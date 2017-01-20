4 Reasons To Avoid GE And Buy This Far Superior Industrial Dividend Growth Legend

From a fundamental perspective, there are four reasons that 3M is simply hands down the better company to own for the long-term.

Especially when superior alternatives such as 3M are available. Companies with amazing track records of paying and growing dividends for 100, and 58 consecutive years, respectively.

BUT the slow turnaround, piddling recent dividend hike, and anemic short to medium-term payout growth prospects mean that GE is looking less and less desirable as a dividend growth investment.

Jeffrey Immelt has spent years trying to turn around the industrial behemoth and set it up to become a dominant technoindustrial force in the coming decades.

GE Capital's disasterous performance during the financial crisis cost GE investors dearly, especially those who owned the stock for its venerable dividend aristocrat status.





General Electric (NYSE:GE) used to be considered one of the greatest dividend growth stocks in America; courtesy of decades of consistently strong payout growth. BUT that all changed during the financial crisis when massive losses from GE Capital forced the company to give up its status as a dividend aristocrat and slash its payout.

Since then GE has been a promising industrial turnaround story, but its dividend has yet to get close to hitting new highs. Worse yet, management has made some troubling decisions that call into question whether investors really should continue to give this fallen giant the benefit of the doubt.

On the other hand, rival industrial blue chip 3M (NYSE:MMM), offers long-term dividend growth investors far better long-term investing opportunities. In fact there are four reasons why investors might want to avoid GE and go with 3M for your industrial dividend growth needs.

GE Turnaround Could Drag On...And On...And On

GE has huge growth ambitions, with management thinking of the company as a digital industrial, i.e. high-tech, giant of tomorrow. And while I'll admit that the potential for things like the internet of things, or IOT, and 3-D printing, as well as advanced material sciences, could revolutionize the industrial sector, some of management's latest moves cause me to doubt its ability to execute on the company's dividend growth thesis.



Source: GE Baker Highest investor presentation.

Specifically the recent acquisition of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), which will result in GE paying $7.4 billion in order to own 62.5% of the new company, which will become the world's second largest oil services firm.

Now, in theory this initially looks like solid capital allocation, since oil service companies are relatively attractively priced courtesy of the worst oil crash in over 50 years. However, what concerns me is that, even assuming oil prices recover to $60 within the next few years, the deal will be only marginally accretive to GE shareholders.

As a dividend growth investor at the end of the day what I care about is how much this deal might help boost the company's future payout. Unfortunately, given that GE targets a 45% to 50% payout ratio, the answer is $0.02/share and $0.04/share by the end of 2018, and 2020 respectively.

Worse yet? Management is guiding for $2 in EPS in 2018, which would mean that dividend investors can expect $1 per share, or $0.25/quarter within two years. However that's just 4% higher than the recently raised payout, which itself represented a very disappointing 4% increase.

Given that GE's dividend was frozen for seven quarters, and that Jeffrey Immelt has been using the sale of GE's financial division to finance massive capital returns to shareholders in recent years, this small increase angered many income investors, and for good reason.

And speaking of the sale of GE Capital, I have to take issue with management's decision to pursue that route. Yes, GE Capital took on dangerous amounts of leverage and during the financial crash nearly brought down the company.

BUT that doesn't mean that a solid management team couldn't have turned the division around. After all, Bank Of America's (NYSE:BAC) Bryan Moynihan has proven, though his amazing turnaround of that bank, that one can run a conservative financial business and still make gobs of money.

Similarly, Canadian banks such as Toronto-Dominion, and Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), have 150+ year histories of insanely profitable, low risk banking.

In other words, GE's decision to completely exit finance, which has resulted in six straight years of falling free cash flow, (the life blood of a secure and growing dividend), means the company now has to find massive, and highly profitable growth opportunities in order to just cover the $9.3 billion cost of its new annual dividend.

That's a $12.4 billion FCF shortfall that needs to be made up, and unfortunately as Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) CEO David Farr explained back in the first quarter of 2016, the world is facing a "global industrial recession", one that might not start to turn around until the end of 2017 at the earliest.

