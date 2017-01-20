If You Want To Own Target, The Time Is Now

Photo credit

Target (NYSE:TGT) was out this week with some pretty dire guidance for the fourth quarter, indicating all sorts of bad things happened during the critical holiday shopping period. That was a bit of a shock to me and, apparently, to everyone else given the harsh sell-off in the shares off of the announcement. But are things really that bad? With TGT back at its lows, it certainly looks cheap again in what has become a very common occurrence with this stock. Is this trip to $65 another chance to buy or are the bears really going to push this time?

The first thing I'd point out is that TGT is right back to its lows that have been hit no less than 5 times in the past two years. Investors have stepped in and bought aggressively at this level on many occasions and it would take something truly horrendous on a fundamental basis for the stock to be pushed below this level. I'm certainly not suggesting it cannot happen but I am suggesting that the update Target came out with probably isn't bad enough to make that a reality. The momentum indicators are terrible right now, as one would expect given the straight-line decline from $78 to $65 but with the stock oversold for the first time since last June, it certainly looks ripe for a rebound here.

Technical reasons aside, compelling as they may be to my eye, Target obviously has some issues. Comps were down once again in the holiday period as total sales fell 5% but perhaps more intriguing than that, the combination of digital sales and low store traffic is interesting to me. TGT has been pushing hard to grow its online business, including free shipping for RedCard members and that kind of growth is expensive. This has been the name of the game for retailers of all kinds for the past few years as shoppers increasingly use the convenience of online ordering to eschew going into an actual store. Target has had tremendous success with respect to attracting those online shopping dollars but it is very apparent at this point that those dollars are simply being transferred from its stores. In other words, the push for online shopping dollars is simply shifting money that likely would have been spent anyway in the stores and that means total sales aren't going anywhere.

That would certainly explain the perpetual lack of traffic and transaction growth and the problem is that if this is to persist, Target has way too much capacity. Building an online business is very expensive for legacy retailers like Target and while it is doing a terrific job, it still has to continue to run its stores. That means that it really doesn't matter how poorly the physical stores perform; it has to continue to invest in them and that is where the overcapacity comes into play. As it continues to build the online business - that's where it is having success - the combination of the two is too much for what consumers are demanding and that hurts margins as operating costs are too high. The problem is that Target has no choice but to do exactly what it is doing or it risks getting crushed by the competition, including Amazon. It's not a great situation to put it plainly.

Does that mean we should run for the hills? On a technical basis, I think TGT looks like it is ready for another rebound and assuming that happens, it is tough to say where the rally will stop this time. Target has had a very difficult time sustaining rallies and performances like what was just guided for in Q4 aren't going to help. But for now, if the stock is going to bounce, it looks ready to do so.

On a fundamental basis, the damage to EPS in Q4 isn't really that bad as the midpoint of EPS was lowered by 9%. I'm not saying that's something that should be dismissed but given all of the things that apparently went wrong in Q4, the damage could have been much worse. And with 2016 not exactly a banner year, Target is still going to do $5 in EPS. That puts the stock at 13 times earnings under a pretty tough scenario and given its ability to return capital, there could be some upside over time for patient investors.

With Target continuing to do $5 or better in FCF as well, dividends and buybacks are here to stay. Investments in the online business aren't done and likely won't be for a long time but this company produces enough cash to pay for them and much more. In addition, the heavy lifting with respect to the online business is done; incremental investments should be good enough going forward. Over time, TGT can reduce the float and boost EPS that way as well as paying its now-prodigious dividend. My Q3 call for a turnaround was obviously wrong and I'll own that one, but I don't think Target should be thrown away at $65 after what was a disappointing but not disastrous Q4. If you want to own Target, the time is now.

