Dividend Stock Yields 9.8%, Significant Insider Buying, Hedge Against Rising Interest Rates

Since Mr. Trump's election, investors have been flocking to securities that provide protection against both inflation and rising interest rates. These include Floating-Rate fixed income CEFs, many BDCs, and a few Commercial mREITs. These securities are able to weather higher interest rates due to the floating nature of their portfolio.

Let us look at some examples of floating rate products:

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR) - A floating rate BDC. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) - A floating rate BDC. Nuveen Floating Rate Income (NYSE:JFR) - A floating rate fixed income CEF. Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) - A floating rate fixed income CEF.

Performance during the past six months

Floating rate products have outperformed over the past six months as we can see from the chart below. On average, investors achieved about 18% returns over the period.

About FSFR

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company (BDC) that provides financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies. The company originates and invests in one-stop financing, first lien and second lien debt instruments that pay interest at rates which are determined periodically on the basis of a floating base lending rate.

FSFR has 100% of debt investments that are "floating rate" in nature, with a very low weighted average cash LIBOR floor, which makes it well positioned for income growth in 2017.

Where is the opportunity?

If we go back to the beginning of 2016 (January 1st, 2016) FSFR has outperformed and returned 12.2% to investors - HOWEVER - it grossly underperformed its peers.

Despite outperforming the general markets in 2016, FSFR is one of the cheapest floating rate products around, and offers investors very attractive valuations, a deep discount to NAV, and a hefty dividend in addition to upside potential.

The story of FSFR is even more attractive, as it looks like a turnaround story with earnings clearly improving and a positive outlook as interest rates rise.

Note on FSFR

FSFR is not one of the favorite stocks for some investors, mainly due to a history of declining net asset value. The largest declines came about when the company decided to grow in size and undertook in August 2014 a massive secondary offering, which resulted in tripling the size of the company. While the company achieved its growth objectives, this resulted in shareholder losses due to the dilution effect, and because the offering was below the net asset value. This has caused investor mistrust in the management of the company, and also resulted in the shares continuously trading at deep discounts to NAV.

Change in Top Management

The first reason that made me have a second look at FSFR is the recent announcement of putting a new CEO in charge. The Board of Directors has appointed Patrick Dalton as chief executive officer and a member of the Board of FSFR effective January 2, 2017. Mr. Dalton will assume responsibility for all aspects of FSFR's investment and operating strategies.

Mr. Dalton is an industry veteran with 25 years of experience in middle-market lending, and brings confidence to the management of FSFR through a combination of his executive leadership and credit investment background. He served from September 2012 until March 2016 as president and CEO of the Gordon Brothers Finance Company, a commercial finance company that provides cash flow, asset-backed and hybrid term loans to middle-market companies. Prior to Gordon Brothers, Patrick was president and COO at Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV), a publicly-traded BDC, from 2008 to 2012, among other positions he held. Mr. Dalton previously served as a vice president at Goldman Sachs & Co. (NYSE:GS), Chase Securities Corp. and Chase Manhattan Bank (NYSE:JPM).

Mr. Dalton's statement according to the press release:

"I am excited to lead both of Fifth Street's credit-focused BDCs, which provide unique value propositions for shareholders," said Mr. Dalton. "With 100% of its current debt portfolio invested in senior secured floating rate loans, I believe that FSFR is well-positioned for a potential rise in interest rates and is uniquely capable to originate and invest in attractive opportunities with appropriate risk-adjusted returns. Looking ahead, I am focused on improving the Company's operating performance and stabilizing NAV, as we seek to improve returns for our shareholders over the long-term."

The change in top management, in my opinion, was overdue and brings a fresh start for this company which is much in need to re-establish its brand name and its public image.

A 100% "floating-rate" Company

FSFR is a company which invests purely in floating rate loans, which is ideal during periods of rising interest rates. With the U.S. Fed planning to accelerate future rate hikes, three rate hikes of 0.25% each of 2017, 2018 and 2017, FSFR provides high-yield investors with a timely investment that actually benefits from rising interest rates. The investment portfolio also has a very low weighted average cash LIBOR floor, which can immediately enhance its income as interest rates rise. About 84% of their portfolio has a LIBOR floor between 1% and 2% with a majority of those loans getting a LIBOR floor of 1%. According to the management on the latest conference call:

"The three-month LIBOR gradually rising through the year we have operated with increasing net interest margin pressure. When LIBOR exceeds 1% that trend will reverse and FSFR should experience improving net interest margins resulting in a benefit to earnings. This positive impact should increase as three-month LIBOR continues to rise."

