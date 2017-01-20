How Newbies Should Invest With The S&P Near 2,300

Nobody knows how far this rally will go. However, long-term sentiment is overbought, which has to mean that a correction eventually will arrive for U.S. equities.

With the S&P 500 at all-time highs, investors must be considering what is the best course of action for their investments. If we look at a long-term chart of the S&P 500, we can see that the run-up stocks are having at present is quite similar to the multi-year bull run equity markets also enjoyed up to the year 2000. However, when stocks topped that same year, it took the S&P 500 a good 12-plus years before the index broke out meaningfully to new highs.

The stock market, since its inception, has more or less averaged 7% growth per annum over the long term. However, as we've seen from the first 12-year period since the start of the century, returns were basically nil (excluding dividends), which could be a sign of things to come. Therefore, with sentiment and price at ultra-bullish levels at present, new investors are definitely perplexed as to where to put their fresh capital. If I was building a portfolio from scratch today that had meaningful upside potential but also was protected significantly to the downside, here's how I would set it up.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

First of all, it's necessary to buy quality at this juncture. Dividend growth stocks definitely are an excellent long-term vehicle that can also be used for income purposes. However, buying quality dividend growth stocks with excellent fundamentals rarely come cheap. In saying this, the trends of the following eight fundamental metrics are crucial in my opinion because, if and when equities fall in the U.S., astute investors will be looking to add capital to the companies that can consistently grow through recessions and/or downturns in their respective sectors.

Years of Dividend Increases The aristocrats always sell at a premium here, but there are other dividend growth stocks that have excellent fundamentals (and are cheaper) but have not increased their dividend for 25-plus years. Free Cash Flow Must be rising and/or able to consume annual dividend increases in the dividend. If the company has an extensive buyback scheme in place, then the total dividend payout (dollar amount x share count) might not increase that much. Revenues Critical revenues must be rising - definitely over five- and 10-year time frames. Profit Margins Profit margins usually tie in with earnings growth and are essential. They usually illustrate that the company has a competitive advantage in its sector. Price History of the stock Financials are all well and good, but the stock needs to demonstrate that it has been grinding up in price over the long term. Healthy balance sheet Again, this is critical especially if a downturn were to happen. Having far more debt than equity is always a red flag, especially in a rising interest rate environment. Competitive Advantage Does the company have any of the following? Customers for Life

Iconic Image

Economies of Scale

Strong Distribution Network If it does, it usually means that its brand has matured and price is not the most important decision for customers. Resistant to recessions? With stocks at all-time highs in the U.S., this is probably the most important metric at present. The great recession gives investors info on whether the company's share price, earnings and revenues were adversely affected. Most companies were affected, so look at recovery times, especially in earnings. Some established companies, for example, didn't recover pre-recession earnings until 2012 and their share price lagged as a result.

Investors should research these metrics and ensure that growth trends exists across all of them. Growth trends do not have to exist over 12 or 18 months for that matter, but strong trending moves should be clearly visible over five- and 10-year horizons. Why? Because when you have done your due diligence properly on a stock, you will not freak out when the share price drops rapidly. It's a proven fact that investors invariably always end up selling their weakest positions when the going gets tough. Therefore, it is your job as the investor to ensure that your underlyings have been thoroughly researched and that you have no problem holding them for the long term.

The next area I would look to in the portfolio would be position size. Many investors might disagree with me on this, but the theme of this portfolio is to control risk and protect the downside. The downside of the portfolio is to be better protected if it contains a basket of strong companies instead of just one or two. Furthermore, here is where I believe diversification is extremely important: I don't want to play devil's advocate, but the Japanese equity market has been in a bear market for over two decades. The risk here, therefore, is going long only U.S. dividend growth stocks because when the S&P 500 finally turns over, it could do so in a manner like we have seen in Japan or even 12 years ago, like we saw at the start of this century.

Diversification is not a prerequisite, so to speak, if the prospective investor is 100% decided that this portfolio is truly a long-term portfolio and that the main goal is income -- not capital gain. This means that there is every chance the dividend growth stocks in the portfolio will keep on raising dividends, which would mean the investor can keep on reinvesting these dividends back into the respective companies (if income is not desired straight off the bat). Furthermore, if equity markets do indeed roll over, one will have the possibility of re-investing those dividends at lower prices, which, over time, will dollar cost average one's investments.

Furthermore, I personally feel it would be much better to diversify the portfolio through investing in companies in other countries across a range of different asset classes. For example, in the U.S. one could invest in companies in the energy sector or in the mining sector and in other sectors where the correlation with the S&P 500 is not very strong. This definitely gives the investor more options and a far more diverse portfolio in the event of upcoming volatility in world markets.

I can't stress enough the importance of being income-focused with equity markets at all-time highs. For example, yesterday the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped below its lows of last month, which could mean a decline in the S&P 500 is in the cards soon. If you have mentally and fundamentally prepared for this, then sharp declines should not affect you that much over the long term.

Market timing is the probably the most difficult skill in investing. However, one can do away with having to learn this skill if one's portfolio is mainly income-based. We went long Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) recently because of its solid fundamentals, low volatility and strong balance sheet. If we decline from these levels, we will add. Don't get caught up in the daily malaise concerning stocks going this way or that. Stick to your plan and stay the course.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.