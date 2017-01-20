Bond Yields: A Tipping Point?

Inflationary expectations built into bond yields have risen to where inflation over the next five years is expected to be close to 2.20 percent, and for 10 years, 2.10 percent.

The key to this move would be the kindling of inflationary expectations due to the economy being at full employment and the increased fiscal deficits of the incoming Trump administration.

Bill Gross recently made the claim that a return to a 2.60 percent yield on the 10-year Treasury bond might be the tipping point for significantly higher rates of interest.

In the middle of December, as a part of the financial market reaction to the election of Donald Trump, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 2.60 percent. However, in the weeks that followed, bonds rallied and the 10-year closed in just above 2.30 on January 17, 2017.

Since then, bond prices have dropped and yields have risen. Around 11:00 am on Friday, January 20, the yield on the 10-year was almost 2.50 percent and seemingly heading higher.

The reason for this turnaround? It seems as if expectations about inflation have changed. In the middle of December, inflationary expectations in the government bond market seemed to be around 1.90 percent on the 10-year security. On Friday morning, inflationary expectations were up around 2.10 percent for the 10-year.

For the five-year Treasury note, the inflationary expectations embedded in that yield were 2.00 percent in the middle of December and were close to 2.20 percent on Friday morning.

What has changed? Well, for one, there are indications that wage rates are starting to rise where they had been stagnant for quite some time. Furthermore, consumer prices were reported to be climbing closer to the Federal Reserve's target rate of inflation, 2.00 percent.

Then, Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) began talking about how close the economy was to full employment and the need of the Fed to closely watch inflation at this stage in order to justify increases in its policy rate of interest.

In addition, economists began talking more and more about the economic plans for the incoming Trump administration. In the new Trump administration, the policy emphasis was to be on fiscal programs and not upon monetary efforts. Ideas about tax cuts and major increases in infrastructure spending dominated the discussions.

The story that evolved out of these discussions was that it was very unlikely for the economy to grow much more rapidly than it had over the previous seven and one-half years of the current economic recovery.

These economists saw larger and larger deficits as doing little more than stimulating further inflation. And, this was the whole point of the argument that Bill Gross was making.

If the yield on the 10-year Treasury security rose once again to 2.60 percent, it would be because the inflationary expectations would be growing, and that once these expectations became more widespread, there would be a continued upward movement in the 10-year yield.

The question then becomes, what will the Federal Reserve do to combat the rising inflation? The answer: the Federal Reserve will remove reserves from the banking system and will cause short-term interest rates to be even higher than the Fed projected at its December meeting of the FOMC.

This, of course, would not be good for the Trump economic program or for the economy. And there would be further repercussions as the value of the US dollar might be expected to rise with the rising short-term interest rates further depressing economic growth.

The strong dollar is getting even more support from Trump's nominee for the position of United States Treasury Secretary. Trump's pick for this position, Steven Mnuchin, expressed his support for a strong dollar as was seen in front page articles in the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

So, we now wait to see if Bill Gross is right.

Will the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note pop up to 2.60 percent… and then flash on through to higher levels? Depends upon how sensitive the market is to the potential of a looming pickup in inflation. Seems as if the foundation for such a move is in place.

