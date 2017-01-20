Chesapeake Energy Buys Back Preferred Shares Signaling BUY!

Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) CEO Doug Lawler has done yet another financing deal by entering into an agreement yesterday to buy back 150,948 5% preferred stock(series 2005B) along with 95,600 cumulative 5.75% preferred stock (series A) and 82,429 shares of cumulative 5.75% preferred stock. The exchange agreements were privately negotiated and the company will issue 18.3791M shares of common stock to make the deal. Investors can view the 8K here.

CEO Bullish on future

In an interview on January 5th Lawler said that the company has 11.3B barrels of net recoverable resource across their asset base. He also stated that they are in fact the number one independent producer in the US.

In the last three years the company has delevered over $10.9B and that right now the business is stronger than it has ever been. I encourage investors to watch that video here.

Finding a good entry Point

Every investor wants to make a good entry point on what they believe is a good long term investment; for a potential answer let's take a look at the charts.

As you can see from the chart above; this was one of the worst shakeouts in energy of the last two years. I wrote an article back in February recommending the stock around the $2 level where I took a substantial position because of false BK rumors.

Since then the company has made some dramatic steps including repurchasing debt, cutting over $2B from the balance sheet and selling of over $2.5B in assets.

Timing is really everything in the market and some would say Chesapeake has had a great rally, a 3 bagger from the bottom and it needs to correct. In my view it has corrected and rebased around the $7 level and will now go to $10 and beyond.

Why?

President Donald Trump is a game changer for the country and the oil patch. Deregulation and a business mindset in the White House will in my view be a great thing for the energy space and the country itself.

Chesapeake is the number one independent producer in the US and that really is a big deal, so far the company has gotten very little respect from Wall Street but I believe that is about to change.

Here is one more chart to show the trading action running up to election day to the present.

One can see from the 60 minute chart above that the stock was trading at the $7.75 level. Over the next 2 months heading into the election the stock corrected nearly 30%, down to the $5.20 level on the 1st of November when it looked like Hillary Clinton was going to win the election.

The day after the election saw a small shakeout from $5.78 to $5.28 level for a few days until the November 15th when the stock gapped up and rallied back to the $6 level. From there investors witnessed a rally to the $8.20 level on December 12th.

I believe right here and now is a good entry point if you have not taken a position. If there is a major pullback, the $5.60 level would be ideal however I do not think it will happen. If it does then I will back up the truck.

Here is my reasoning: The company is making all the right moves, strengthening its balance sheet and reducing debt.

Oil prices are on the rise, natural gas has doubled in the last year.

The new administration will be very pro growth and infrastructure stimulus will cause a significant growth in gasoline and oil demand.

Hedge funds and individuals realize this and will stop day trading the stock and hold their positions and adding at appropriate times.

I believe that $65 to $70 oil will propel Chesapeake's stock price back into the teens.

In my opinion Chesapeake is now a buy and hold and add on any weakness.

Conclusion

The price of oil will continue to rise as President Trump unleashes his pro growth policy on the country.

The CEO is making all the right moves and Wall Street is taking notice. This latest buyback of the convertibles is a signal that he believes the share price is going much higher.

In my opinion any weakness should be bought as the trend is up.

As always do your own research, make your own decisions and know your exit point before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK, HIMX,LYG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.