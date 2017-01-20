Dow Chemical: Shares Are Cheap For A Reason - But Too Cheap To Pass Up

DOW shares are cheap for a reason, but I believe that the stock is too cheap to pass up.

The recent developments should cause investors to be concerned about the DOW-DD merger getting regulatory approved.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) shareholders have enjoyed a nice ride since the company announced plans to merge with DuPont (NYSE:DD), as shares are up ~13% since late 2015 while the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is up only 8% over this same period of time.

(Source: nasdaq)

However, it was recently reported that regulators have called out "innovation competition" as the main concern with the proposed merger, so there is a real possibility that this deal does not get done.

The merger has been front of mind for most DOW investors, and rightfully so, but it is important to remember that Dow Chemical is still capable of creating shareholder value as a standalone company. DOW shares are cheaply valued based on several metrics so I believe that there is a margin of safety and that now may be an opportune time to start a position in a storied company that has great long-term business prospects, with or without DuPont eventually being folded into the mix.

DOW Shares Are Cheap For A Reason But Too Cheap To Pass Up

There are many reasons to like Dow Chemical as a long-term investment, with the potential DuPont merger being on the top of the list, in my opinion, but one of the most important selling points is the fact that shares are dirt cheap based on today's stock price. As of today, DOW shares are trading well-below 10x trailing earnings.

(Source: simplywall.st)

Stocks of great companies typically do not trade at a discount like this without valid concerns, and Dow Chemical is no exception. DOW shares are cheaply valued largely as a result of the top-line pressure that the company has felt over the past few years, along with several other factors. Dow's fiscal 2015 sales were ~20% lower than the fiscal 2011 figure (from $59b to $48b), so the tough operating environment has impacted this company in a major way.

(Source: Dow Chemical's 2015 10-k --edited by author)

Additionally, the company's sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 are also trending below the figure from the same period in the prior year.

(Source: Dow Chemical's Q3 2016 10-q --edited by author)

Quite simply, the company has been contending with significant headwinds in almost every operating unit, which is the takeaway, in my opinion, from the table below.

(Source: Dow Chemical's Q3 2016 10-q --edited by author)

There is no denying that Dow's operating units are under pressure in today's environment. The declining sales is a topic that analysts have highlighted in research reports so it is a concern that has been negatively impacting investor sentiment. However, in my opinion, the declining sales figures do not tell the whole story because Dow has spun-off/sold several different businesses since 2011. Therefore, the metric that long-term investors should be focused on at this point in time is Dow's earnings growth, which the company has actually been able to improve during this challenging period. Dow's management team has been focusing on the company's expense base in order to stimulate earnings growth, which is a topic that was recently covered at the 2016 Citi Basic Materials Conference. At this conference, management highlighted the fact that Dow recently reported its 16th consecutive quarter of YoY operating EPS growth (and EBITDA margin expansion).

(Source: Dow's 2016 Citi Basic Materials Conference Presentation)

So, it is easy to point out that Dow's top-line is significantly lower than it was a few short years ago, but I would contend that the important metrics - margins, operating earnings, EBITDA - are all actually heading in the right direction. In my mind, there are four main reasons why investors should seriously consider adding DOW shares to their long-term portfolios:

1. The Tide May Be Turning - the last few years have been a challenging period of time for Dow Chemical but management believes that consumer-driven demand could help drive growth for the company in 2017 and beyond. Plus, management has touted the Sadara venture and other projects as key growth drivers in emerging markets. I am not calling for this company to jump back into growth mode but any type of improvement will go a long way towards positively impacting investor sentiment, which will benefit the stock price.

2. The Company Is Doing What Needs To Be Done - as I described above, Dow has been able to report impressive earnings growth for some time now. The company recently reported better-than-expected Q3 2016 results, but more importantly, Dow has been able to beat the consensus estimate in each of the last eight quarter.

(Source: Fidelity)

Management is positioning Dow to prosper once the company's business environment improves, so shareholders should expect for this outperformance to continue through 2017.

3. The Trump Victory Is Likely A Positively Development For The Company - No one truly knows what president-elect Donald J. Trump's policies will be once he takes office, but, in my opinion, Dow Chemical shareholders should be encouraged about the prospects of (1) increased spending and (2) lower corporate taxes. If Mr. Trump is able to fuel the economy with increased spending while also significantly slashing corporate tax rates, Dow will be a downstream winner.

4. A Shareholder-Friendly Company - In Q3 2016 alone, Dow repurchased ~7.8m shares at an average price of $53.34 so the company is still committed to reducing the share count. In addition, Dow is paying an above-average dividend (~3.2%) and the company has room to grow its dividend in the years ahead (payout ratio is below 30%).

Bottom Line

There is a lot to like about Dow Chemical's long-term business prospects, especially if Mr. Trump comes through on his campaign promises, but I do not expect for DOW shares to shoot straight past $60 in the near-term (unless the DuPont merger is approved). Therefore, long-term investors will be given the time to build a position in this company.

The next quarter or two may be the same as the first three quarters of 2016, i.e. lackluster top-line growth but impressive earnings growth, but I believe that the company is better positioned today than it was in early 2016. In my opinon, DOW shares are cheap for a reason but simply too cheap to pass up, so long-term investors should treat any pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Full Disclosure: Dow Chemical is a core holding in my R.I.P. portfolio and it is a position that I highly value.

