Schlumberger's Earnings: First Look

Recovery in land activity seems to be taking hold – it looks like “winter might be over” soon.

Before the opening bell on January 20th, Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) reported 4Q16 earnings. The company met expectations on sales and EPS.

Revenues of $7.1 billion in the quarter marked an increase of +1% sequentially, or a decline of -8% YOY. EPS adjusted for special charges (including workforce reduction and facility closures) reached $0.27, an improvement of two pennies over last quarter.

If North America was a resilient geographic segment last quarter, it delivered strongly this time around. Land revenue in the region grew double digits sequentially, although an expectedly weak offshore segment kept growth within low single digits. The strength in the region may bode well for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), a company whose revenues last quarter was 43% originated in North America - a potential lateral trade this Friday, ahead of the company's Monday earnings.

Internationally, unconventional resources also drove marked upside in the Middle East, where sales grew the most in the world, at +5%. Mexico, more heavily dependent on offshore exploration, helped to drive Latin America revenues down -4%, the worst geography this quarter.

See table below for a geographic breakdown in 4Q16.

Reservoir Characterization performed below 3Q16 levels, having grown only +1% sequentially and produced lower GAAP op margins QOQ. A decline in high-margin Wireline exploration activities seems to have been one of the main culprits. Drilling stayed flat sequentially, and managed to grow GAAP op margin slightly on better pricing in the U.S. Production, predominantly an international segment, was the main bright spot, up +5% over 3Q16 and delivering 134 bps improvement in op margins. Pricing and volume were reported strong, a relief for those who had gotten used to the choppiness of the past several quarters. Cameron is still trying to gain its footing and deal with deteriorating backlog in drilling systems, with revenues flat and margins down.

On profitability, total company gross margin for 4Q16 reached 12.9%, and improvement over last quarter's 12.5%. Operating expenses in 4Q16 inched up, with R&D reaching $261 million (vs. $253 million last quarter) and G&A landing at $99 million (vs. $92 million last quarter). The small opex increase, however, was largely immaterial to bottom-line results.

On the cash flow side, CFOA (cash flow from operations) was a solid $2.01 billion, better than last quarter's $1.41 billion. FCF reached $1.36 billion, a bit less impressive against last quarter's $1.0 billion, due to higher capital expenses. The improvement in cash generation was largely driven by notably better management of working capital this quarter vs. 3Q16.

Investor takeaway

Schlumberger delivered a solid quarter that was largely in line with expectations. The feat reinforces the company's ability to navigate waters that are still choppy with dexterity. Recovery in land activity seems to be taking hold and double-digit growth rates are starting to develop in certain pockets.

My main problem with holding SLB today is the stock price.

During the more normalized years between the 2008-2009 recession and the crude oil bear of 2014-2015, Schlumberger produced an annualized EPS of between $4.00 and $5.00/share, while the stock's trailing P/E hovered around 20-22x (see graph below).

At these same levels, SLB should be valued at around $95 in a steady state - which, coincidently or not, also happens to be the Street's consensus 12-month price target. The stock trades today at around $87/share, suggesting a potential upside of 9% between now and the end of the year at best, or perhaps some time in 2018. Some incremental uplift could come from the Cameron acquisition, as the $4.2 billion-per-year business might produce some of the best op profits once the dust settles.

While I think Schlumberger will lead the recovery in the oil services industry with stronger fundamentals than most, I believe the bar, given current price levels, are too high for me to want to own the stock today. Shares have been up about 45% over the past 12 months, and I fear the train may have already left the station a while ago.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.