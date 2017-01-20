More OPEC Headaches: 2 Countries Projected To Add Over 400,000 Bpd To Oil Supply In 2017

source: Stock Photo

It was always an ill advised decision, in my opinion, for OPEC and others to enter into a production cut agreement, based primarily upon the obvious benefit to competitors whom would quickly ramp up production.

This was obvious even from those countries - Libya and Nigeria - within OPEC, but also shale producers in the U.S., as well as a number of other countries incentivized by the decision. The top two countries outside of the U.S., Libya and Nigeria that will add a lot of supply to the market in 2017, are Canada and Brazil; both of which aren't being included in a lot of supply models.

Along with that is the ongoing upward revision oil supply coming from U.S. shale producers.

Add to this the amount of time Russia will take to fulfill its quota obligations, which may come in at the tail end of the duration of the agreement, and you have a scenario playing out that represents a much weaker impact for the production cuts. This assumes all the countries totally complied with their end of the deal; something that isn't going to happen.

Crunching a few numbers

The combination of agreed upon quotas from OPEC and non-OPEC participants stands at 1,758,000 barrels per day. We already know Russia has committed to cut about 100,000 barrels per day in the short term, with its total quota to reach 300,000 barrels per day in production cuts.

Assuming it is being honest with its cuts, it has already slashed 100,000 barrels per day from its production total. That still leaves 200,000 more to cut, which as I asserted, could be dragged out for a prolonged period of time, which would cut the overall total during the six-month period of the output deal. In other words, if Russia takes four months to reach its 300,000 quota, it means only the last couple of months would represent the promised total. Depending on the amount it cuts leading up to the end of April, it would be a lot less than the overall total thought of when considering 1.8 million barrels it would have slashed from output if it averaged 300,000 barrels a day over a six-month period of time.

Since Russia is only cutting 100,000 immediately, it's already going to fall short of the 1.8 million barrels over the six months full compliance would have brought. The market knows this in general, but it's still reported as if Russia is going to average the 300,000 per day cut for the duration of the output deal. It's not.

That means for now, we can cut 200,000 barrels per day off of the quota of 1,758,000 barrels per day in cuts. Cuts now will be a slimmer 1,558,000 barrels per day.

Add to this Nigeria and Libya, OPEC members given an exemption from the deal, and there is a lot more oil being added to the market at a quicker pace than expected. Libya, for example, already has boosted output to 700,000 barrels per day, and says by March it'll reach 900,000 barrels per day. Who knows how high it'll reach by June when the deal is scheduled to end or possibly be renewed in some form.

There is significant disparity concerning the expected increase in U.S. production for 2017, with the IEA saying it will grow by about 170,000 barrels per day, and OPEC increasing its U.S. production outlook for the year by another 230,000 barrels per day.

For the overall market outside of OPEC, the IEA more than doubled its output growth from 175,000 barrels per day to 380,000 barrels per day. However you look at it, supply is going to continue to soar in 2017, and that generates the question of how long OPEC and other parties to the agreement will hold on to it. I don't think they're going to sit submissively by and watch their market share erode.

We've just touched on a little bit of the overall narrative surrounding supply and the agreement to cut production, but there is even more bad news concerning it holding together with the amount of oil expected to come from Canada and Brazil this year; two countries that have been generally ignored by financial media outlets.

Canada and Brazil

Beyond what I believe will be more surprises on the production side from the countries mentioned above, added to it will be significant increases in production from Brazil and Canada. According to the IEA, together the two countries will increase overall production by a huge 415,000 barrels per day in 2017.

Both of these countries have been presumed by many to be sidelined because of higher costs, and in the case of Canada, a lot of producers leaving the Canadian sands play.

While that is true, Canada has some of the largest amount of oil reserves in the world, and its biggest trade partner is right below its borders. The U.S. now imports about 43 percent of its oil from Canada, and possibly with a administration favorable to fossil fuels, there could be more pipelines added to transport that oil.

Even as it is now, these two producers would add more oil than the U.S., assuming projections are close to reality. Including the U.S., this would generate over 600,000 barrels per day over what is produced now during 2017.

Add to this Libya and Nigeria, and we're closing in on about 1 million more barrels per day during the year. It should be more than this because I'm looking at Nigeria where it's producing at today.

Conclusion

There is no way there will be full compliance to this output deal. At the very best it is expected to reach about 80 percent compliance. Take away the time it takes Russia to wind down its production, and the narrative is a weak one in regard to production cuts in the first half.

This doesn't include Kazakhstan or Norway, both of which have been increasing production, with Kazakhstan being the most important of the two in regard to the pace of production growth.

It could be argued that without the output deal the oil market would be under enormous pressure, and in the short term that's probably true. The problem is the market was already starting to slowly tighten, and it would have been much better to allow it to happen organically, rather than the interference from a weak supply deal that gives the impression of having a much stronger influence than it really has, and one which is unlikely to survive very long.

I'm not saying there will be an announcement of abandoning the agreement, only that adherence to it in the face of competitive supply growth will make it impossible for the deal to be realistically followed. These countries are simply not going to watch market share be taken away at the expense of their own revenue. I don't care what they say through the media.

As I've mentioned a number of times, I'm bullish on oil in the long term, but in the short term we still have a lot of pain to go through before the market finds sustainable support. The idea that OPEC and others can control the price of oil is based upon a crude environment that no longer exists.

There is so much oil coming to the market outside of this agreement, it points to a market that will continue to be saturated at least through the remainder of 2017, and most likely through the first half of 2018. We need to see stockpiles come down a lot more than they have, and proof that OPEC and other participants in the output cuts have at least a modicum of adherence to the deal.

Investors need to include Brazil and Canada in their supply models going forward in order to get an accurate read on the depth of the impact the production cuts will have on the market, and whether they're realistically sustainable or not. In the short term I don't believe they are.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.