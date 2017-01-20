Natural Gas Daily - More Model Flip-Flopping

Traders will lean toward the Euro as it's perceived to be the more superior model.

If you're tired of us talking about weather model flip-flopping, just imagine how we feel when we have to follow it and write about it. Well, it's no surprise at all that the long-range (11- to 15-day outlook) flip-flopped again. This time there's a stark disagreement between two models, the Euro and the GEFS. The main difference is between how fast +PNA conditions are expected to decay. If you don't know what +PNA is, please read this first.

Here's an illustration of what the Euro is arguing for:

Source: Genscape Weather

Now, readers should be mindful that the Euro is calling for a swift decay in +PNA conditions. This just puts into question how long the cold will last in February.

In our early-morning update to premium subscribers, we noted the stark contrast between what the GEFS Ensemble and the Euro Ensemble were predicting. However, given the comparison between the two, traders will react more to the Euro as it's considered the better model.

To make the situation even more clear to you, one model that's perceived to be more superior is calling for reduced prolonged cold risk in February, while the other model that's perceived inferior is calling for prolonged cold risk. To throw more wrenches into this equation, the 16- to 20-day CFS model is calling for materially below-average weather temps for mid-February.

As you can see, weather will remain the biggest variable for natural gas traders to grasp, but the structural imbalance continues to weigh in the bulls' favor. HDDs as a whole for this winter are about 16% lower than the average, yet natural gas storage came back into balance. Now, if only mother nature could cooperate.

Eight- to 14-Day Outlook

