Gold Shining Above $1,200 But The Jury Is Still Out For The Yellow Metal

Over the final two months of 2016 the price of gold fell exactly as it had at the end of 2015. The end of year selloff in the yellow metal is starting to become a habit. However, so is the early year rally in gold and since closing at the $1151 per ounce level on December 30, gold has posted a gain in nine of ten trading sessions. Gold has made a new short-term high in six of those ten sessions.

Last week gold moved above the $1200 level and remained there throughout the week closing on Tuesday, January 17 at $1215. Gold has traded to highs of $1218.90 which is the highest price since November 22 as it was on its way down during the post-election sell off.

Gold hit lows of $1124.30 per ounce on December 15 and in a little over one month, it has rallied by $94.90 or 8.4%. In 2016, it took the yellow metal until early February to rally by 8.4% from its lows of $1046.20 in late 2015. Gold is ahead of schedule in 2017 and it is looking like fear and uncertainty for the coming year are now driving gold back towards bull mode in this young year.

Another good week for the yellow metal

Gold finished last Friday at the $1209 per ounce level. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, COMEX gold futures have posted gains for four straight weeks and so far 2017 is a golden year. Technical factors on the weekly chart continue to support further price gains in the yellow metal. The slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, crossed to the upside in oversold territory in late December indicating a shift in momentum. The metric remains close to an oversold reading on the chart which tells us that we may only be in the early days of the current uptrend. At the same time, open interest and volume readings over recent weeks have been rising alongside the price of gold. Open interest, the total number of long and short positions in COMEX gold futures, stood at 393,524 contracts on December 6 when gold was still on it path to lows of $1123.90 on December 12. Since then, open interest has risen to 475,227 contracts as of last Friday, an increase of 20.8%. From the lows in December, the price of gold has moved 7.6% higher. Increasing open interest and volume while the price appreciates supports the trend reversal that occurred in late December and a continuation of the current move in the gold market.

In 2016, gold rallied from $1046 to highs of almost $1380 on fear and uncertainty. The shock of the Brexit referendum caused gold to reach its high for the year in early July. After those highs, a stronger dollar and the rising prospects for an interest rate hike while long term bonds prices declined caused gold to come back down to earth falling to a low of just under $1250 in the middle of October. The second shock of the year, the result of the U.S. Presidential election, caused gold to move to almost $1340 on election night. However, the rally ran out of gas and gold tanked in the wake of the election.

It moved lower after the election

The move in gold after November 8 created a bearish technical signal on the monthly chart. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, gold put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern in November, it traded to a higher high than in October and closed below the previous months lows. That technical pattern led to more losses in December where gold appears to have found a bottom, for now. The problem that continues to plague the gold market, from a technical perspective, is that the November price action did lots of damage to the bull market that had developed throughout last year. While the slow stochastic displays a bullish trend on the weekly chart, the monthly pictorial remains in a bearish trend because of the move in November. Therefore, the jury is still out when it comes to the price direction for gold in 2017. Weekly and monthly charts present conflicting signals for the yellow metal.

Gold is a barometer for fear and uncertainty on the global landscape. The dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for gold and there is an inverse relationship between the currency and the precious metal. We have seen lots of volatility in the dollar over recent weeks and it is likely that the price path of gold has been a result, at least in part, of that volatility. Last Friday, the Obama administration passed the torch to the Trump administration in a tradition of the peaceful transfer of power from one President of the United States to the next. President Trump's agenda is a lot different than President Obama's was. In January 2009 when the now former President took office gold traded in a range from $801.50 to $930.30. During his administration the yellow metal rose to an all-time high of $1920.70 per ounce in September 2011. President Trump takes over the highest office in the land with gold trading at $1209 per ounce on the close of business last Friday, his inauguration day.

Inauguration day- Buy the news?

Gold is at a difficult level as the new President takes over. Source: CQG

Technical resistance on the daily chart for COMEX gold futures currently stands at $1236.10, the November 16 highs. Since gold has moved higher for four straight weeks and the rally has been in almost a straight line, technical support is around the 50% retracement level of the move from the December lows to recent highs which stands at just over $1170 per ounce.

