A First Look At CCL Industries

I have been considering adding this company to the portfolio but have been hesitant due to valuation.

The share price went sideways for most of 2016, but experienced a significant jump upon their most recent acquisition announcement.

There have only been three articles on CCL Industries TSX:CCL.B or (OTC:CCDBF) on Seeking Alpha. Two of these have been written by Cameron Conway. His first article introducing SA to CCL was written May 2015 and I would recommend it as well as the others. Despite the lack of interest in Canadian mid-cap growth companies, an investment in CCL soon after the first article was written would have given investors a capital gain of 89%.

Over the long term, the share price of stocks move in step with their earnings. This is a fundamental focus of Chuck Carnevale's FASTGraphs. Mature companies that earn more each year, are able to pass those earnings on to investors in the form of dividends. Companies that are able to grow their dividends year after year are ones for which the operations are stable and can afford to share the wealth. Sometimes this at the expense of growth, but it is often because they are large enough that the ability to grow has slowed. A growing dividend is a sign of the long-term financial health of the company which is the reason that the dividend-growth model is so successful. As long as the company is genuinely able to pay a growing dividend while still growing, it is more likely to be a solid investment.

I would class myself as a dividend-growth investor but with a side of growth. As an under-age-50 investor I have had an interest in investing in future dividend growth companies, and so I have spent time looking at lower dividend companies with a track record of growing those small dividends along with their earnings. Companies with low but growing dividends added in the first couple years of the portfolio were Visa (NYSE:V) and Canadian National Railway TSX:CNR or (NYSE:CNI). Alimentation Couche-Tard TSX:ATD.B or (OTCPK:ANCUF) was added in 2014, and CGI Group TSX:GIB.A or (NYSE:GIB) and Stella-Jones TSX:SJ or (OTC:STLJF) were added in 2016.

All of these higher growth/lower dividend/high ROE companies have treated investors very well over the last five years. CCL is no exception with a 5 year capital gain of 690%. The ROE is 19.44%, which demonstrates the profitability and growth possibilities.

However, all of these companies have also seen their stock charts take a different trajectory during the last year. The question becomes how to sort these high dividend growth companies into those will continue their upward trend from the ones that will not. Which ones will continue to perform and which ones will suffer with missteps and be punished by the markets.

Another characteristic of this group of companies that I have been focusing on is their international focus. Many of the large popular Canadian dividend-growth companies are very Canadian-only focused, such as Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE) or Royal Bank (NYSE:RY) or with only a much smaller, very regional, or just North American, non-Canadian holding, not truly international, such as Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) or Enbridge (NYSE:ENB).

This graph from the Baird International Industrial Conference Presentation shows that only 4% of sales come from Canada, remarkably different from other Canadian-based companies. Being able to invest on the world stage essentially hedged to my home dollars is quite an attractive feature of investing in CCL.

CCL operates in three segments. The Label Segment which produces label solutions for consumer companies, many of which are well-familiar international food and beverage, household, automotive, and personal care product companies. This represents 67% of sales. The Avery segment is a supplier of labels and media and software solutions for printing which represents 26% of sales. The Container Segment manufactures aluminum aerosol containers for consumer goods, bottles for beverage customers and various other special products and represents 7% of sales.

"With more than 19,000 dedicated employees, we operate 150 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa." -From their investor website

The most recent acquisition for CCL is Innovia. Innovia is also a very international company which is a leading manufacturer of Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films and surface coatings for the label, security & specialty packaging markets. It also is the premier producer of polymer banknotes. There are some significant overlaps between the companies and the polymer banknote segment has substantial organic growth possibilities having penetrated only 3% of the banknote market. Polymer banknotes, used here in Canada since 2011 and in Australia since 1988, offer better security and last approximately four times longer than paper bills.

The event announcement on December 19th, 2016 is clearly marked in the share price as the stock jumped nearly 20% on the 20th.

