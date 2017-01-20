Ford Is A Large Company With A Small Price

Ford (NYSE:F) has been very committed on innovative investments of great magnitude. In the future this capacity for industrial development seems to be further strengthened. The strategy is simple and effective: producing all kinds of vehicles and models and doing it in the most cost-effective way possible in a strong global dimension. All segments are covered and the company has not lagged behind in any field of innovation.

With an aggressive business plan Ford will have 11 global launches next year, but expects 2017 profits and cash flow to be lower than 2016 especially due to increased investments mainly in electrification. And the truth is that 2006 was not a very good year for the company as profits did not keep up with its successful sales effort. But we understand that in an extremely competitive market Ford is aware that innovation and new outstanding models are crucial. Even if 2017 falls short of 2016 Ford continues to be a strong cash flow generation machine and its progress in business will be felt in the following years.

But there's the flip side: its share price may not go up the way its shareholders and investors would like - except episodically and with other economic conditions.

Ford declared a supplement dividend of $0.05/share, in addition to a regular Q1 dividend of $0.15/share. Shareholders were not happy as they waited for a "special" dividend in an amount between $0.15 and $0.25. The company paid a similar supplement dividend of $0.25 in January 2016.

The normal dividend, which wasn't increased, added to the supplement correspond to a forward yield of around 5.23%. This continued payment has been very significant to shareholders given the historical small upside potential of Ford' share price. In fact, as we can see in the 3-year weekly chart below share prices decreased 7.9% in 2016.

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com. Note: The chart is in semi-logarithmic scale.

By analyst's estimates, we have EPS of ~$1.63 for 2017. Taking Thursday's closing price of $12.43 the company has a forward P/E of ~7.60. This is a very low number and we must confirm its relevance studying the price/earnings to growth ratio (PEG ratio). With EPS expected to grow slightly over the next 5 years (maybe 2% per annum on average), Ford has a PEG ratio of ~3.8 (7.60/2). As it is much higher than 1 we may conclude that the stock seems overvalued (at least its growth rate doesn't justify its P/E). All this is consistent with the words of Ford's CEO Mark Fields at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference a week ago:

The company expects continued strong performance in 2017, with total company adjusted pre-tax profit somewhat lower compared to 2016 due to increased investments in electrification, autonomy and mobility. The company also anticipates cost efficiencies of greater than $3 billion in 2017 alone and improved profitability in 2018 - led by gains in the core business.

Thus, returning to pay dividends in 2013 has become a decisive factor for Ford's shareholders given its size and safety. It should be noted that the payout ratio is expected to be less than 50%, which gives additional security of great relevance.

Conclusion

Ford' shares have a weak upside potential. In fact, even with a P/E of 7.60 the company is trading at a premium to its growth rate. Of course, this is only an explanation for the continuing low P/E value. It must be made clear that this does not prevent the company from having a strong and adequate performance and offering a sustainable dividend. Regardless of the value of the company and its good position in the market, the fact that profits show difficulty in growing tends to make investors less attracted to buy at higher share prices.

However, in my view, Ford's large size means that it is sensitive to all the economic and financial changes on the world market. Its robust structure and its effective and matured business plan make me believe that at these price levels Ford remains a good option to invest in the long term.

