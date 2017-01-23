PGMs - A Great Start To 2017 But Divergence Remains

Precious metals had a great year in 2016; they rallied throughout the first half of the year but gave back gains over the final six months. The majority of selling came after the U.S. Presidential election.

Platinum Group Metals or PGMs are rarer than gold and silver. The group has two subgroups, palladium group-platinum group elements and iridium group-platinum group elements. The first group contains the most commodity PGMs, platinum and palladium both of which trade on the futures exchange. The New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange offers futures contracts on platinum and palladium.

The majority of production for both metals comes from just two countries, South Africa and Russia. South Africa produces 80% of the world's platinum each year and around 20% of the palladium output from planet earth. Russia, a major nickel producer, has control of around 80% of annual palladium production and 20% of platinum output both comes as a byproduct of nickel from the Siberian region of Norilsk.

Platinum and palladium are industrial precious metals, they are both rare and in both cases they have a myriad of industrial applications. The most popular use of the metals is to clean toxins from the air as automobile catalytic converters require the metals. Platinum's and palladium's performance in 2016 were on opposite side of the spectrum when it comes to the precious metals sector. Palladium was the top performing precious metal for the year, posting a gain of over 20%. Meanwhile, platinum only chalked up a meager increase of just under 1.6% for the year and was the sectors worst performing precious metal among those that trade on the futures exchange in the U.S.

Platinum was under siege in 2016

The precious metal sector moved higher in 2016 but by the end of the year platinum was the laggard. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, platinum had some periods of lustrous brilliance during last year. The price rallied to $1200 in early August. However, by the end of the year the precious metal struggled to stay above $900 per ounce. The bottom line, platinum rallied for eight months and then fell for the final four.

2016 was the fifth year of a deficit in the platinum market where demand was higher than supplies according to the World Platinum Investment Council. While the price action during the first eight months reflected market fundamentals, the final four months were a disappointment. Platinum closed on December 30, 2016 at $905.80 per ounce, well off the 2016 lows at $812.40 but almost $300 away from the high price of the year.

A promising start to the year and a sixth year of a deficit

Platinum did not wait long to rally in 2017; in fact it took off to the upside on the first trading day of the year. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, platinum has rallied to just under $1000 per ounce over the first twelve trading sessions of the year. Last Tuesday, the rare precious and industrial metal got to highs of $997.50 per ounce before perhaps fear of the $1000 level scared some longs and caused them to take profits. Platinum was trading around the $981 level on Friday, January 20. Platinum has not been rallying in a vacuum; the prices of all precious metals came out of the gate and moved higher so far in 2017. Gold has rallied from lows of $1124 in December to the $1210 level and silver from $15.675 to $17.10. Palladium, the best performing precious metal on a percentage basis last year has continued to put its best foot forward this year.

Palladium- The best performing precious metal of 2016 also has a good start

The price action in palladium has been bullish from the start of 2016. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, palladium traded to lows of $451.20 in early 2016 and has been making higher lows and higher highs since. While the three other metals traded on U.S. futures markets moved lower after the election, palladium posted its highest price of 2016 at $776 per ounce on December 1 before gravity took the metal back down to lows of $655.35. Since then the other precious and industrial metal have moved higher and last Friday palladium traded to a high of $794.15, the highest price since May 2015. March palladium futures on NYMEX closed last Friday at $786 per ounce and posted a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart, a bullish technical sign in the metal that continues to be the most brilliant member of the precious metals family.

PGMs are industrial metals

Platinum and palladium are dense metals that do not corrode and have very high resistance to heat. Both are precious, since they are rare and there is always some degree of investment interest in these metals. However, the numerous industrial uses in catalytic converters, oil refining in catalytic crackers, fiberglass manufacturing, medical applications, jewelry, and many others, put them in a class by themselves when it comes to their value. Therefore, in a world where industrial commodities have found important bottoms in 2016 and the prospects for infrastructure building and increasing levels of economic activity appear to be on the horizon, the prospects for both platinum and palladium are positive for 2017. So far, the price action has been a confirmation of those prospects.

Commodities tend to be the most volatile assets in the world. As such, many times the worst performing commodity during one period turns around and is the best performer the next and vice versa. In 2016 palladium was the big winner outperforming all other precious metals and it left platinum in the dust. It is possible and even probable that platinum will eventually play catch up in 2017.

The platinum-gold spread could return towards its historical norm

Platinum underperformed palladium in 2016 and it did the same against gold. Platinum's nickname is " rich man's gold" and it has been anything but since way back in 2014. Source: CQG

Platinum has been trading at a discount to the yellow metal since 2014. The range in the price spread between platinum and gold has been a high of over a $1200 premium for platinum in 2008 to a low of a $360 discount in 2016. As of January 20, platinum was around $228 under gold. The long-term average for the price relationship is $100 to $200 premium for platinum, hence the nickname.

After two straight years of lethargic performance versus both gold and palladium, 2017 could turn out to be a breakout year for platinum. After all, the sixth year of a fundamental deficit in the platinum market will eventually cause the price to rebound and correct the historical deviance from long-term pricing norms.

I expect platinum to move towards its long-term mean against the price of gold over the months ahead. Platinum is ten times rarer than gold, has a higher cost of production and more industrial applications on a per ounce produced basis. While platinum may not revert to a pricing structure where it is once again "rich man's gold" it is likely that it will move closer to a level that more closely reflects historical norms.

The two PGMs that trade on the NYMEX futures exchange had divergent years in 2016. In 2017, look for a correction in both metals that negates some of the deviant price behavior from the prior year. Meanwhile, both platinum and palladium have had impressive starts to 2017. With platinum at $981 per ounce it is around $76 higher on the year. Palladium at $786 is around $106 higher. Palladium continues to outperform but the year is young and the deficit in platinum could kick the precious and industrial metal into overdrive over the coming weeks and months. Always remember, in the world of commodities there is a big difference between price and value. The price is the number you see on the screen but value is a function of comparing the price of one commodity to another that can be a substitute. In the case of platinum it remains cheap compared to both gold and palladium. Perhaps in 2017 we will finally see a correction in the value equation for the rare and precious metal.