All of which means that GE management, has no choice but to cover the shortfall in FCF by tapping into its, admittedly vast cash and cash equivalent reserves, which stand at $98.9 billion. Of course only $52 billion of that is actually cash, (the rest is short-term investments), and much of that is trapped overseas, awaiting a potential repatriation tax holiday to come back home.

All of which means that GE dividend investors are facing very poor dividend growth prospects for the next few years, trusting that management can FINALLY make good on its optimistic guidance and make their patience worth it.

3M: A Proven Winner With A Bright Future

Unlike the perpetually troubled GE, Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing, or 3M, has a flawless track record when it comes to long-term dividend growth, and impressive shareholder wealth creation. In fact, with 58 straight years of dividend growth under its belt, 3M is one of the legendary dividend kings.



And as you can see, thanks to its superior business model, which involves about 50% of sales coming from consumable products, (which create large recurring sales), 3M has a far superior history of growing sales, earnings, and FCF/share over time.

Better yet, thanks to exemplary leadership, which takes a disciplined approach to capital spending, and smaller, more manageable bolt on acquisitions, 3M has some of the best profitability in its industry; and MUCH better than GE.

Profitability: 3M Has A Clearly Superior Management Team

Source: Morningstar Company Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital GE 14.9% 8.8% -2.2% 2.3% 11.4% 3.8% 3M 23.5% 16.4% 17.8% 14.7% 40.8% 21.1% Industry Average 12.6% 8.8% NA 4.6% 15.0% NA

At the end of the day the best way to judge the quality of a company's management, as well as the width of its moat, (cumulative competitive advantages), is by its margins and returns on shareholder capital.

As you can GE's profitably is sub-par, with below average returns on capital, but especially disappointing returns on invested capital, or ROIC. Meanwhile it continues to generate negative free cash flow, which is the core reason for its disappointing dividend growth in recent years.

On the other hand, 3M is one of the most profitable industrial companies in America, with stupendous ROIC, and a FCF margin that is approaching tech industry levels.

And while GE's falling profitability is surely to do with the loss of its high margin financial business, at the end of the day investing is never done in a vacuum. Which is why I can't justify recommending investors trust their hard earned money to GE's management instead of 3M's, not when Jeffrey Immelt's track record leaves so much to be desired.

Balance Sheet: 3M's Pristine, Fortress Balance Sheet Makes This A True SWAN Stock

Sources: Morningstar, Fastgraphs Company Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating GE 8.67 8.16 49% 2.01 AA- 3M 1.44 47.63 45% 1.90 AA- Industry Average 3.6 NA 46% 1.77 NA

A strong balance sheet is one of the most important factors to successful long-term investing. In fairness to GE, remnants of GE Capital are inflating its leverage ratio in the above table, which will decline a bit in the next few quarters.

BUT the chances of GE's leverage ratio declining enough to match its industry rivals, much less 3M's very low levels, is highly unlikely. And while GE's strong credit rating shows that its current debt levels aren't anywhere near dangerous levels, at the same time investors need to ask themselves what has management done with the debt it has taken on in the name of shareholders over the years?

Highly profitable and accretive acquisitions, the kind that result in steadily growing sales, earnings, and free cash flows? As we've already seen the answer is "no" on all counts.

Well maybe at least management has used debt to bridge the FCF gap and reward income investors with solid dividend growth? The answer again is "no". But what about the future? Can GE redeem itself by finally returning to growth?

Dividend Profile: GE Management Has A Lot To Prove

Sources: Gurufocus, Fastgraphs, Factset Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth Projected 10 Year Total Return GE 3.1% -326.6% 9.8% 12.9% 3M 2.5% 49.3% 8.5% 11.0% S&P 500 2.0% 39.5% 6.1% 9.1%

While GE may have a higher current yield, a solid dividend profile requires more than that. Payout security is also important, meaning a low payout ratio, as well as a strong balance sheet.

In addition long-term growth potential is also important, since market studies show that total returns generally follow the formula yield + dividend growth.

