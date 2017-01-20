Australian Agricultural Co.: Turnaround From A Pastoral Business To An Integrated Branded Meat Producer

Potential entry for longer-term investors as share price has been downtrending since its largest shareholder acquired 26m new shares via a note conversion at a 41% discount.

Company directors and shareholders have engaged in multiple share purchases in the last few months, suggesting confidence on the firm's outlook in the longer term.

China is currently not a major revenue contributor. Trade agreements between China and Australia eliminating tariffs on beef would benefit AACo in the longer term.

Prior to 2013, AACo was largely a pastoral business. We are attracted to AACo's choice to turn into a branded beef producer as its profitability profile stabilizes.

AACo is Australia’s largest integrated cattle and beef producer, and has fully integrated operations from cattle rearing to meat processing to sales of branded meat.

Company Description

Listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and traded over the US OTC markets, Australian Agricultural Company (OTCPK:ASAGF) (OTC:AAYYY) (AACo) is Australia's largest integrated cattle and beef producer.

AACo is a fully integrated branded beef player with three primary activities:

Owning, operating and developing pastoral properties

Beef production including breeding, feedlotting and cattle processing

Sales of branded beef into global markets

The firm operates a fully integrated beef production system and has facilities across Australia, including:

18 owned and two leased cattle stations

11 agisted properties

Two owned feedlots

A beef processing facility

Two owned/one external farms

Prior to 2013, AACo was primarily a pastoral business focused on selling cattle. Hence, AACo also holds the honor of owning the largest cattle herd globally.

Since then, the company has embarked on a strategy to become an integrated branded beef producer in order to increase its exposure to the less commoditized aspect of the beef supply chain and stabilize its profitability. We believe that the company is slowly delivering on its strategy as its revenues from meat sale have increased by more than two times in the last five years while revenues from cattle sales have fell by 60% during the same period.

Despite that, AACo currently produces less than 1% of beef consumed globally, suggesting that there is significant growth potential for the company as it continues to execute on its strategy of becoming a branded beef player.

Investment Highlights

Transformation to a branded beef producer reduces AACo's reliance on extraneous factors and stabilizes operating margins

AACo's prior model as a pastoral business generated revenues from cattle sales. As such, we opine that the business was comparatively unattractive (versus its current model) as both revenues and input costs were usually not within the firm's control.

Revenues were significantly dependent on cattle prices that were volatile and often subjected to numerous external market forces such as ongoing market demand and supply conditions, global cattle inventories and movements in exchange rates between the currencies of major cattle exporters.

In addition, its operations were also largely dependent on agri-commodities prices (as feed costs) and weather conditions (AACo's operations are significantly dependent on water for the growth of pasture as well as consumption by its cattle).

Contrastingly, the firm's current strategy of becoming an integrated meat producer entails selling branded beef (which is the less commoditized aspect of the beef supply chain) while leveraging on its vast pastoral assets to secure its cattle requirements for its meat production allows for more stable margins and a material uptick in its cattle values. Furthermore, its investment in a processing facility creates an avenue to realize additional value for cattle that is approaching the end of its useful economic life while freeing up capacity of its cattle stations for income-producing assets.

We opine that AACo's fully integrated strategy, whilst involves more capital tie-up, has its advantages relative to a pure meat processor as the company reduces its reliance on cattle purchases via pushing cattle from its properties to be sold as beef. This allows AACo to be less subjected to the volatilities of cattle prices (which is a key cost driver for meat processors). An analysis done by Bell Potter Securities suggests that gross margins generated on internally sourced cattle are >10x of that of bought cattle.

AACo benefits from secular demand growth for beef in China in the longer term

Rising affluence has translated to a gradual diet transition in Chinese consumers as meat protein comprises a greater part. Demand for beef in the country has been growing rapidly, driven by a growing middle class. Australia is already a major beef exporter to China, accounting for 26% of China's beef imports. With its strong reputation amongst Chinese consumers for quality beef products, Australian's beef exports to China is expected to grow as the Chinese consume an increasing amount of beef.

As a comparison, China's beef consumption per capita is still significantly lower than its Asian and Western counterparts, potentially signaling strong growth potential as Chinese consumers catch up with its global counterparts in beef consumption.

Based on AACo's FYE Mar-16 revenues, sales to the US accounted for the largest portion of sales (approximately 27%). In contrast, China did not appear as a major destination for AACo's products. We believe this showcases the revenue growth potential as the Chinese market has remained relatively untapped by AACo. Furthermore, China and Australia signed a Free Trade Agreement that will eliminate Chinese tariffs on Australian beef exports by January 2024. We opine that this will benefit AACo by providing it further access to the Chinese market.

