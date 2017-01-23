Photronics Has Opportunities - But Challenges To Match

There's an interesting bull case for Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB). The maker of photomasks - used to etch patterns in semiconductor and flat-panel display production - would seem to have some compelling growth drivers ahead of it. Flat-panel growth bodes well for Photronics, which already is seeing more and more of its business come from that market. An increased focus on higher-end (and higher-margin) products in both chips and FPD should help the top and bottom lines going forward. Increased OLED penetration in mobile phones - possibly driven by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), rumored to be switching to OLED from LCD this year - is another potential tailwind, as the number of photomasks required may more than double, according to Photronics' Q4 conference call. An entrance into China targets what might be the last growth market for the industry, and a weak FY16 (ending October), punctuated by a disappointing Q4, has left the stock reasonably cheap. Even after a recent rebound, PLAB trades at less than 9x FY16 free cash flow on an enterprise basis.

I'm a bit more skeptical than that, however, particularly with shares near an 11-month high at Thursday's close of $11.25. The potential positives for Photronics growth going forward seem likely to be offset at least in part by a shrinking legacy business. Independent photomask manufacturers continue to lose share to so-called "captive" makers (in-house operations from major manufacturers such as Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM)). Photronics actually has taken substantial share from other merchant manufacturers such as Dai Nippon (OTCPK:DNPLY) and Toppan (OTCPK:TOPPY) over the past few years - yet sales have remained flat. Meanwhile, on an averaged and/or normalized basis, I'm not sure that stock looks all that cheap.

This is a stock that has performed rather well since the financial crisis (though longer-term returns have been minimal at best) and it does seem like support is holding strong around $9. But it's also a company that has an exceedingly difficult business, and even with some of the growth drivers on the horizon, I'm skeptical it will get much easier.

The Bull Case

First off, the numbers for PLAB look pretty good. Net cash jumped to $246 million at the end of FY16, up $170 million-plus year over year. That's about $3.23 per diluted share, and over a quarter of the current market capitalization ($141 million of that amount is held outside the U.S., according to the 10-K). Most of the debt ($57 million) is in the form of a convertible offering currently in the money with a conversion price of $10.37. Assuming those bonds are converted implies ~$300 million in net cash, nearly $4 per share.

Meanwhile, Photronics has been steadily profitable and free cash flow positive. While non-GAAP EPS dipped to $0.47 in FY16 (from $0.64 the year before), free cash flow was $72 million. On an enterprise basis (fully diluted), that implies a barely 8x EV/FCF multiple for a company that appears to have growth opportunities and is coming off a cyclically weak year.

Indeed, FY16 looks like a bit of an outlier. Revenue fell nearly 8% year over year, which combined with Photronics' fixed-cost base pressured margins as well. Adjusted EBITDA (my calculation, which doesn't exclude share-based comp and non-controlling interest and does exclude interest income and a gain on sale) declined 13% year over year, with EBITDA margins compressing 170 bps (The company's calculation implied a 7% decline and thus ~flat margins year over year, but its numbers also show a 270 bps compression in gross margin and only modest SG&A leverage). Demand was weak in the chip segment, in particular, where sales declined 13%: high-end revenue fell 22% after increasing 60% the year before, and "mainstream" IC sales were down almost 8%. The year was punctuated by a disappointing Q4. The release of preliminary (and well below guidance) results in November sent the stock down 12%, and that came after the Q3 report itself led to a 10% decline.

In fact, PLAB suffered three double-digit declines around earnings, with another 11% decline coming after the company issued disappointing preliminary results for Q1 (It may not be a coincidence that Photronics said on the Q4 call it would no longer issue preliminary results). The Q4 report did spark a nice rally, even though the numbers were mostly in line with the preliminary figures and Q1 guidance (at the midpoints, revenue down 17% and EPS down ~80% even excluding a prior-year one-time gain) didn't imply much of an improvement. That's left the stock down only about ~5% over the past year despite some pretty ugly fundamentals.

Looking at the chart, over the past year, and particularly of late (shares are up ~18% since the beginning of December), it seems like the market is basically forgiving Photronics for the fundamental weakness in FY16. And that does make some sense. The decline in sales year over year, at least according to PLAB management, was based more on timing than any significant or structural change in long-term demand.

