Will FTC Lawsuit Be The Last Straw For Qualcomm?

It's too early to tell what the impact of this lawsuit will be, but shares are lower since the announcement; are investors overreacting?

Thesis:

Investors are erring on the side of caution selling Qualcomm shares, as it's too early to tell what the impact of the FTC lawsuit could be. Expect the company to fight all accusations vigorously, and continue to rake in cash in the meantime.

Situation:

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) for alleged unfair practices in its technology licensing business (source). Following the release of this news (Tuesday, January 17th), shares closed 4% lower on 3 times the average trading volume.

The FTC alleges Qualcomm is engaging in a variety of monopolistic behaviors, specifically:

No license no chips: QCOM partners would only get modems if they agreed to allegedly onerous license terms.

Falling short in licensing industry essential patents to certain competitors.

Negotiated lower license rates with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in exchange for exclusivity of iPhone modems.

Perhaps the accusation most unique to this particular investigation is the negotiated license rates with Apple. Nilay Patel, Editor-in-Chief of The Verge writes that at the time, this exclusivity agreement with AAPL was a big deal (source):

"Sprint had just made an enormous bet on beating the market to 4G speeds by deploying a WiMAX network in 2008, ahead of LTE, and Intel still had an opportunity to make a mark in mobile. Paying off Apple allowed Qualcomm to keep the iPhone off a faster network until LTE was ready - and in the process effectively kneecapped Sprint, which invested billions into a network that couldn't support the future iPhone roadmap."

An article from Bloomberg goes on to assert (source):

"Qualcomm recognized that any competitor that won Apple's business would become stronger, and used exclusivity to prevent Apple from working with and improving the effectiveness of Qualcomm's competitors," the FTC said in the lawsuit filed Tuesday."

If true, it's interesting to learn the length QCOM was willing to go to lock down control of the burgeoning smartphone market.

Of course, I'm sure QCOM will contest these accusations, as they've done numerous times before. However, since the announcement and at time of writing, share prices have been coming down. This might be because QCOM has been stung by regulators in the past.

Expensive Precedents For Qualcomm's Technology Licensing Segment:

Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) is responsible for the bulk of QCOM profits. Due to the deep patent portfolio QCOM has developed, QTL pumps out profits by licensing these essential technology to wireless device companies.

Or at least, that's how it's supposed to work. To the dismay of QCOM bulls, recent happenings around the globe seem to indicate regulators don't think things are operating as they should be. So it seems this high-margin business built on the back of a strong competitive position, comes with a price.

For example, QCOM recently agreed to pay a $975M fine to China for a variety of uncompetitive practices (source). And not only did QCOM need to shell out a substantial amount of cash to pay for this infraction, the litigation also hampered the share price for over a year and kept the company from collecting royalty payments from some Chinese customers.

More recently, the Korean government has levied an $853M fine on QCOM for different antitrust violations related to restricting patent access. Of course, the company disputes this and plans to fight the fine (source). On yet another front, Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission has also launched an investigation (source).

Meanwhile, the EU is coming after QCOM with antitrust charges. While the investigation is ongoing, the charges could be substantial (source). And so it seems wherever the company turns, they have their backs up against the wall.

This is a bit of a peculiar spot to be in for shareholders. It's almost as though the QTL business model is too good. And arguably, this extremely strong competitive may have lulled management into a sense of complacency regarding regulatory concerns.

Because while a single lawsuit would be an isolated event that investors could brush off, this has not been the case for QCOM. Instead, the company seems to be showing a pattern of recurring run-ins with regulators on almost every continent.

As an investor, this has me worried because not only are the individual fines significant, but it's also hard to know when the madness will end! Currently, it seems that as soon as one lawsuit ends, another begins. All the while management remains relentless in advocating their position.

With all that in mind, and despite the ongoing anti-competitive concerns hanging over the company, QCOM remains a proven business that has consistently grown value for shareholders.

Qualcomm's Historical Operating Results Provide Important Context:

In my last Seeking Alpha analysis of QCOM (link), I highlighted a robust operating track record and strong competitive positions as a reason to invest.

In particular, the company has done an effective job growing shareholder value, expanding dividend distributions and maintaining profit margins - no small feat in the competitive and rapidly evolving wireless technology space.

And although an FTC-sponsored lawsuit is a significant risk, it remains a challenging one to quantify. While I understand the appeal of selling shares at the first sign of trouble, I'm also willing to give QCOM some benefit of the doubt, given their strong operating history.

Additionally, it's hard to make a case that market opportunity is dwindling for the company. Instead, wireless connections are proliferating around us in a digital renaissance of connected cars, smart homes and other internet of things applications.

QCOM itself expects a boost to its top line due to higher device shipments worldwide in 2017 (source). Considering these forecasts, are shares reasonably priced?

Why QCOM Appears Fairly Priced:

Across a variety of standard valuation metrics, QCOM shares appear to be priced fairly. In fact, the following tables from Morningstar (source) illustrate that QCOM is currently available at a discount to the S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY) on a price-to-earnings basis.

And further, shares are also trading below their own 5-year average valuations, with the exception of dividend yield.

The company also has an incredibly strong financial position with over $15B USD in working capital (source). So as you can see, QCOM is in line with how it's been valued in the past and has lots of cash to put to work.

Additionally, I believe the dividend provides some additional safety for income-oriented investors or those with longer/time horizons willing to reinvest distributions. Should shares pull back, patient investors may get an opportunity to pick up a potential dividend growth stock at a very attractive yield.

So what does this all mean?

Conclusion: Holding QCOM For Now and Monitoring Closely

Although the FTC lawsuit is another big regulatory setback for the company, I'm still not convinced the core business is in jeopardy. To some degree, these regulatory investigations feel like a tax on the incredibly profitable QTL segment.

It's hard to accurately determine if management's explicit actions caused these lawsuits, or if it was inevitable based on the strength of their competitive position. Plus, maybe there's a chance that things change under a new administration. In the meantime, expect QCOM management to fight tooth and nail.

For now, I am planning to hold shares of QCOM and continue to monitor the situation. As mentioned above, I also believe the dividend is protected and likely to continue to grow. If QCOM should dip down to a 4% yield, I think that could be an attractive longer-term entry point.

All that said, it's hard to get excited about a rip-roaring rally in share price for QCOM, with this regulatory uncertainty still floating around. While I would love to make the case for capital appreciation, I think it's more likely QCOM will continue to bounce in a range for the foreseeable future. What do you think? Is QCOM still a buy, or is this investigation the straw that broke the camel's back?

