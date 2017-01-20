A Golden Opportunity

I was stunned to hear that legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller sold all of his gold on the night of the presidential election when he learned that Donald Trump was the victor. After years of frustration with what he called monetary radicalism, he was now "quite optimistic" about the US economy, exclaiming in a CNBC interview that "it's as hopeful as I have been in a very long time." He had been bearish on the stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) for a long time prior to the election result, and considering his very impressive track record of managing money, I took his dramatic change in outlook very seriously, especially since I held gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and gold mining stocks (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Gold prices tumbled immediately following the Trump win, as can be seen below, which made Druckenmiller's tactical move look quite prescient. Yet I wondered if this was because of the investment titan's prophetic call, as others followed his lead, or because of his outlook for faster rates of economic growth and inflation. These he surmised would drive investors into the stock market and out of the safe havens of US government bonds and gold. Yet I had serious doubts about his fundamental rationale.

One month later, after gold prices had plunged, the stock market had rallied and bond yields had surged, it certainly looked as though Druckenmiller was on to something, but I still had my doubts. The last time gold had been in such a deeply oversold condition was in December 2015, shortly after the Fed raised short-term interest rates for the first time, setting the stage for a rally of more than 30% during the first half of 2016. It was my sense that mid-December of 2016 was presenting another golden opportunity to hedge stock and bond portfolios for 2017.

My Outlook

I asserted at the end of last year in my market outlook for 2017 that gold would regain its luster on the basis that the transition from monetary to fiscal stimulus would be far more disjointed than investors were anticipating. During my interview with Brian Bain for the upcoming DIY Investing Summit a few days later, I concluded that gold would outperform stocks and bonds (NYSEARCA:AGG) in 2017 for a number of reasons. The most important of these is increased uncertainty about the economic outlook, as well as increased market volatility, which implies escalating levels of risk.

Whereas Druckenmiller is hopeful and optimistic, I am guarded and suspicious. While I am reserving judgment of the incoming administration until its fiscal policies are in place, I see little so far that indicates the swamp has been drained, as Trump professed he would do, or that we will see meaningful change in the way Washington operates. It looks to me like more of the same from the opposite side of the aisle.

Furthermore, President Trump faces the unenviable circumstance of taking office at a time when the current economic expansion and bull market are very long in the tooth. The economy can't get much better from a statistical standpoint. In other words, we are much closer to the end of the current cycle than we are in the beginning. President Obama was handed the ball inches from the goal line when he assumed office, while President Trump is starting deep in his own end zone. There is so much that can go wrong, even if he does everything right.

One of my concerns is how long-term interest rates and the rate of inflation will respond to fiscal stimulus measures, which will assuredly lead to greater deficits and debt. There is the possibility that the rate of inflation rises, at least temporarily, well above the Fed's target of 2%. Gold has been a traditional hedge against inflation.

Additionally, a rise in long-term interest rates would have dire consequences for stock and bond markets, as the leverage build-up over years of zero-to-negative interest rate policy around the world is unwound. With stock and bond markets both fully valued, if not overvalued, at the same time, I think gold will be a beneficiary of the investment flows out of both.

Gold serves multiple purposes in my portfolio. It is a hedge against inflation, but also against uncertainty and a rise in volatility that typically precedes a decline in markets. Some analysts are concerned about the impact a hawkish Fed will have on gold. They assume that if the Fed continues to raise short-term interest rates, as it has professed it will do this year, then the dollar will strengthen and gold will underperform.

Yet gold surged last June, along with the dollar, following the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom. The relationship is not always an inverse one. The concern about gold underperforming when the Fed raises interest rates is completely misplaced. Rate-hike cycles by the Federal Reserve have actually been bullish for gold, and the lower the price of gold at the beginning of the rate hikes, as well as the more gradual the hikes, the better gold has performed. During the 11 rate-hike cycles since 1971, the average gain for gold was approximately 27%. Not every cycle was profitable for gold, but the gains were far greater than the losses, and I don't believe any previous cycle faced the type of valuation concerns we have in both stocks and bonds today.

A Tactical Approach

I am still looking to build upon my position in gold and the gold miners, especially after the outperformance we have seen so far in 2017, but I am taking a tactical approach. Gold reached an overbought condition after the rally from the mid-December lows, and that may take some time to resolve, but I think the precious metal will find support near the 50-day moving average at approximately $113.

Looking at a long-term chart of the gold miners, it appears that a bottom was put into place more than a year ago. The significant rally from that bottom which followed during the first half of last year took the gold miners ETF to $31.50, and it now looks like we have consolidated those gains with a pullback that ended shortly after the presidential election. My next upside target is the previous high of $31.50.

Again, I would like to see the price pull back to the 50-day moving average before adding to my position.

I believe that the risk versus reward of owning gold and the gold miners is presently so attractive that they will both outperform stocks and bonds in 2017. This alternative asset class provides a hedge against multiple adverse scenarios, but even if those scenarios do not play out, there is still a strong likelihood that gold will produce positive returns from current levels. It is certainly off to a good start.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.