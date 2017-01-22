Japfa Comfeed Indonesia: Cheaper Proxy For Middle Class Consumption Growth

KKR's investment in Japfa Comfeed is a validation of the stock's investment merits and serves as a driver of the company's deleveraging story.

Japfa Comfeed is a proxy for Indonesia's middle class consumption growth, and generates over 50% of its operating profit from the stable, structurally attractive feed business.

Elevator Pitch

Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk (OTC:PTJYY) (JPFA IJ), is a beneficiary of the growing middle class population in Indonesia and the people's increasing demand for protein consumption, particularly poultry. Japfa Comfeed's exposure and susceptibility to commodity price risk is misunderstood, with its core feed business achieving stable, consistent gross margins every quarter in the past five years. Furthermore, KKR's 12% stake in Japfa Comfeed is a big boost to the company's deleveraging plans.

Japfa Comfeed's significant valuation discount relative to market leader Charoen Pokphand Indonesia is unjustified, given that Japfa Comfeed is not that far off from Charoen Pokphand Indonesia in terms of both scale and ROIC. My forward P/E-driven target price of IDR2,353 implies a 47% upside to Japfa Comfeed's share price of IDR1,600 as of January 19, 2017.

Company Description

Japfa Comfeed Indonesia is an Indonesia-listed agribusiness that also trades as an ADR in the OTC market. It is the second largest feed and day-old chick producer in the country. Japfa Comfeed generates approximately 45%, 31%, 9%, 7% and 4% of its revenues from the poultry feed, commercial farming & consumer products, day-old chick, aquaculture and cattle business segments respectively. In other words, poultry-related businesses (poultry feed, commercial farming & consumer products, day-old chick) contribute roughly 85%, or the bulk of Japfa Comfeed's sales.

Cheaper Proxy For Middle Class Consumption Growth

In the developed world, most people tend to perceive protein consumption as just one of many choices of a well-balanced diet. However, meat consumption is considered discretionary spending in certain parts of developing Asia, due to lower per-capita disposable income. Euromonitor research (as per the chart below) indicates that the per-capita consumption of meat, fish, and seafood in Indonesia was below 40 kilograms per capita for 2014, compared with 100 and 140 kilograms per capita of consumption in South Korea and Hong Kong respectively.

Source: Euromonitor

Delving deeper into Indonesians' consumption patterns across the different sources of protein, meat, fish, and seafood, turns up another interesting observation - Indonesians consume much more fish compared with poultry.

Source: Euromonitor

A Reddit discussion on the topic "Why don't Indonesians eat fish?" seems to solve the riddle with this response from an Indonesian "I'm born and bred at sulawesi and fish IS my food staple. We only eat chicken and beef on special occasion because it's an expensive food compare to fish."

Source: Reddit

A study by Mitsui Global Strategic Studies Institute published in September 2016 confirms that there is a "positive correlation between income level and meat consumption." Specifically relating to Indonesia, for every 4.6% increase in per-capita GDP, meat consumption grew 5.1% in the 2007-2011 five-year period under study. The Asian Development Board expects Indonesia to grow strongly with a forecasted 2017 GDP growth rate of 5.1%.

As Indonesia continues to grow its economy and more of its people join the ranks of the middle class, Japfa Comfeed is well-positioned to capitalize on the increased meat consumption or protein intake in a growing Indonesia as the second-largest integrated poultry production in Indonesia after PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia.

The poultry feed market in Indonesia is basically an oligopoly. Charoen Pokphand Indonesia boasts a 31% share of the Indonesian poultry feed production market, while Japfa Comfeed is a close second with a 22% market share. Malindo Feedmill is another listed company that is much smaller which boasts a 4% market share in the poultry feed market.

The favorable oligopolistic structure is likely to remain intact for the foreseeable future, given that it is difficult for new entrants or sub-scale competitors to build up the network and geographical reach comparable to Japfa Comfeed, in Indonesia, the world's largest island country with tens of thousands of islands. Looking at Japfa Comfeed's extensive footprint across the country below, it is easy to understand why new entrants cannot replicate this.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Based on the Indonesian poultry company comparables valuation table below, it can be observed that Japfa Comfeed trades at a significant discount on P/E and EV/EBITDA compared with the market leader, Charoen Pokphand Indonesia, despite generating similar, if not superior, ROE, ROA and ROIC. In contrast, Japfa Comfeed's valuations are closer in line with a sub-scale peer, Malindo Feedmill, notwithstanding vastly superior return metrics.

I believe that this is unjustified. Furthermore, even taking historical valuations as a guide, Japfa Comfeed has historically been valued at an average 20% discount to Charoen Pokphand Indonesia on a forward P/E basis for the past five years, while Japfa Comfeed is currently trading at closer to a 50% discount to Charoen Pokphand Indonesia, implying undemanding valuations.

Symbol Company Current P/E - LTM Forward PE EV/EBITDA -LTM ROA ROE ROIC JAK:JPFA Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk PT 7.8 10.0 5.4 14.2% 35.8% 28.1% JAK:CPIN Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk PT 17.2 18.2 10.5 12.8% 23.2% 25.2% JAK:MAIN Malindo Feedmill Tbk PT 11.2 9.4 5.8 6.2% 17.3% 16.2%

Commodity Risk Is Misunderstood And Only Half Of The Story

Agribusinesses tend to be associated with significant cyclicality and wild commodity price fluctuations hurting their profitability. This is only half the story for Japfa Comfeed.

The comfeed business in Indonesia is surprisingly stable, with market leaders such as Charoen Pokphand Indonesia and Japfa Comfeed operating on a cost-plus pricing model and having the ability to pass on commodity price spikes and currency fluctuations to their customers (farmers).