GE's payout security, while not as bad as its disastrous payout ratio might initially indicate, (since it can cover the dividend with cash for a few years) nonetheless is far worse than 3M's.

In addition, while the analyst consensus is for GE to have superior dividend growth in the coming decade, it's generally a bad idea to take such projections at face value.

Specifically, as already discussed, GE's next few years of dividend growth are likely to be VERY anemic, given the weakness of the industrial sector due to slow global growth, the ongoing energy crash, and the simple fact that GE needs to dig itself out of an enormous FCF hole.

That means that in order to achieve the kind of long-term payout growth analysts expect, the company would need to experience massive growth in the 2020's, and put up something like 15% to 20% dividend growth for several years.



Source: Simply Safe Dividends

On the other hand, 3M's projected 8.5% CAGR dividend growth seems far more reasonable, both given the low payout ratio, as well as the company's strong track record of dividend growth over the past 10 years.

Of course, continued weakness in the industrial sector, such as from: a potential US recession, continued low energy prices, or from a rising dollar could force 3M to miss that target. But the point is that 3M is far more likely to be able to actually achieve the kind of payout growth that will result in market beating total returns.

Valuation: GE's Valuation Is Unjustifiably High

Source: Gurufocus Company TTM PE 13 Year Median PE Yield 13 Year Median Yield GE 27.8 17.5 3.1% 3.2% 3M 22.5 16.3 2.5% 2.5%

After eight years of a strong bull market the S&P 500 is currently trading at a lofty 25.4 trailing PE ratio. However, as you can see GE is trading at an even higher valuation, and 59% above its historic PE ratio.

What's more, with all the troubles GE has had recently, in terms of executing on its turnaround, you'd think that at least investors would have a nice high-yield to compensate them for slow payout growth.

However, in fact GE's yield is slightly below its historic median norm, meaning the current share price is indeed overvalued. That's not to say that 3M is necessarily cheap. It's PE, while lower than both GE's and the market's, is still high on an absolute level, while the yield is about the historical norm.

This indicates that 3M is probably fairly overvalued, though opening an initial position at this yield is certainly justifiable, given the quality of the company, its legendary dividend growth record, and sky-high profitability.

Source: Morningstar, Fastgraphs, Gurufocus Company TTM EPS Projected 10 Year Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety GE $1.12 12.1% $25.08 15.1% -22% 3M $7.94 9.8% $151.49 12.2% -18%

Meanwhile a discounted free cash flow or DCR analysis confirms the overvaluation of both companies. However, what's interesting to note is that, despite GE supposedly having stronger EPS growth prospects, (which I am skeptical of), it is still more overvalued than 3M.

That's because the current share price is baking in 15.1% EPS growth over the next decade, which would likely require the industrial recession to end quickly, and then see very strong growth in the 2020's.

That might be possible, especially if GE's 3D printing truly ends up boosting earnings by $6 billion per year. BUT given management's track record, which is almost Elon Musk like in terms of over promising and under delivering, I consider the onus to be on Jeffrey Immelt to prove that he can finally start delivering strong, consistent growth.

That being said, while I'm far more confident in 3M's ability to achieve close to double digit EPS growth in the coming decade, the fact is that the negative margin of safety does mean that anyone looking to add to their position should wait for a better buying opportunity, such as $148; which would provide a 3% yield.

Bottom Line: GE MIGHT Make a Solid Long-Term Dividend Growth Stock BUT 3M Is Almost Certain To

Don't get me wrong, GE could very well surprise me and turn out to be an amazing turnaround story in the coming decade. However, given the superior quality of rivals such as 3M, with its: far stronger, profitability, steadier dividend growth track record, pristine balance sheet, and superior valuation, I just can't recommend dividend growth investors buy GE at this time.

First I'd need to see management start to really deliver on the turnaround, or the share price fall to a highly undervalued level; such as $22.

Meanwhile, while 3M does remain overvalued, it's smaller historical premium is far more justified given that it has proven itself a true "Buy And Hold Forever" dividend growth legend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, BAC, TD, BNS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.