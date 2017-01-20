Real Estate Weekly: Trump Takes Office, We Look Back At Obama Years

Despite rising inflation expectations, actual inflation remains tame. In fact, when you exclude rent growth (which we expect to slow), we currently see more deflation than inflation.

While many analysts are focused on the boom in multifamily supply, don’t forget about the very favorable demographics: the “Bush-1 Babies” of 1988-1992 are just hitting peak renting age.

We expect multifamily completions to remain near multi-decade highs through 2017 based on mid-2015 permits. This supply growth will likely continue to slow rent growth.

Housing construction data continues along a multiyear trend of slow but steady growth. Since 2010, multifamily has been a bright spot, while single family has lagged.

As real estate mogul Donald Trump takes office, REITs ended the week higher by 0.5%, led to the upside by the Data Center sector. Earnings start next week.

Weekly Review

The REIT ETF indexes (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and (NYSEARCA:IYR) finished the week higher by 0.5%, coming off a 2% decline last week. Meanwhile, S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) was essentially unchanged. Construction ETFs were down on the week. The commercial construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) fell 0.5% while the homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) fell 1.1% on slightly weaker than expected permitting data, which we discuss in the Economic Data section below.

Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (NYSEARCA:REM) finished the week lower by 0.4% and the international real estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) fell 0.6%. Through two weeks of 2017, REITs are essentially unchanged, slightly underperforming the S&P 500. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%.

The 10-Year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:IEF) was higher by roughly 10 basis points on the week.

The REIT/Rate correlation that has dominated movements in REIT shares over the past several years subsided this past week. Rolling 20-day correlations between REITs and the 10-Year Treasury fell to the lowest level since late last summer. We note that this correlation is shifted from mostly negative to mostly positive after the taper tantrum of 2013.

This week, the market-implied odds of a March rate hike fell slightly from 25% to 24%. REIT investors have been forced to watch the Fed very closely over the past several years.

Sector Performance

Data Center, Office, and Hotel REITs led the way this week. Coresite (NYSE:COR) and Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) both gained over 3%. The office sector was led by Piedmont (NYSE:PDM), Empire State (NYSE:ESRT), and Corporate Office (NYSE:OFC) while the hotel sector was led by Sunstone (NYSE:SHO) and Dimondrock (NYSE:DRH).

Mall REITs continued to struggle after a strong month of December. Lower-quality mall REITs were the worst performers. CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) and Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) were among the worst performers.

The Yield REIT sectors underperformed for a second straight week after a three-week stretch of outperformance. The net lease sector was led to the downside by Verreit, (NYSE:VER), National Retail (NYSE:NNN), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), and Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC). Healthcare also underperformed led down by Omega (NYSE:OHI), HCP (NYSE:HCP), Welltower (NYSE:HCN) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR).

Quarterly Performance

With earnings season starting next week for the REITs, we show the performance over the last 13 weeks.

Economic Data

Every week, we like to dive deeper into some of the more interesting trends we see occurring in the real estate markets.

Housing Starts, Permits, Completions

Total building permits for December came in slightly shy of expectations, falling 0.2% MoM from November. Multifamily permits fell for the second straight month to an annualized rate of 355k units. Single Family permits picked up some of the slack, though, and appear to have taken a notable leg higher in recent months.

We note that multifamily permits still remain rather elevated considering that apartment rents have already showed notable softness. We point out that the 'mini-boom' in permitting that occurred in mid 2015 is just hitting the market now, roughly 18 months later.

Let's keep it in context, though. When we zoom into only the post-recession period above, it appears that supply is plentiful. When we zoom out back to 1990, we see that total permitting (blue line) is only back to 1994 levels. We also find it interesting how the mix of permits has shifted significantly towards multifamily in recent years. In 2006, only 10% of permits were for multifamily units. In the most recent month, roughly 30% of permits are for multifamily (5+) unit structures.

Multifamily completions over the past two months have been at their highest level since the late 1980s. The effects of the new supply have already been felt in the national rent growth metrics, which has showed rent growth slowing to the 2-3% YoY range. We expect this to slow further through 2017 before recovering in 2018.

That said, it's important to remember that demographics over the next ten years are highly favorable to apartment demand. Rent growth data will certainly be interesting over the next several years: it will be a battle between high levels of supply and high levels of demand.

Inflation Data

CPI inflation data came in as expected showing a 2.1% YoY rise in the broad consumer price level and a 2.2% rise in the "core" price level, CPI minus food and energy. Food prices are down about 2% on the year while gasoline is up 9%. We note that the 10 Year breakeven inflation has climbed 50 basis points since late summer, but actual inflation has shown very little signs of upward movement.

In fact, the only thing keep inflation positive is rent growth, which we expect to slow considerably over the next year. Without rising rents, we would be talking more about deflation than inflation.

We note below that the rent growth minus inflation spread has tightened in recent months.

Mortgage Rates Decline

30-Year Mortgage rates, which tend to track movements in medium and long term Treasury bonds, climbed 9 basis points this week after several consecutive weeks of declines. Mortgage rates surged after the election on higher interest rates, but have retreated significantly off of the recent highs.

Labor Markets Continue To Show Strength

We seem to say it every week. The labor market is strong, and shows very few signs of slowing. Labor markets have shown signs of continued strength. Initial jobless claims data was better than expected. The four-week average of jobless claims remains near the lowest levels since the 1970s.

Bottom Line

With Donald Trump taking office this week, we think it's interesting to look back at the performance of REITs under the Obama Administration.

REITs returned an average of 13% per year (price) and roughly 17% including dividends. Interesting, this 175% holding period return is almost exactly inline with the broader S&P 500 index.

It's important to note the context, though. Obama took office at almost the exact bottom of an 80% decline in REIT values over the preceding 18 months as the REIT ETF bottomed just a month after inauguration.

So how will real estate perform under Trump? Well, we can pretty confidently say that commercial real estate won't perform as well under Trump as they did under Obama, but that should be rather obvious. Trump enters office at a time that commercial real estate values are near record highs and valuations appear healthy. Based on prevailing cap rate and economic growth expectations, REIT investors should continue to expect a 5-8% average annual total return with plenty of annual volatility.

