The Bonds Of Rowan Are Offering A 4.0% Annual Yield For The Next 2.5 Years

RDC has one of the strongest balance sheets in its sector and hence it will be the last one to stop servicing its debt.

Like all the off-shore drillers, the stock of Rowan (NYSE:RDC) has plunged since the price of oil began to collapse in 2014. Even worse, the sector is not likely to experience a meaningful recovery at least until 2020 due to the pronounced oversupply of floaters and jack-ups. Therefore, the prospects of the stock are still quite uncertain. However, investors can benefit from the bonds of the company, which currently offer a 4.0% annual yield for the next 2.5 years.

First of all, Rowan has one of the strongest balance sheets in its sector and hence it will be the last one to stop servicing its debt. This is the main reason that it has vastly outperformed its peers during the ongoing downturn of the oil market. To be sure, Rowan has lost 50% off its peak in 2014 while Ensco (NYSE:ESV), Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Atwood (NYSE:ATW) have lost 80%, 70% and 75%, respectively. As per its last quarterly report, Rowan has a remarkably healthy current ratio of 2.2 and net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) $2.0 B, which is only 4.5 times the earnings of the last 12 months.

As the whole sector is in distress, investors should try to benefit from the bargain prices of the relatively short-term bonds of the companies. Of course it is critical to select the bonds of the companies that have the strongest balance sheets and are thus the least likely to default. Rowan certainly passes this test and this is evident from the favorable attitude of the market towards its stock and its bonds compared to the securities of its competitors.

It is also worth noting that Rowan is doing its best to navigate through the current crisis. To this end, it recently announced its cooperation with the oil giant Saudi Aramco to form a 50/50 joint venture to supply drilling rigs in Saudi Arabia. It is remarkable that this joint venture will order up to 20 rigs over the next decade and will begin operating in 2021 to meet the off-shore drilling demand in Saudi Arabia. This is a great strategic move, which will help Rowan grow amid the challenging conditions in the oil market.

On the other hand, Rowan has a backlog of only $2.2 B, which is worth the revenue of approximately one year. Even worse, as per the latest fleet status report, almost all its existing contracts will expire until the end of 2018. Consequently, as the off-shore drilling market will still be oversupplied by that time, the new contracts of the company will almost certainly be fixed at significantly lower dayrates. Therefore, the company is likely to experience a huge financial shock towards the end of 2018. Nevertheless, the time between that shock and the maturation of the bonds will be too short to cause any trouble in the full payment of the bonds.

Rowan would need the price of oil to remain solidly above $60 for a long period in order to experience a meaningful improvement in its revenues but there are no such signs at the moment. While oil rallied on the day of the announcement of the OPEC deal, it has essentially remained flat since then. Moreover, if it rallies above $60 and remains above that threshold, shale oil producers will greatly boost their output and hence they will exert downward pressure on the oil price. All in all, Rowan is highly unlikely to observe great improvement in its business conditions for the foreseeable future.

That's why I recommend purchasing the 7.875% bonds, which expire in August-2019 and currently trade around 109. As there are almost negligible debt maturities until that time, the company is not likely to have any problem paying for this issue of bonds. In addition, the essential fiscal cliff of the company at the end of 2018 explains in part the much higher yield of its longer-term bonds, such as those that expire in 2024. While the yield of the latter is quite attractive, I recommend sticking to the 2.5-year bonds, which are essentially risk-free and still offer a decent yield.

To sum up, while the stocks of off-shore drillers have highly uncertain prospects, their bonds that expire in the next few years offer attractive returns, particularly given the current environment of near record-low yields. Rowan has a strong balance sheet and hence its bonds, which expire in 2.5 years and currently offer a 4.0% annual yield, are essentially risk-free.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.