History Tells Us That Silver Will Lead

Silver has always been and will always be one of my favorite commodities to trade. Few commodities can compare when it comes to the potential for reward as gold's little brother. My days of trading silver positions of more than 200 million ounces are long over but I still love to dabble in the market every now and again because when silver decides to move, it can pick up a head of steam on the up or downside.

Silver closed 2016 at $15.96 per ounce and now it is over $1.00 higher. The lows at the end of last year were at $15.675 and silver traded to highs last week of $17.36 which means that gold's little brother has quietly rallied 10.75% in one month. In 2016, it took silver until February to post that gain so like gold, silver is ahead of schedule if it plans to go into bull mode again in 2017.

Silver is a highly speculative metal and it tends to attract trend following traders that come to the market like a herd of stampeding cattle. Those traders are still sitting on the sidelines but there are some signs that they could be getting ready to come back very soon as silver is back above the $17 per ounce level. Silver loves to sit on the sidelines and then, all of a sudden and sometimes out of the blue, explode higher or lower and a move like that could be in the cards in the days or weeks ahead.

Silver above $17.00 per ounce

A silver price above $17 per ounce is no big deal, after all gold's little brother was here on December 15. However, the brutal selloff that took silver down to lows of $15.675 on December 20 caused many to abandon ship in the market and turn their focus to other more interesting and bullish commodities. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX silver futures highlights, the prospects for the precious metal look positive right now. The slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, has crossed in oversold territory in late December indicating a shift in momentum from lower to higher. The metric remains low telling us that there could be lots more upside room for the price over coming weeks, if silver can hold above support at around $17 per ounce. However, silver tends to violate support and resistance levels which is a testament to the volatility of the precious metal.

$17.30 and $17.57 critical levels

Last week, silver managed to trade briefly above its first critical level of technical resistance. Source: CQG

The daily silver chart shows that last Wednesday, silver was able to climb above the $17.30 resistance level before correcting lower. $17.30 was the high from December 7, 2016. A statement by the Fed indicating that rate policy will "normalize" in 2017 led markets to believe that rate hikes which were elusive in 2016 would become more commonplace. The dollar found a bottom and rallied from recent lows and precious metals moved lower from their highest prices of the young year. Silver traded to a high of $17.36 per ounce on the March futures contract but instead of following through with a technical breakout to the upside, it reversed and headed back down below the $17 level before recovering. The next critical level of resistance in silver is at $17.57 on the daily chart, the high from November 14 when silver was on its way down from over $19 on election night to lows of $15.675.

Silver needs to lead the sector

Silver volatility tends to be higher than gold volatility because of the speculative interest in the metal. When trend-following buyers or sellers come to the precious metals futures markets, it is silver they gravitate towards because the metal moves big time on a percentage basis. A herd of buying into the silver futures market at this point would validate the recent bullish price action across all precious metals markets in 2017.

I find that the silver-gold ratio is a useful tool when it comes to assessing the overall trend of the sector. When the ratio is rising, bear market conditions tend to pervade the sector and when it is falling the sentiment in the market is usually bullish. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the price of gold divided by the price of silver illustrates, the ratio rose to the highest level of the year in March when silver lagged gold. When the silver-gold ratio traded at 83.5:1 in March 2016, it was the highest level in twenty one years. However, it quickly rejected those high and fell precipitously which was a signal that the precious metals markets were in bullish mode. By last July, the price of silver rose to highs of over $21 per ounce and the ratio reached its nadir at just over 65.6:1. The ratio began to rise in the middle of July which was a sign that precious metals had found their peaks.

As of last Friday, the indicator stood at 70.74:1. The midpoint of the move in the silver-gold ratio since last March is around the 74:1 level. Any move below 70:1 in the coming days and weeks could be a sign that more gains are on the horizon for both silver and gold.

At their recent highs last week, gold had rallied 8.4% from its December 2016 lows and silver moved 10.75%. The move that occurred starting in 2015, took gold 31.7% higher while silver moved 54.7% to the upside by July 2016. When the next big move in the sector comes, it will likely be silver that will be the leader of the pack.

The big move is coming

It feels like there is a big move coming in the precious metals market. Either these metals will break out to the upside after doing yeoman's work over recent weeks or they will plunge. Silver tends to take the stairs up and the elevator down and now it is in a position where it has to make up its mind if it is a bull or a bear.

On the monthly charts, both silver and gold remain in bearish trends after the price destruction that occurred on election night and over the weeks that followed. However, there is still a lot of fear and uncertainty in markets and it is possible that the rebound over recent weeks in these two metals could turn out to be a carbon copy of last year's price action. Both metals have recovered to levels where critical resistance levels are in sight and now they are in a position to perhaps shock markets once again.

Speculative silver

The speculative nature of the silver market has been an attraction for market participants dating back centuries. When the Spanish explorers discovered vast silver supplies at Potosi in Bolivia in the 16 th century, the find at Cerro Rico, a mountain made of silver, made the Spanish Empire the richest on earth. However, the amount of silver mined from that location turned out to be so huge that the price of the metal plunged. The Spanish were only the richest people for a brief moment in history. There are so many examples throughout history where silver has turned small fortunes into large ones and large ones into small ones. Perhaps the most famous case in modern history is the epic story of the Hunt Brothers who bought silver futures on COMEX in the 1970s and saw their fortune grow as they used margin to continue buying. The price rose to $50 per ounce in 1980 and then collapsed as the Exchange and regulators caught on to their attempt to corner the silver market and instituted a liquidation only rule. Nelson and Bunker Hunt could no longer buy silver, they could only sell and when the biggest buyer in the world turned seller, the price cascaded lower from $50 during the first two weeks of 1980 to $10.80 by the middle of May 1980. The Hunts bought lots of cheap silver in the 1970s but they also bought lots of expensive silver as the price rose and their average purchase price was way above the market after the price slid causing their large fortune to collapse into massive losses that threatened the banking system at the time.

Silver is a wild commodity that takes no prisoners when it decides to move. We will find out over the coming weeks whether the speculative metal's recent rally to $17.36 was just a bear market recovery that will lead to lower prices or if 2017 is going to look a lot like 2017 and new highs are coming in the weeks and months ahead. Whatever happens, silver is likely to lead the way in the precious metals sector and on a percentage basis it is sure to be the biggest percentage winner or loser. Keep an eye on the silver-gold ratio it could provide some important clues if it begins to move in one direction or the other over coming days and weeks.

I have introduced a new weekly service through Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Each Wednesday I will provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.