For one, moving toward higher-end masks has increased customer concentration, and CEO Peter Kirlin said on the Q4 conference call that "demand from essentially all of our high end customers was soft" - an unusual outcome. There's a natural lumpiness to large customer orders. Turnaround for masks generally is 24-48 hours, so mask shipments tend to correlate with production ramps. In Q4, for whatever reason, it appears most, if not all, of Photronics' key customers all backed off.

Photronics' largest customer is Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), which drove 19% of FY16 revenue, according to the 10-K (though that filing didn't call the company out by name). That company is shifting LCD production to OLED, a long-term positive for PLAB, but a negative in Q4 and likely Q1 as well. It's also retooling other facilities to AMOLED after the recall of the Galaxy Note 7, which further pressured Q4. Another customer in memory, which I believe is Micron, had production changes which similarly led to reduced shipments in the quarter. And while Q4 wasn't the only disappointing result, YTD sales through Q3 were down less than 2% year over year.

More importantly, commentary through the course of the year seems to imply that the YOY sales decline wasn't a matter of lost share or a shrinking market, with the exception of what appears to be further pressure from captive mask manufacturers. Rather, it just looks like FY16 was somewhat unlucky for Photronics - at least from a short-term perspective.

Clearly, and particularly since the Q4 report, investors are choosing to look forward instead of backward, and there are reasons for optimism. The focus on higher-end masks already has paid off, with sales of those products reaching 45% of revenue in FY16, according to a recent company presentation. High-end chip sales have grown 4% a year since FY12; high-end FPD revenues have increased 8% a year. Photronics' efforts there appear to be a key driver in impressive market share gains.

Source: Photronics presentation

As noted, industry shifts to OLED/AMOLED should further drive demand for more and better masks, boosting both volume and pricing. Shrinking node sizes require more complexity, and more masks, and more contribution from merchants like Photronics. And the Internet of Things provides another potential driver, simply because it in theory should create the need for more, better, and smaller integrated circuits, all of which require photomasks as part of the manufacturing process.

The most interesting opportunity for Photronics, in my opinion, is its planned entrance into China. A JV between Photronics and Micron was ended last year, with Photronics receiving a $93 million payment; in turn, it decided to invest $160 million over five years to build a manufacturing facility in China. It's an interesting move. China basically is the last potential growth market for photomasks, as the PRC continues to support efforts to build out a domestic semiconductor manufacturing industry. As Kirlin explained on the Q3 call, China buys more than 50% of semiconductors sold worldwide. In response, the government has created incentives to keep production in-country, leading to capacity build from both domestic and foreign suppliers.

So the move into China makes significant sense strategically. Photronics already works with several domestic suppliers, and its key customers either have production in the country or are planning to. Competition appears relatively limited; Kirlin said on the Q4 FY15 call that there was one domestic merchant (i.e., non-captive) supplier in the country, and high-end capabilities appear limited. Geographic situation is highly important given the quick turnaround times. If Photronics can be the first mover into what almost certainly will be a growth market, the ROI on the $160 million could be substantial.

The discussion from Photronics surrounding China reminds me of the situation surrounding LED manufacturing in that country at the end of the last decade. There, subsidies led to a quick buildout of production, which in turn led to huge gains for equipment suppliers Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) and Aixtron SE (NASDAQ:AIXG). Those gains would reverse when it turned out that those same subsidies had led to massive overcapacity. But photomasks aren't transferable, limiting that risk in this case, and it's possible that Beijing may have learned its lesson this time around. Either way, there appears potential for a significant revenue contribution from China by FY19/FY20 (production is guided to start in late CY18), and with the company targeting 50% incremental leverage, the new capacity could provide a significant boost to profits.

The Skepticism

The key concern I have with Photronics, even considering the potential tailwinds, is that mid-term revenue growth opportunities still seem relatively limited. IoT and OLED may help drive high-end sales, but those sales aren't purely incremental. As Samsung, for instance, moves from LCD to OLED, Photronics may pick up additional mask revenues in the shift, but it's losing the legacy business as well. It's not as if there's some massive acceleration in growth coming; even accounting for OLED and high end sales and 3D NAND, industry analysts generally are targeting 2-3% market growth rates over the next five years (see here and here).