This is validated by the charts below, which shows that Japfa Comfeed's feed business has maintained a stable segmental gross margin averaging 14% in the past 27 quarters, notwithstanding the depreciation of the Indonesian rupiah and the rise in corn prices and soybean meal prices. Given that the feed business contributes over half of Japfa Comfeed's operating earnings, the company's profitability is much more stable than one would expect from a typical agribusiness.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Source: Company Investor Presentation

The other half of the story is less favorable from a structural standpoint, but the near-term trends are positive. Japfa Comfeed has seen its operating profit decline from IDR1,820 billion in FY2013 to IDR1,285 billion in FY2014, before recovering to IDR1,728 billion in FY2015. This was the result of an oversupply of day-old chicks that has persisted between the third quarter of 2014 and the second quarter of 2015, which depressed average selling prices for Japfa Comfeed's day-old chicks.

This implies that the day-old chick business is structurally less attractive and more 'commodity-like' with industry oversupply hurting Japfa Comfeed's prices and margins for this business segment. But the near-term outlook looks promising. Since Indonesia's Ministry of Agriculture announced its co-ordination efforts with 12 poultry companies (including Japfa Comfeed) to cull 6 million Parent Stock in October 2015 (eventually 3 million were culled), the supply-demand balance has been gradually restored as per the chart below, which would lead to more stable day-old chick prices.

As a result, Japfa Comfeed's day-old chick business turned around from a segmental operating loss of IDR43 billion in FY2014 to an operating profit of IDR383 billion in FY2015. In the third quarter of FY2016, Japfa Comfeed's overall group operating profit more than doubled from IDR1,027 billion to IDR2,512 billion, driven by increased day-old chick and broiler average selling prices.

Source: PT Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia, Indonesian Poultry Farmers Association and Information Center

Source: The Jakarta Post using data from Bahana Securities, Nielsen

Smart Money Investment Boosts Deleveraging Story

KKR, an investment firm with hundreds of billions of assets under management, needs no introduction. It currently has an approximate 12% shareholding interest (accumulated via both primary and secondary share purchases, including a private placement in June 2016) in Japfa Comfeed and has been a shareholder since mid-2016. Jaka Prasetya, KKR's Managing Director was appointed to Japfa Comfeed's Board of Commissioners at the Extraordinary General Meeting on July 18, 2016.

Commenting on its investment in the company, KKR said:

We see a great opportunity for Indonesia's poultry market given the country's rising middle class, favorable urbanization trends and increasing protein consumption. Japfa is the right partner with which to capture these opportunities given its leading market position, experienced management team and strong focus on food safety...Indonesia holds tremendous opportunity given its dynamic economy, favorable demographic trends, and rising GDP per capita. The market is on track to be one of the top-10 global economies within the next 15 years. KKR is committed to investing in the market and providing capital solutions to strong partners like Japfa.

Japfa Comfeed has been on the path of deleveraging for some time. The company's net gearing has declined from 124.7% in FY2014 to 9.68% in FY2015. Japfa Comfeed's net gearing fell further to 39.5% as of 3Q FY2016, which was partly financed with cash proceeds of approximately IDR702 billion from KKR's investment and partly from internally-generated cash flow.

As of 3Q FY2016, Japfa Comfeed has repurchased $26 million of its existing US$225 million USD bond (matures in May 2018), leaving a balance of US$199 million. Further buybacks of the USD bond prior to maturity is expected. Japfa Comfeed also has another IDR bond of IDR 1.5 trillion due in February 2017, which is planned to be refinanced with a proposed bond programme up to a maximum of IDR 3 trillion.

My estimates indicate that Japfa Comfeed's net gearing would drop below 30% by end-FY2017 and expect to be in a net cash financial position by FY2020 at the latest. This gels well with a recent research study published by Chicago Booth School of Business in November 2016, that concludes that the combination of high leverage with debt paydown explains the bulk of outperformance for private equity.

As Japfa Comfeed's debt is gradually paid down over the next few years, I expect future free cash flow to be shifted from debt capital providers to equity capital providers, which would be accompanied by a rerating of equity valuations, and result in meaningful gains for shareholders.

Valuation

I arrive at a target price of IDR2,353 for Japfa Comfeed by applying a 13x forward P/E multiple to my FY2018 EPS estimate of IDR181.

I expect Japfa Comfeed's sales to expand by a CAGR of 10% from IDR25,023 billion in FY2015 to IDR33,306 billion in FY2018, while its net profit margin normalizes to 7.0% in FY2018, compared with 1.9% for FY2015 which was negatively impacted by the oversupply in the day-old chick market mentioned above.

Revenue growth assumptions for FY2016-FY2018 are conservative at 10% CAGR, compared with 10-year and 5-year revenue CAGRs of 12.8% and 12.1% respectively. A 7.0% net margin is reasonable, considering that Japfa Comfeed achieved net margins in the 6%-8% range prior to FY2014 when the oversupply of day-old chick came to be an issue, in addition to the fact that Japfa Comfeed would also benefit from reduced interest costs with its lower gearing now (interest expense already declined from IDR 678 billion in FY2014 to IDR 663 billion in FY2015 and is expected to be below IDR550 billion by FY2016). A 13x P/E valuation multiple was used, assuming that Japfa Comfeed's forward P/E valuation discount relative to Charoen Pokphand Indonesia reverts to the historical average 20% discount level.

My target price of IDR2,353 implies a 47% upside to Japfa Comfeed's share price of IDR1,600 as of January 19, 2017.

Variant View

The key risk factors are outbreak of diseases and changes in government policies. Bird flu, mad-cow disease and swine flu are among the most severe outbreak of diseases in the past decades that have negatively impacted livestock businesses. In terms of government policies, import restrictions or government-led interventions (culling exercise highlighted above) can have significant implications for Japfa's revenues and costs.