Positive progress in AACo's launch of two new premium beef brands

In its bid to become a branded beef player, AACo had launched two new premium beef brands, Wylarah and Westholme, in Singapore in Oct-16.

As part of its branding strategy, Wylarah had earlier entered the branded beef competition arena and received various awards including a gold medal in the Wagyu class as well as the Dick Stone Perpetual Trophy for Grand Champion Grain Fed Beef at the Royal Sydney Fine Food Competition, which is one of the most prestigious competitions in Australia. Further to its launch, we also note that AACo's partners have assisted the firm in marketing the brands via Michelin.

We believe such awards and efforts are consistent with the premium branding strategy adopted by AACo and will aid the company as it launches these premium brands in other key markets in the next 18 months.

As per the management, AACo will seek to grow its presence with a focused strategy. The firm will build on established relationships in the US, Europe and Asia's high-value food service sectors in South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore as part of its export growth initiatives. We view the firm's calculated expansion strategy favorably and opine that the successful execution of a premium branding strategy will further increase the average selling price of AACo's beef products and improve margins in the longer term.

Vote of confidence from AACo's largest shareholders and company directors

AACo's major shareholders and company directors have been increasing their equity stakes in the last few months. We believe that this signals a vote of confidence from the firm's key stakeholders in the long-term prospect of the company.

Dr Shehan Dissanayake (Company Director): Increased the number of shares held by 59%, from 1.3m shares to 2.0m shares, in Dec-16 via on-market purchases.

Joseph Lewis (#1 Shareholder via AATrust): Increased shareholdings from 35% to 38% via the conversion of a note in Oct-16.

Ausbil Investment Management (Significant shareholder and Australian fund manager): Became a significant shareholder in Jun-16 and has further increased its stake in Jul-16 and Sep-16, bringing its total stake in AACo from approximately 5% to 7.6%.

Jason Strong (NYSE:CEO): Acquired approximately 45,000 shares via on-market purchases in Aug-16, increasing his directly-owned shares from approximately 30,000 to 75,000.

Potential Entry Point From Share Price Correction

From its peak of A$2.12 in Jul-16, AACo's share price has fallen 25% (on a cumulative basis) to its current share price of A$1.585 (as of 20th January 2017).

Its share price had briefly rebounded to A$1.96 in Oct-16, but had swiftly fallen to A$1.78 after it was announced that its #1 shareholder acquired approximately 26 million new shares via converting its convertible note at an exercise price of A$1.1486 per share. Since then, AACo's share price has been on a steady downtrend.

We agree that the conversion of the shares at a 41% discount to its then share price is indeed negative for the firm's share price in the short term. However, we believe that such a scenario presents a potential entry point for longer-term investors to partake in the turnaround and growth of the company as AACo delivers on its strategic plans of becoming a fully integrated meat producer with a strong premium branding.

Time Frame and Catalysts

We are taking a 24 to 36 month time frame as the market would need confirmation of AACo's successful execution of its strategy to become a branded meat player. We opine that this would be in the form of consistent margin improvement, recovery in operating cash flow and commencement of dividend payments to shareholders. Potential catalysts for the share price would be AACo's announcement of record profits in 2017/2018 as the company successfully increases its sales of branded meat and also payments of dividends to its shareholders.

Investments Risks

Adverse weather conditions

AACo's upstream operations are significantly dependent on water for the growth of pasture as well as consumption by its cattle. Adverse weather conditions could affect AACo's operations and also result in higher production costs for the company (via increased feed costs).

In addition, dry weather conditions could potentially result in a large number of farmers bringing their live cattle for sale, probably translating in unrealized losses in market values of AACo's herd. However, AACo's integrated operations would benefit the company as it will be able to procure cattle for its beef production at lower costs, thus offsetting the negative impact of the unrealized losses of its herd inventory.

Trade regulations risk

AACo's products are exported to numerous countries (e.g. US, South Korea, Indonesia) each of which has separate regulatory regimes. Should there be negative developments on global trade policies (e.g. imposition of tariffs), AACo could be adversely affected.

Commodity price risk

As AACo rapidly scales up its presence in the sales and marketing of branded beef, the company has turned to purchasing cattle from third-parties to meet any shortfall in customer demand. Hence, higher cattle prices would result in increased input costs for AACo, which may not be fully passed on to its clients and thus impacting margins adversely. In addition, commodity price fluctuations may translate to higher feed costs for AACo and result in lower margins.