I continue to be agnostic on the price path for gold at this time. My view is a result of the divergence that exists between the weekly and monthly charts and tends. However, my lack of conviction is more a function of history than technical factors when it comes to the yellow metal.

The 1980 model

I cannot help thinking back to 1980 and drawing parallels between that contest and the 2016 election. Perhaps that is because the 1980 election was the first one where I was old enough to vote.

In 1980, Ronald Reagan won a victory over the incumbent Jimmy Carter. The incumbent was battling many issues during his first and only term. The economy was in awful shape with interest rates at historical highs. Iran was holding U.S. citizens as hostages as their revolution used America as the great Satan because of a long history of support for the Shah. The nation had come through a very difficult period in the 1970s with the Watergate scandal that caused Richard Nixon to resign from the Presidency. Carter defeated his replacement, Gerald Ford who served out the rest of Nixon's term but was unable to win the highest office in the land. Ronald Reagan came to office as an outsider, even though he had been Governor of California. Reagan was a great communicator, he was an actor. His win a populist victory at the time. Many across the nation were concerned with his campaign rhetoric that was not just Republican but conservative and an extension of Barry Goldwater who had run for the Presidency in the 1960s. Reagan presented Communist Russia as a mortal enemy and many feared the new President would get the U.S. into a nuclear war with the Russians given his disdain for Communism. In January 1980, gold was trading at $875 per ounce when he took office, at the time an all-time high.

Fast forward thirty six years, and to tell the truth, I still cannot believe that time goes so fast. While President Trump did not defeat an incumbent, he did defeat the incumbent's philosophy and ideology embodied in the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton. Iran remains a hot topic of debate and the nation is still hurting from the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the lone wolf attacks that followed. The economy is still recovering from the 2008 financial crisis and regulations that were a reactive approach to dealing with the economic disaster have been choking off some potential growth in the economy. Like Reagan, he won the election on a populist wave and like the fortieth President; he was able to communicate with many voters in a way that is not traditional for politicians. Trump won the election on issues relating to immigration, taxation and jobs. In 1980, Reagan's campaign slogans were, " Are you better off than you were four years ago?" and " Let's make America great again." Sound familiar? Without ascribing any political views or innuendo, the facts are that Jimmy Carter presided over the nation at a time when gold rose to an all-time high and Barrack Obama did the same. Do you see where I am going with this argument? The bottom line is that during Reagan's Presidency gold dropped to lows of $281.20 per ounce in January 1985 at the time of his second inauguration and the yellow metal only traded above $500 twice at the beginning of his first term on the way down and at the very end in 1987. For the majority of his two terms, gold traded below $400 per ounce, half the price weigh he took over from President Carter.

Now that you are completely bored with my story about the political comparison between Reagan and Trump, and many of you will violently disagree with my conclusion, I do believe that history tends to repeat itself to some extent. The parallels, in my opinion, between 1980 and 2016 are clear and if a guide to the future, gold could find itself lower in the months and years ahead.

However, I am by no means discounting the positive price action over recent weeks but the history and monthly chart have prevented me from buying gold over recent weeks.

What level challenges the correction?

The first level of critical resistance for COMEX gold futures is at $1236.10, the November 16 highs. To break the bearish pattern on the long -term monthly chart it is likely that gold will need to get to the $1315 level which is more than $100 above the price as of last Friday.

There is an epic battle going on in my mind when it comes to gold these days. I love the price action since the beginning of the year and I can make a technical and fundamental case for a continuation of the rally. However, the long-term chart and memories of 1980 loom large and cast a shadow over the prospects for the yellow metal. History tends to repeat itself but I guess right now, the bottom line comes down to a comparison for me. Ronald Reagan was a successful and extremely effective leader in the 1980s, since Donald Trump only assumed the office last Friday, the jury is still out on whether he will achieve similar victories and status during his term in office.

Gold is a barometer and as such it is often a signal on whether the economic and political landscapes are stable or fear and uncertainty dominates market sentiment. Gold may just be the jury when it comes to President Trump. The jury is still deliberating on the new leader of the free world and perhaps the gold price will eventually yield that verdict.