In the meantime, the three-month Libor rate just reached above 1% as we can see from the chart below:

Strong Credit Quality

As of 9/30/2016, there was only one loan on non-accrual status comprising just 1.3% of the portfolio. FSFR has a low loan default rate since it makes secured loans and focuses on lending to larger clients. Its client companies have an average annual EBITDA of $55 million. The fact that FSFR management takes less risk can be seen by the lower interest rate achieved on its underlying investments. FSFR earns an average of 8.6% from loans in its portfolio as compared to 11.6% for Fifth Street Finance (NYSE:FSC), 13.2% for Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and 11.0% for Apollo Investment.

It is worth to note that the portfolio has no exposure to Collateralized Loan Obligations (or CLOs), which are riskier products and can be highly volatile; quite a few BDCs invest in CLOs to boost their income, but expose their portfolio to higher risk.

A Diversified Portfolio

As of September 30, 2016, FSFR's portfolio consisted of senior secured floating-rate loans spread across 63 companies in 29 industries with the largest non-controlling investment accounting for 4.8% of total assets. The portfolio's largest sector exposure includes investments in the Internet and software services industry (21%), the healthcare sector (17.0%), consumer products (12%), and advertising (8%).

Material Discount to NAV

FSFR currently trades at a material discount to its net asset value, a 17% discount at the time I am writing this report (FSFR price at the most recent close is $9.0/share). If we compare the discount to the other inflation protected products, the discount looks even more attractive:

PFLT - Trades at NAV (no discount).

EFT - Trades at a 1.7% discount to NAV.

JFR - Trades at a 1.1% Premium to NAV.

The 9.8% Dividend

Given the lower risk of FSFR's portfolio, the yield provided by this security is very attractive. It is difficult to find a BDC with a similar credit quality yielding above 10%. Having said that, one of the negative points that could be raised by investors is that FSFR has recently not been covering its dividends. That is true, and FSFR, for example, only covered 93% of the dividend in Q2, 2016 and 98% of the dividends in Q3 2016. But the trend is that its net investment income has been growing each quarter by around 5% as we can see from the table below:

We can also note that "dividend coverage" is growing higher and approaching 100%. With a rising rate environment, which is favorable to FSFR, we believe that this trend will continue, and will result in more than 100% dividend coverage going forward. FSFR's investment portfolio has a very low weighted average cash LIBOR floor, which should continue to enhance interest income throughout 2017 and beyond.

One of the lowest fee structures

FSFR has one of the lowest fee structures when compared to its peers of 18 externally managed BDCs in the following ways:

Base management fee, currently, at a low fee of 1%, one of the lowest in the sector compared to other BDCs (with fees ranging from 1.375% to 1.5%). This is one of the lowest base management fees among its BDC peers, with only one out of the 18 peer companies paying a lower fee.

An efficiency ratio of total non-interest expenses to total investment income of 37.6%, below the 40.2% median ratio for its peer group.

An expense ratio of total non-interest expenses to average assets of only 2.5%, with only three of 18 peers reporting a lower ratio.

Massive insider buying

FSFR is seeing unusually high insider buying activity, which started since early 2016 and has intensified since August 2016. CEO of Fifth Street Group of companies, Leonard Tannenbaum, and several directors of FSFR have been continuously buying shares and have accumulated an aggregate of $27.8 million worth of FSFR shares at an average price of $8.77/share - higher than the current share price of $8.71/share.

Source

This is massive and adds up to 10.8% of the total market cap of the company.

Why is insider buying important at FSFR?

Insider buying into FSFR has a great benefit, because it gives management skin in the game and aligns its objectives with the company's shareholders.

High inside ownership typically signals confidence in the company's prospects, and ownership in its shares, in turn, gives management an incentive to make the company profitable and maximize shareholders' value.

FSFR operates in a sector which tends to see its profitability go up when interest rates rise. FSFR is one of few high-yield BDCs which greatly benefit from higher interest rates. This could be another reason why insiders are buying.

No matter what happens to the global economy, dividend investing is usually a more reliable retirement strategy, because it provides investors with a regular paycheck. These corporate insiders know it, and this could be one of the reasons why they are loading up on their own shares.

Becoming more aligned with shareholder's interest

According to management on the most recent transcript:

"Lastly, on our previous conference call we announced our decision to evaluate ways to enhance the alignments of interests between our external advisor and our shareholders. Patrick, the entire FSFR team and Board are all committed to that goal and plan to further discuss it with our external constituents in the New Year."

Risks

In general, BDCs tend to underperform during periods of economic downturn.

FSFR is a small-cap stock. Such companies are, in general, more exposed to price volatility than larger cap stocks.

Conclusion

FSFR offers the right product for those looking to hedge against rising interest rates, and a timely buy for investors looking for a value high-yield company. It also is a turnaround story with putting in charge a new CEO who has a proven track record. FSFR should offer, going forward, a stable 9.8% yield and good potential upside, both because it is trading at a very attractive valuation and it is set to outperform during periods of rising interest rates.

