Soybean Market Rally Does Not Have A Solid Foundation

From January 10, the March soybean futures price rose by more than 7%. At the same time, according to the latest upgrades, the market open interest increased by 60 thousand contracts, which means rather fast liquidity inflow. The main reason is the weather problems in Argentina, threatening to cut the country's soybean harvest by 7% in the current marketing year. In my opinion, the market, as it usually happens in such cases, overestimates the risks, but let's start from the beginning.

The earliest articles about excessive precipitation in Argentina, resulting in flooding in some soybean fields, appeared in the Internet on January 10. In these messages, the authors generally referred to the statements of the local farmers and their approximate estimates of the damage. Here's one of the quotes:

..Everything that was grown here is under water. We are facing time crunches, regarding the crops' growing season. We hope to see it dry up, but as of now we think we lost this crop season...

Source: Successful Farming

More recent publications on this topic already contain the opinions of experts who do not regard the situation in Argentina as catastrophic. The article, published on the Reuters website on January 18, is a great example. The author of this article refers to the results of the expert examination of soybean fields in Argentina, most affected by the floods. Here's a quote from this post:

...There were some fields in which plants were yellowing, indicating moisture stress. But for the most part, plant health looked OK, particularly in fields that were planted in the first round...

This is, of course, my own subjective opinion, but farmers tend to be very pessimistic and, therefore, not objective in their assessments. That is why in such cases the first estimates of damages are usually overstated. As a fresh example, I suggest to recall the last spring, when the massive April showers in Argentina, according to preliminary data, threatened to reduce harvests by 10 million tons. As a result, the actual harvest differed from the March USDA estimates only by 2 million tons.

In addition, it should be added that weather forecasts indicate the air temperature increase in Argentina next month, which will help to reduce the damage that floods caused to the soybean crops.

To date, the average experts' assessments involve the soybean harvest to reduce by 3-5 million tons in Argentina due to floods. Given my opinion on this situation, I believe that the actual damages are unlikely to exceed 3 million tons. Considering that in January the USDA raised its forecast of the 16/17 soybean harvest in Brazil by 2 million tons, it can be assumed that the potential reduction of harvest in Argentina is almost completely compensated by Brazil.

Now a few words about the U.S. market.

According to the January WASDE report, the ratio of the forecasted volume of soybean ending stocks in the United States in 16/17 and the volume of exports and consumption is 10.23%, which is significantly above the average value of this indicator over the past 6 years. This means that the United States has no problems with the soybean supply.

According to NOPA, in December, soybean crushings dropped below market expectations, reaching 160.176 million bushels. Given the observed rise in the price of both soybeans and soybean meal, I believe, you should expect slowing demand from the soybean processors, causing an even greater decline in the domestic demand for soybeans.

The technical view on the soybean market points to the return of the futures price within the boundaries of the ascending channel that started from the beginning of September 2015. If the price of the March soybean futures remains above $10,70, the movement towards the upper channel of this level will be likely.

However, I have serious doubts regarding the further growth, since the foundation of the current price rally is not very detailed. Moreover, currently there is no soybean shortage in the domestic U.S. market, and it is not expected in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.