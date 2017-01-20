Noble Corporation - Complete Fleet Analysis As Of January 20, 2017 And Commentary

NE is a solid offshore driller that should be accumulated on any weakness from here.

Noble Sam Hartley: about 7-month adjustment with $23 million in loss backlog. Noble Max Smith is now retired. Total Backlog in January 2017 estimated at $3.77 billion.

NE released its January fleet status on January 20, 2017. Good FSR overall with first significant increase in backlog for a long while.

Image: Jack-up Noble Roger Lewis.

Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE)

This article is an update of my preceding article published on December 20, 2016, about the December fleet status.

Investment thesis

It is important to follow regularly the fleet status released by Noble, because it shows the actual "temperature" of the business and we can deduct from this simple analysis the rebound potential that could justify an early accumulation.

Unfortunately, we are not quite there, despite what the oil prices are telling us. Offshore drilling is still struggling, and there are no signs of "green shoots" for Noble yet. The proof is in the pudding below.

However, I am glad to see that Noble managed two long-term contract extensions with Saudi Aramco.

Complete Fleet Analysis and Fleet Status as of January 20, 2017.

1. Class: Drillships

*Globetrotter I: Experienced 21 days planned out-of-service period at zero day rate for BSEE-required BOP certification and five-year special periodic survey. This work was planned for early 2017, but was accelerated to accommodate client schedule. Operating cost can be lowered by $100k/d during idle time.

2. Class: Semi-Submersibles

# Name Spec. K feet Contract End Current Day rate $ k Location 1 Noble Paul Romano 1981/1998 6/25 Late 5/17 128.5 [Hess (NYSE:HES)] US GoM

4. Class: Jack-Ups

("1") Client has the right to early terminate the contract for convenience subject to a notice period and, in some circumstances, a retroactive day rate adjustment.

Note: JU Sam Hartley: Original program was defined as a six-well project, with an expected completion of three years. Because the program is running ahead of schedule, rig could be available in the first half of 2018.

Rigs available, ready-stacked or cold-stacked, idle.

Noble Fleet Snapshot

Total Drill-ships Semi-submersibles Jack-ups Noble Corp. 20 6 1 13 Cold-stacked - Idle - Not contracted 9 2 6 1 Total 29 8 7 14

Backlog Detail

Noble Corp.'s contract backlog totaled approximately ~$3.8 billion as of January 20, 2017.

Commentary

Noble Corp., released its January fleet status.

1 - The major highlight of this fleet status is, of course, the two new 5-year contract extensions of the JU Scott Marks and JU Roger Lewis with Saudi Aramco.

The day rate negotiated is slightly lower (@159K/d instead the actual @167K/d) but considering the duration it is surprisingly good. Based on 5-year and $159K/d this is a total backlog of $580 million.

The Joe Beall and the Gene House work for Aramco, NE and Aramco are still in the negotiation process for 2017, but after looking above, I do not think the day rate 2017 will be changing a lot.

2 - On the negative/positive side, NE will lose about $24 million in backlog with the Noble Sam Hartley working for TOTAL in UAE. The company indicated that the contract was for 6-wells, but "the program is running ahead of schedule, the rig could be available in the first half of 2018." Positive because while the backlog is reduced it shows NE JU great efficiency that could lead to a contract extension with TOTAL who saved $24 million in cost.

3 - The Semi-submersible Max Smith is now retired and the company has 29 rigs in the fleet.

4 - We learn two days ago that Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Noble are embroiled in patent infringement dispute over 5 drillships.

Bob Douglas (2013) Don Taylon (2013) Globetrotter I (2011) Sam Croft (2014) Tom Madden (2014)

The five drillships have been constructed by Hyundai in Korea and are Gusto MSC P10,000 design. The case is complicated and NE is not accepting the RIG conclusion without a fight.

For the ones here who want to know more about the case, please read my article. Click here.

RIG may have a solid case, and already negotiated with Noble for the Clyde Boudreaux in 2013 who paid fees for the rig. Same as the Swedish Stena AB for the two DrillMAX and even Pride (NYSE:ESV) and Maersk.

However, I do not think that RIG is, particularly after NE in this case, or at least not immediately and may claim for fees later?

Rational: NE bought the drillships from HHI Shipyard and a design guaranteed by the shipyard called P10,000 from GustoMSC.

The underlying question is whether or not the P10, 000 design is infringing the RIG patents?

Most likely, RIG must go after NE first, and depending on the court decision will go after Hyundai and finally the drillship design it sold to Noble.

RIG, NE and Hyundai may go after the drillship designer Gusto MSC, who has designed the P10,000.

The company said that it has built a total of 16 drillships already. Then, why RIG is going after NE particularly? It seems a riddle? Perhaps, NE asked for specific modifications that may collide with RIG patents?

For example, Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) has its four drillships constructed by Hyundai with the P10,000 design. Why Transocean is not suing RDC in this case? Or Odfjell with the Deep Sea Metro I?

In my opinion, RIG should go directly against GustoMSC who is the company who owns the P10,000?

Conclusion:

Noble is showing again strong resilience and efficiency. The company owns a solid fleet well diversified with a large percentage (42%) of its backlog generated from the Jack-up segment as the graph below is showing.

I believe the company will likely survive this unprecedented bear cycle that will probably continue a large part of 2017 before any real signs of recovery can be felt. I recommend to accumulate the stock on any weakness in the $5/$6.75 area for the long-term.

