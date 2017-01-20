Tesla: The Gigafactory Is The Key

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) began construction of the Gigafactory in June 2014. The 13.6 million square foot factory when complete should be done around 2020. When the Gigafactory is completely finished, it will produce more lithium ion batteries than were produced by the entire world in 2014. According the Telsa's website, "the Gigafactory will produce batteries for significantly less cost using economies of scale, innovative manufacturing, reduction of waste, and the simple optimization of locating most manufacturing process under one roof." By producing the batteries in this volume, Tesla estimates that it can reduce the cost by over 30%.

Telsa is partnering with Panasonic to produce the batteries. Panasonic will be in charge of making the battery cells in one part of the factory. Then Telsa will assemble the battery cells into Powerpacks.

The Gigafactory is strategically located about five hours away from the company's factory in Fremont, California. Under the current plan, the Powerpacks made at the Gigafactory will be transported to the Fremont plant. They will then be inserted into Model 3 sedans. Telsa is hoping that by removing the majority of the transportation cost, the company can achieve the $35,000 base price of the Model 3.

Telsa should make enough Powerpacks to build 500,000 cars each year by 2018. This target date has been pushed up two years from their original plans. Instead of producing 500,000 batteries by 2020 as was originally planned, Telsa now expects to produce enough Powerpacks to support about 1.5 million cars per year.

Only a portion of the batteries produced at Gigafactory will be going into cars. A large part of the batteries will go toward their stationary power storage products, such as the Powerwall. Musk is expecting this category of home storage to grow faster than that of electric vehicles.

The most current information about production at the Gigafactory is learned from a question and answer session with Musk and CTO JB Straubel at the January 12, 2017, Battery Cell Presentation at the Gigafactory. To summarize, Musk mentions that auto manufacturing the usually achieved though "catalog engineering." This means that auto manufacturers typically build their factories by picking a machine made by a standard group of suppliers. This way offers no strategic advantage. He believes that a company should invest in their machinery in order to have a tightly integrated system that is highly efficient.

All the equipment that will be used in the Gigafactory is built by Tesla engineers. By custom-making their machinery, Tesla will produce five times as many cars when the Gigafactory project is fully complete. Musk stated that by using an average of five meters it takes to produce a car, a good factory is capable to producing a car at 0.2 meters per second, or 25 seconds for each car. Telsa will be able to assemble a car at one meter per second, or one car every five seconds. Musk and Straubel point out that a company would need to build five factories of the Gigafactory's size for each one of Telsa's.

Assuming Telsa succeeds in all their plans for the Gigafactory, they will have a huge advantage over their competition. Investing in custom-making the equipment used in the factory will pay off in production. They have built-in automation into their machinery, which will help lower production costs. Considering that the average production costs (raw materials and direct labor) are almost 70% of the total cost of manufacturing cars, these savings would be very advantageous to a company like Telsa that's looking to gain market share.

By bringing the cost to make their cars down, Telsa has the advantage of either lowering the price to the consumer or upgrading the quality of the cars. They also could use these extra savings and invest them back into the company. Advertising and research and development account for another 15% of the costs to make cars. Whichever of the options Telsa would use, they would have an advantage over their competitors that do not have these production cost savings.

One major risk of Telsa being reliant on the Gigafactory's success is natural disasters. Earthquakes will most likely be the main risk. Wisely, Telsa planned for this. The Gigafactory has four individual earthquake-proof foundations. This is designed so each of the four foundations of the building can shift independently in the event of an earthquake. A natural disaster like this would be incredibly damaging for the company, especially one like Telsa with an enormous investment into one building. In addition to the solid foundations, Telsa has spent over $4.7 million on fire safety, including a full fire station on the site. It's very encouraging to investors to see that Tesla protecting its big investment.

The future for Telsa is encouraging, but we need to look at past results to make a knowledgeable investment. Telsa reported net income of $22 million for the third quarter of 2016. This is a great result compared to the third quarter of 2015, which the company reported a net loss of $230 million. It is encouraging that Tesla has posted positive quarterly income for the first time in a long time. However, it is just one isolated quarter. Will this be the first of many positive quarters? Another thing to consider is that even with the encouraging third quarter results, Tesla still has reported a net loss for 2016 of about $553.5 million so far. Results for the fourth quarter 2016 are estimated in be reported in early February.

Instead of prioritizing short-term profits, Telsa is looking at its future. For 2015, the company invested $776.50 million into research and development. That is in addition to the massive investment in the Gigafactory. Tesla and its partners will collectively invest about $5 billion into the Gigafactory by 2020, with $2 billion coming from Telsa alone. As a long-term investor, that makes Tesla look like a very good investment for me. I like to see a company investing into the growth of the company. However, I am not in an urgent rush to purchase shares of Tesla. I believe the current price of $237.75 per share is a little high, as the shares closed at $181.88 per share on December 1, 2016. A price jump of over $55 in a month and a half with no real news from the company indicates to me that minor correction may be coming. I would like to see the share price a bit lower before I add to my current position.

One major question potential investors should have is what happens if Telsa does not achieve all their planned success with the Gigafactory? I believe the company would struggle without it. However, the Gigafactory is 30% completed already. Telsa has already begun to see the benefits, as evidenced in their last earnings report. That means that if the Gigafactory did not become any more complete than it is today, Telsa would still see some benefits.

If Telsa achieves it plan for the Gigafactory, the growth of the company will take off. The efficiencies that Tesla will achieve will put the company ahead of its competition in terms of production. The Gigafactory will be five times more efficient than a standard automotive manufacturing factory of the same size. Even though the efficiencies of the Gigafactory have not been fully realized, the company reported a net income of $22 million in the third quarter of 2016. I believe that the company is prioritizing long-term growth over short-term results, and thus Telsa looks like a very strong long-term investment.