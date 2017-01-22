Kinder Morgan: Richard Kinder Puts His Mouth Where His Money Is

In the following article I will outline the three major takeaways from the report for your perusal.

Nevertheless, these results were nowhere near the most important information to be gleaned from the report.

Distributable cash flow fell by 4% year over year and EBITDA fell by 3%. Nevertheless, the 5.3 times debt-to-EBITDA ratio came in a bit better than expected.

What Happened?

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) reported a miss on both the top and bottom lines. Earnings per share of $0.08 missed expectations by $0.11 while revenue of $3.39 billion was down 6.9% year over year. Distributable cash flow fell by 4% year over year and EBITDA fell by 3%. Nevertheless, the 5.3 times debt-to-EBITDA ratio came in a bit better than expected. Overall $4.6 billion of projects were removed over the full year. The stock dipped on the news in after hours, yet has gained all that back and then some. In the following article I will divulge the three key takeaways that may have swayed investors.

Dividend Double A Top Priority

As I stated in a previous article, a dividend double is squarely on the table. Richard Kinder, as usual, kicked off the conference calls with an opening statement. Kinder stated:

"We also expect that when we finish our work on JVs and as we work through the backlog, we will be producing cash well in excess of our investment needs. While we have alternatives in using that cash to deliver value to shareholders, our current thinking remains that the best way to deliver that value is through substantially increasing our dividend."

This was a substantially stronger statement regarding a dividend increase than Kinder made in the previous conference call. The company's efforts to shore up the balance sheet and make significant progress on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project would be the primary reasons for the more confident position. Let me explain.

Trans Mountain Expansion Project major progress

Significant progress has been made on the project over the last few quarters. The project has been approved by Trudeau and Clark. Clark stated that Kinder Morgan has effectively met her five conditions. This was big. Nevertheless, court challenges do remain from the opposition. What's more, I am sure the opposition will employ civil disobedience tactics once construction actually begins.

Even so, the company made statements regarding bringing in a potential JV partner or performing an IPO of up to 50% of the project. Steve Kean stated:

"We believe that syndicating Trans Mountain is the right answer for our shareholders and for the project. It now represents close to half of our backlog. And we believe the value we can receive from investors willing to participate plus the syndication of risk that comes with it, makes bringing in other investors to best approach."

This addresses a key risk factor regarding the stock I identified in a recent article. As I stated, the company basically has all its eggs in one basket with this one project accounting for nearly half its growth backlog for the next five years. By syndicating 50% of the project Kinder Morgan syndicates 50% of the risk. Furthermore, the company purports there remains significant interest from potential JV partners regarding the deal. Furthermore, Kean quashed fears regarding the shippers and the potential project returns.

As I stated in an earlier article, a major concern for the project is shippers have the ability to opt out of their agreements if the project costs become exorbitant. Within the original agreement there are capped and uncapped costs. Cost overruns in the capped category will be eaten by Kinder Morgan, while cost overruns in the uncapped category will be negotiated between the parties if they breach a certain level. Fortunately it appears analysts were concerned about this as well ands asked this specific question in the Q&A session following the call.

Kean stated the company still has strong interest in the volume and he feels the project's return remain at 6.5 times EBITDA. This makes a strong case the project remains financially viable, allaying my concerns, for now. The final numbers have yet to be revealed. The company stated they will be providing updated costs to the shippers in February for a 30 day review and approval.

Shoring up the balance sheet

One of my major issues with the company was the fact I believed Kinder Morgan had bitten off much more than they could chew. The company seems to have taken the same position as well. The $4 billion worth of growth removed from the backlog along several joint ventures and the potential JV or IPO of the Trans Mountain Expansion project has served to shore up the balance sheet in short order. Credit Suisse stated:

"KMI's 2017 prospects looking up, with potential catalysts in a possible sale of a 50% interest in the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project and a sale of part of the company's Elba Island liquefied natural gas plant. The firm sees KMI's leverage continuing to improve, which could translate into a boost to the $0.50 annual distribution; the firm maintains its estimate for a dividend hike in H2 2018 to $1/share annualized."

I am in agreement with this statement. The company is making all the right moves to address my concerns regarding the balance sheet. Nonetheless, it still remains to be seen what kind of deal the company will get on a potential JV of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

The Last Word

If you have been following my posts, you would know I have been bearish on the stock for several reasons. Nonetheless, the company is focused on and addressing the major concerns I have revealed in my previous articles. Some have suggested I have an axe to grind regarding the company. This is simply not the case. The fact of the matter is I call balls and strikes like I see them. The report was weak, yet the answers provided on the conference call regarding the syndication of the Tran Mountain project and the progress made regarding the balance sheet were very substantial and deserve recognition. What's more, the company seems substantially more confident it will double the dividend later this year.

Nonetheless, the question remains, is the potential dividend increase already priced in? Furthermore, I still have many concerns regarding the potential outcome for the company. I will reveal these concerns in future articles. As for now, I am glad to see the company has addressed two of my major concerns previously outlined. I remain on the sidelines due to the fact many potential headwinds remain. Nonetheless, if you have a high risk tolerance, you may want to start a small position prior to the company's guidance announcement next week.

Final Thought

Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Do you feel now is the time to start a position? Will Kinder Morgan double the dividend? If you found this article interesting please hit the follow button by my name above. It would be greatly appreciated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.