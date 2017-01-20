Scripps Networks Interactive: Challenges To Boost Stock Value

The company can really use some sales growth to boost its stock value, but it must get the strategy right when choosing between direct content sales and derived ad dollars.

The Scripps stock seems to be undervalued compared to its peers, given the company's some strong fundamentals such as profit margins and return on equity.

Scripps Networks Interactive is somehow less recognizable as a company than the many popular TV shows it produces, including HGTV. The attention a company gets can affect its stock's popularity.

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:SNI), the owner of high-profile TV brands of programming content, including HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel, is somehow in itself a less recognizable corporate name, probably unbeknown to many who watch those popular shows. The company was the result of a 2008 spinoff from The E.W. Scripps Company, which traces its history to the publishing of its first newspaper in 1878 by founder Edward Willis Scripps.

The spun-off company was given the cable-TV division of The E.W. Scripps Company, while the remaining Scripps entity kept the newspaper and TV broadcasting business. The E.W. Scripps Company started its cable business in 1994 by launching its first cable network HGTV. Naturally, after the spinoff, the separated cable network company also bore the Scripps name.

Despite extending the name-using privilege, The E.W. Scripps Company, a regional media outlet itself, was not expected to help spread national recognition for the newly formed, stand-alone cable operation that actually was to have nationally distributed TV programming.

Today, shares of Scripps Networks Interactive are very thinly traded, with its 10-day average trading volume well below one percent of the stock's number of outstanding shares. This can make it difficult to build up trading momentums for higher market valuation.

One way to gain wider awareness among interested investors would be for the company to better identify itself by clearly stating the kind of TV programming it creates. The name of Scripps Network Interact doesn't inform potential investors that the company produces exclusively lifestyle-oriented content available from pay-TV distributors and on internet streaming platforms.

Assuming the founding family's name Scripps remains, adding the word lifestyle and renaming the company as Scripps Lifestyle Networks Interactive, or simply Scripps Lifestyle, might generate and attract more attention from investors with particular interests in that media segment. Meanwhile, the company can continue to expand its lifestyle content freely into new categories such as parenting, beauty and wellness.

Name recognition aside, Scripps Networks Interactive currently is still considered a small cable TV programmer with a mid-cap of around $9.7 billion. Absent a convincing growth strategy, the stock is trading at a P/E ratio of 12.4, as of Jan. 18, 2017 on a trailing-twelve-month basis, below those of its peers and the industry average. The relatively low valuation exists, even though the company has far better results on profitability and return on equity, a sign of greater operating efficiency and capital management effectiveness.

Therefore, either the market hasn't priced in much of its positive earnings information or the company has yet to show earnings growth that can be more supportive of higher valuation. Scripps Networks Interactive's net income was $607 million for 2015, the result of an average earnings growth of about 7% annually since 2011, which is considerably lower than those of its peers and the industry average. When high margins and low earnings coexist, inadequate sales are often to blame.

Scripps networks Interactive generates revenue principally from two main sources: content fees and ad dollars. The company makes direct content sales through programming distribution by third parties, namely cable/satellite providers and video streaming sites, that pay the company affiliate fees based on negotiated distribution rates and the number of subscribers for its programming content. It also derives advertising sales, both TV and digital, largely in relation to its content viewership.

For now, the company has made growing advertising revenue a means of diversifying revenue sources, as well as the strategic focus of the interactive part of its business, consisting of various websites and mobile apps. By providing limited, free original programming content online, the company aims at attracting more visitors and increasing views and then, capitalizing on traffic growth and generating advertising revenue.

In 2015, digital ad sales accounted for only about 5% of the company's total U.S. operating revenues, indicating the strategy hasn't made much contribution to its business growth. The digital content used to derive ad revenue appears to be unsystematic and sporadic at best, not designed to best serve the viewers but rather formulated to work as a leverage with advertisers. As an alternative, the company may consider to offer own subscription-based digital viewing on both its websites and mobile platforms, a way of self-distribution already used by other content providers such as Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) with its HBO Now.

Given Scripps Networks Interactive's desire to remain independent, it's critical that the company has a serious digital distribution strategy for its popular TV programming. Placing its content on the likes of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to attract audience should only be part of a broader strategy. For cord-cutters, digital subscriptions directly from content providers are the logical solution for watching the shows they still like without a TV. As the number of cord-cutters increases over time, they become the lost audience that the company must continue to pursue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.