And of that growth, the majority seems like to accrue to the captive manufacturers. Captive share has gone from 31% in 2003 to ~56% now, spurred in part by efforts from Intel. That seems to imply a flat market for merchant providers - at best. As impressive as Photronics' market share gains look, the company has only grown revenue ~14% over the last six fiscal years despite taking merchant share from 18% to 32%. That seems to clearly imply a shrinking non-captive market over a period when the explosion of smartphone sales and a reasonably beneficial macro situation both seem like they should have been reasonably positive factors.

As for IoT and OLED, some caution likely is advised as well. IC Insights already has pulled down its forecast for IoT-related chip sales. Apple's move into OLED is supposed to jumpstart smartphone penetration for that product, but it's still unclear as to when and for how long OLED will be a part of the iPhone. And if those trends do turn out to be legitimate, there are better, more direct ways to get exposure than through the derivative benefits for Photronics, which has to fight off captives and two yen-based competitors to capitalize on those trends.

I do think there's a case for growth here, and like the market (at the moment, anyway) I'm willing to look past the weak FY16. But this remains a brutally tough business that hasn't created much in the way of shareholder value over the years, and the bull case isn't as easy as "IoT + high end + China" might seem at first glance. There's certainly a price I'd be happy to pay for PLAB, but I don't think $11+ is quite it.

Valuation

On an EBITDA basis, PLAB looks absurdly cheap: taking the convertible debt out of net debt (as the shares are also included in diluted count), the stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is about 3.7x (using the company's calculation; my numbers are closer to a still-attractive 4.1x). But that figure is artificially deflated by the huge amount of D&A and capex required in the business model here. Capex has averaged about 17% of sales the last five years, and D&A the same. Thus a 28% EBITDA margin (31% by the company's numbers) and a sub-4x EV/EBITDA multiple aren't nearly as attractive as that might seem.

Lumpiness in capex also has created lumpiness in FCF; while the company trades at 8x+ trailing FCF, capex of $50 million last year was abnormally low. The figure is estimated to double in FY17, in part due to the investments in China, but mostly due to investments in flat panel display and more normalized spend overall. Using the four-year average of $85 million in capex implies ~$34 million in normalized FCF based on FY16 numbers, and a multiple closer to 17x. That's a figure that implies fairly reasonable growth despite the fact that 1H FY17 seems likely to be weak and despite the fact that Photronics simply hasn't driven that growth all that consistently. Putting aside FY16, the stronger FY15 still saw non-GAAP net income come in ~12% below levels posted four years earlier. EBIT was almost one-third lower, as Photronics benefited from a sharply lower tax rate and lower interest expense.

And I'm not sure there are any real external drivers for the stock, save for China. The pending change in D.C. isn't necessarily a help. PLAB's effective tax rate in FY16 was just 8%, meaning corporate tax reform won't help. The repatriation holiday theoretically could free the $140 million-plus held overseas, but a chunk of that cash is targeted for the Chinese buildout, and Photronics also is interested in M&A. Any such purchase would almost certainly be of a foreign company since Photronics is the last U.S.-based photomask manufacturer of reasonable size, and that too negates the benefit of a lower repatriation tax. The lack of a domestic competitor creates another problem: a takeover of Photronics seems highly unlikely. There was some concern in 2004 when DuPont Photomasks was sold to Toppan, with critics calling the deal a risk to national security. The likelihood of a Photronics sale to a foreign company (in particular to any Chinese-connected entity) being approved by CFIUS (especially over the next four years) thus seems extremely slim. And, of course, there isn't really a US-based acquirer that makes sense, at least as far as I can see.

So the bull case for PLAB basically rests on organic growth plus the contribution from China, which isn't a bad bull case. But it's not a particularly compelling one, either, at 16-17x EPS and FCF plus cash. A lower multiple might be more attractive: $9-9.50 prices in basically zero growth, perhaps one reason why support at those levels has held for most of the past year-plus. That seems attractive because I do think Photronics can drive some growth, but any explosive upward move seems unlikely. It's simply too tough a business, with too many pressures. There are some tailwinds coming, and reasons for optimism. But there's also a lot of history that suggests caution, and at the least an emphasis on making sure the price is right.