One of the many synergies of this acquisition will be the ability to take Innovia's banknotes security technology to use in other applications already developed within CCL such as the consumer goods segment.

A few details from the press release:

In an interview on BNN discussing the acquisition on December 20th, the CEO of CCL, Geoffrey Martin explains:

"Innovia is a very well run company...This one is really about growing from the good start they have but the sites are very well managed. We've no plans to do very much at all, actually. There will be a little bit of integration expense, not much, little bit of cost savings, but the bang for the buck here is about growing the business, not reducing the cost."

The expectation for 2017's earnings is that it will adds a little under $600M $CAD pro forma.

Innovia is only the last of a list of 2016 acquisitions:

January 1: CCL Industries Announces The Acquisition of Mabel's Labels For Avery North America

January 21: CCL Industries Announces Three Transactions For CCL Label

March 1: CCL Industries Announces Bolt On Transaction For CCL Design in Singapore

March 7: CCL Industries Announces Bolt On Transaction For CCL Label in Brazil

May 13: CCL Industries Completes Checkpoint Systems Acquisition

July 5: CCL Industries Completes German Healthcare Acquisition

August 31: CCL Industries Announces Bolt On Healthcare Acquisition in Northern Ireland

The closest competitors for CCL Industries, are 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Intertape Polymer TSX:ITP or (OTCPK:ITPOF). ITP has seen similar growth to CCL and MMM is the mature, more than 12 times larger, dominant dividend-growth option in the industry. You would not be faulted for an investment in any of these companies over the last five years.

An excellent and compelling article on IPT recently appeared on SA and a read of it will do well to introduce you to the company and the industry. Like ITP, CCL is somewhat of a price taker, but has the advantage of being a much more diverse and international company.

The 'experts' also like CCL as an investment. Eight analysts cover the stock and all eight rate it a "buy". Thomson Reuters rates CCL as a 9 out of 10, considering it in the top 15% of TSX stocks while still docking it significantly for its high relative valuation.

The trailing P/E of CCL is 28.9, and the forward P/E is a more reasonable but still high 21.0 according to TD, and 18.1 according to Morningstar Canada. The FAST Graph clearly shows a significant valuation compared to current earnings.

TD has a 12 month price target of $325, a 25% increase from here and is the most bullish on the stock. From the most recent Thomson Reuters report, the range from the eight analysts is from a low of $280 to a high of $325 with a mean of $303 with the return target of 16%.

The chart below of the quarterly earnings expectations from TD show that the next two quarters have lower expectations but that Q2 and Q3 will show a significant increase most likely due to the acquisitions.

Annual Revenue Expectations from Thomson Reuters:

The dividend of CCL Industries is pretty insignificant with a current yield of 0.77% or 50c per share per quarter. The chart from Fast graphs below shows not only the dividend growth, but also the total return over 8 years. This chart is slightly skewed with the currency mix in there, but suffice it to show that the dividend has shown very healthy growth, moving from 2015's $1.5 to 2016's $2/per share.

I am still sitting on the fence and have not purchased shares in this company. I really like the company's outlook and prospects. I think the acquisition of Innovia makes great sense in being able to repurpose technology and expand Innovia's current operations and client base. I also like it will not require substantial energy from the new parent management, as a company that needs to be restructured or completely assimilated would.

5i Research, an independent research company.

"We view CCL as a company that more than justifies the premium valuation it garners, as sometimes, investors simply need to "pay up" for quality."

This approach has been very successful for me in the past with Visa, CNR, and ATD, but not so much in the past year with GIB and SJ, which makes me wary. The big question is this case is not whether this is a quality company but whether the opportunity is over and the bull market ended for this segment of Canadian mid-cap regular acquisitors with no significant supportive dividends in these uncertain political environments. I wonder what would support this mid-cap stock in a general market downturn.

From the Baird International Industrial Conference presentation on the company website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANCUF, V, CNI, GIB, BCE, RY, BNS, ENB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.