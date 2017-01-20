The Last Retail Store

DSW's (NYSE:DSW) fundamentals are very attractive. It is highly profitable with an annual EPS growth of 42% in the past 5 years on annual revenue growth of just ~7.5%. On top of being a highly profitable company, it has a high dividend yield of 3.76%. As a uniquely positioned company in an undervalued sector, I feel DSW is a unique investment opportunity.

Short Term

Retail stocks have been getting hammered in the past couple of weeks as the Trump rally is cooling off as evidenced by this market update.

Of course, highly profitable companies are also taxed heavily. David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital recently outlined his "Trump Proof Investment Plan", which included DSW as one of the companies that could most benefit from a corporate tax cut. These factors make DSW more attractive when positioned against other retailers.

Long Term

There will always be a space for brick-and-mortar shops as people will always want to try things on before purchasing. I believe this is especially true with footwear, shoes, and purses, items that customers want to try on before making a decision, which are the exact items that DSW specializes in. Of course there will always be online retailers and shops that will offer you free shipping on returns, but the reality is that customer experience is worse when you have to wait a couple of days or even a week for your return/replacement to be shipped and processed. Additionally, every return (especially via shipping) increases the duration of the sale, adding cost and eating into the profitability of every sale.

Management is also trying out smaller format stores with an area ~12,000 sq. Ft., compared with the larger format stores. These stores will be better suited in establishing outposts in growth areas that DSW is looking to expand. The larger number of stores will also be beneficial and act as shipping beacons where customers can pick up and try shoes without incurring shipping costs.

If the Trump Rally is revived and continues, and economic growth, consumer spending, inflation, and wage growth continue to surge, then DSW could easily double. However, even if the economy continues to struggle with low growth, DSW has positioned itself to succeed.

