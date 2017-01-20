American Express Proves Again It Is Unworthy Of Your Money

Photo credit

I've been very critical of American Express (NYSE:AXP) for some time now as I've thought the stock very expensive and the business itself inferior to others in the industry like Discover (NYSE:DFS). Nonetheless, the stock rallied along with the rest of the financials and moved up in a straight line from $59 to $78 after the election, a price that is extremely difficult to justify with fundamentals. That is true more than ever after yet another dreary earnings report and it looks to me that nothing has changed for AXP except that the stock is a lot more expensive than it used to be with nothing to back it up.

Revenue was down 4% in Q4 as the Costco (NASDAQ:COST) business weighed. AXP is quick to point out in the press release that its adjusted revenue - ex-Costco and forex - was up 6%. But this adjusted number is meaningless; just like any other multinational, AXP is subject to the dollar's moves. The damage to the international business' results in the recent past from the dollar's strength has been significant and excluding it like it doesn't matter makes no sense. The Costco business I can see removing since it has been divested but excluding forex is ridiculous and is a blatant attempt to put lipstick on a pig. AXP's revenue situation is still terrible and is a huge reason why I think this stock is so expensive. Spending is higher but that hasn't translated to any sort of meaningful revenue growth and given the CEO's commentary about a 'challenging' environment, I'm not sure why that would change in 2017. We certainly aren't seeing any sort of dollar weakness to help the international business so for me, 2017 looks to be yet another weak year.

An interesting development from the Q4 report was also that provisions were up a whopping 20% Y/Y if you take out the divested business from last year's Q4. That's a huge number and while some of it was due to modest loan growth, a lot of it was simply due to higher delinquency and write-off rates. AXP has always prided itself on being the gold standard in terms of credit quality in an industry that isn't known for such a thing but some cracks in the armor are certainly appearing. It looks to my eye that AXP is potentially chasing growth by lowering its credit standards and that could have disastrous consequences. Seeing provisions higher by 20% is ugly and AXP cannot afford to continue to do that. Perhaps more than anything, I'll be looking in Q1 at what AXP says about credit quality because its premium valuation is due in large part to that. If that disappears, AXP is just another average credit card lender. I happen to think that is exactly what it is right now but I'm apparently still in the minority.

The share count was down 7% Y/Y, which is a very strong result indeed. AXP continues to retire a bunch of stock and I commend management for doing so as this is really the only source of any sort of meaningful EPS growth is has right now. The problem for management is that with the stock price near its highs, the buyback will be much less effective than it was in 2016 when it could buy shares in the $50s and that could derail its EPS growth.

And speaking of that, analysts vary pretty widely on what 2017 is going to look like but consensus is for basically flat EPS this year. Given that we know AXP is going to buy back a bunch of stock - call it 5% for this example - flat EPS means the business itself is going to lose 5% in earnings. With revenue expected to be flat, my example assumes a ~5% loss in earnings from lower margins whether it be from higher promotional and marketing spending spilling into 2017 or continued provision growth. Either way, that's ugly and this is exactly why I don't understand those that are paying a premium for this stock. There are much better players out there for better prices, namely DFS.

The thing is that despite the mountain of evidence that AXP is continuing to struggle, analysts have EPS flying to better than $6 in 2018. Based on what? We have seen quarter after quarter of terrible revenue growth while promotional spending rises and provisions are increasing. Where is this growth going to come from? I don't think it will come to fruition and that spells bad news for the stock.

We are still at 13.5 times this year's earnings, a sizable premium to the 12 times earning DFS is going for at this point. DFS is going to grow earnings in the double digits this year while AXP will be lucky to be flat against 2016. The divergence here is absolutely huge and if you want to own a credit card company, AXP is clearly the inferior choice. Q4 certainly didn't help and in fact, with provisions rising, I think it made the bear case easier to defend.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.