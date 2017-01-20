Kinder Morgan's Next Step Toward Higher Dividends

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) did not surprise investors with its fourth quarter results. Some investors looking for the company to move significantly became more impatient with the absence of any significant update. For me, the company's results were positive in more than one way. Kinder Morgan reported a 7% drop in distributable cash flow largely attributed to the sale of 50% stake in SNG pipeline. Barring that and the drop in CO2 segment cash flow owing to commodity prices, the company managed to keep cash flow stable. This is commendable in the current environment.

The following table comparing 2016 segmental performance with 2015 illustrates this point:

Source: KMI earnings release

Leverage

The second good point in Kinder Morgan's results is its progress on reducing leverage. The company, as it had projected earlier, exceeded its 2016 leverage target of 5.5x debt-to-EBITDA. It reported a debt-to-EBITDA of 5.3x for 2016. This moves it closer to its long-term target of 5x.

Interestingly, the company expects debt-to-EBITDA at the end of 2017 to be 5.4x. This is not a move backwards, as some may think. There are two points that must be noted here - One, the 2017 estimate does not consider a joint venture partner on the company's trans-mountain expansion project. As the management discussed in the conference call, either a JV or an IPO is highly likely on this project. I would highly expect this to happen, considering that the company is keen on keeping its debt in check.

Two, I think that Kinder Morgan is trying to be very conservative in its estimates, so that it errs only on the right side. We saw this happening in its 2015 debt-to-EBITDA estimates. Having said that, I would expect the 2017 leverage to be lower more because of a JV on the TMP expansion than company's conservative estimation.

It would be of interest here to understand why company ended up with the mountain of debt that it has, which will help us understand where it would go from here.

Source: KMI investor presentation

The above slide answers this question. Over the last 20 years, more than half of Kinder Morgan's total invested capital went into acquisitions. The debt raised to fund these acquisitions bloated the company's balance sheet. But it also made the company grow to the scale where it stands today and allowed it to offer a high dividend growth over the years.

The significant steps that Kinder Morgan is taking to reduce its leverage indicates that the company understands its problem, which cropped up mainly due to the downturn in the sector.

Growth path

All right, so the company is doing fine on operational as well as leverage front. But, it is yielding 2.2%. And it intends to continue doing that for the whole of 2017. To be fair, I don't expect Kinder Morgan's cash flows to go up drastically over the next couple of quarters. Growth in volumes and cash flows is bound to take long.

However, a sooner than expected recovery in the energy sector may catalyze the growth. Steve Kean, KMI's CEO, noted during the fourth quarter conference call,

"While gathered volumes were down on our system, the return of rigs to the Eagle Ford and Haynesville, the resilience of our assets in the Bakken where we actually kept oil gathered at roughly flat, and increase our gas gathering volumes, were good leading indicators for us. To put this in context, our gas business represents about 55% of our segment earnings and gathering and processing is about 20% of that number.

In North American crude, green shoots were apparent as rig count rose significantly over the last half year, and U.S. production actually grew during the fourth quarter."

Secondly, Kinder Morgan's discounted valuation relative to peers and its own historical valuation should boost its stock price.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Valuation

Kinder Morgan is trading at an EV-to-EBITDA of nearly 12.4. This is lower than nearly 15.8 for Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), 14.5 for Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE: ETE), 17.6 for Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), or 13 for Buckeye Partners (NYSE: BPL).

Kinder Morgan is trading at a discount compared to its own historical 5-year average EV-to-EBITDA of nearly 18.

Assuming Kinder Morgan's multiple just manages to reach up to 14, which is the current average for EPD, ETE, MMP, BPL, and Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE: ETP), and assuming constant debt and EBITDA, even that multiple mean a price increase of 25%. So, it does not take a genius to imagine potential returns for patient investors in this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.