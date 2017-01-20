Colony NorthStar Realty Finance: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - An Update

Determining which preferred is the best buy currently turned out not to be as easy a task as it initially appeared.

Yet its re-named preferreds, for the most part have maintained their value..

It appears that according to share price performance the Colony NorthStar merger has not been an unqualified success.

This review updates my initial look at NorthStar Realty (NRF), now Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) from my October 12, 2016 article, "It's Time To Judge Whether My NorthStar Realty Finance Recommendations Proved Profitable"

Seems like CLNS has gotten off to a rocky start since the merger, at least according to it common share price performance over the past few days. Certainly not enough time to provide any meaningful insight into the newly formed entity. According the Yahoo Finance:

It appears that CLNS' share price movement has trended downward over this short period of time. Simply not long enough to hold and significance for the preferred shareholder. Bottom line, in my estimation and my long history as a NRF preferred shareholder I have little doubt about this company's long-term viability; consequently, I believe an investment in its preferreds is a relatively safe bet.

Let's see how its NRF, now CLNS preferreds have fared during the past three months. I'm assuming the F, G, and H series were formerly CLNY, which I don't have the previous quarter's numbers for, however, they are of little consequence for this discussion because all the preferreds are now under the same umbrella.

Consequently what we can compare are the NRF numbers for October as listed below:

NRF Preferreds 10-10-16

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best NRF-A 2.1875 25.56 2.1875/25.56 8.56% NRF-B 2.06 25.21 2.06/25.21 8.17% NRF-C 2.21875 26.02 2.21875/ 8.53% NRF-D 2.125 26.68 2.125/26.68 7.96% NRF-E 2.1875 26.12 2.1875/26.12 8.37% Best

Now let's take a look at them now:

CLNS Preferreds 1-19-17 Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best CLNS-A Now 2.1875 25.44 2.1875/25.44 8.60 CLNS-B Now 2.0625 25.22 2.0625/25.22 8.18 CLNS-C 10/11/17 2.21875 25.53 2.21875/25.53 8.69 CLNS-D 4/10/18 2.125 25.40 2.125/25.40 8.37 CLNS-E 5/15/19 2.1875 25.65 2.1875/25.65 8.53 CLNS-F 3/20/17 2.125 25.28 2.125/25.28 8.41 Best CLNS-G 6/19/19 1.875 24.15 1.875/24.15 7.76 CLNS-H 4/13/20 1.78175 24.02 1.78175/24.02 7.42

Nothing I hadn't expected, although I confess the preferred numbers held up better that I had predicted considering the irrational exuberance and yield chasing I had written about and expected to have abated by now.

Which the best buy is currently will take a bit of thought, and I'm certain will provoke a bit of debate amongst my followers. I'm immediately ruling out the A & B because they are currently callable and priced above Par. The C is interesting but will certainly be the first to be called, and can be called after only two possibly three payments are distributed, and the holder will lose 0.53/share when called. Call me crazy, but I'm going with the F as best buy. Although it's a close call with the D, which is callable almost immediately. However, I'm gambling that CLNS will save their money to call the C first in October because it cost the company the most per share. Then it's the A. By the time CLNS decides to call the D or F the 0.12 difference will have been my determining point. Finally, I'm not particularly thrilled with the yields offered by the G and H.

Now for a little forward guidance

Because as a long-term cumulative preferred investor, I am little concerned about quarterly financial reports and their attendant conference calls, which are liberally spun, I don't bother paying much attention to them unless the particular company is at risk of suffering some existential threat. Colony NorthStar Realty is no such company because of its size and diversity. However, I'd be wary of an investment in its common shares because of price volatility, which is largely determined by quarter to quarter performance expectations.

For those of you who want to dig deeper into this company's numbers, I direct you to another SA contributor, John Sheehy, who wrote an article that appears to agree with my assessment of CLNS and the recent merger, at least concerning its long-term viability potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNS-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.