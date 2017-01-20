Implications Of The Latest Smash In Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock

Implications of BMS's problems for biotechs and the market at large are also discussed.

Having been cautious on BMY while respecting its achievements, in this article I revisit some of the news from last fall to provide context for today's stock price.

Now there is concern that Opdivo plus another immunotherapy it markets, Yervoy, may not be working especially well together in treating cancer.

BMS is getting hit once again, and again it's related to a press release that involves its lead drug Opdivo.

Background

In October, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), which has transformed itself through a "string of pearls" strategy into a leading biotech company, announced a disappointing clinical trial result in lung cancer in its blockbuster drug Opdivo. This is an immuno-oncology, or I/O, antibody that competes most directly with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda. Other products, such as Tecentriq from Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech division and other similar I/O antibodies are either competing or expecting to compete with Opdivo and Keytruda.

At that point, BMY fell to around and just below $50 from a summertime high above $75. Then it rebounded to just above $60 as recently as early January before falling once again, currently trading around $49.51 on the latest somewhat obscure announcement from the company.

I'll introduce the themes of this article by reviewing the announcement and the additional backdrop. Then I want to talk about BMY's valuation (of course) but also about the biotech sector and, more broadly, the general stock market, both the leading stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the entire market (MUTF:WFIVX).

Introduction to the BMS approach to immuno-oncology

Last fall, here is my summary of what happened, from my Oct. 11 article, Bristol-Myers Squibb: The Opdivo Fiasco. This extensive cut-and-paste will provide further linkage to source material:

The BMY approach was to study Opdivo in NSCLC [a common form of lung cancer] patients without regard to their PD-L1 [an antigen expressed by many cancer cells] level. That worked well until the release in early August that in contrast to the much more targeted approach by MRK, Opdivo failed to show benefit in first-line disease when compared to standard chemo. There was substantial hope that when the details were released this week at the European Society for Medical Oncology, the Opdivo data would show that the high PD-L1 group would show benefit, with the subgroup with low levels being the group with no benefit. No such luck. As BMS reported Sunday: The topline results from this study were previously disclosed and showed CheckMate -026 did not meet the primary endpoint of superior PFS compared to chemotherapy. To make things more readable, I'll now quote from FiercePharma about the subgroups: Among patients with PD-L1 expression levels of 5% or greater, Opdivo failed to top chemo in progression-free survival--posting a median 4.2 months versus platinum-based doublet chemotherapy's 5.9... Note this is only a 5% PD-L1 level. The article continues with what really hurt: Breaking it down by subgroup [e.g. 50% PD-L1 cut-off level] also did not yield any Opdivo benefits. "We have not seen major differences in the biomarker cutoffs," Fouad Namouni, Bristol's head of oncology development, told FiercePharma in an interview at ESMO.

If you have not followed this evolving situation, the above sequence shows why BMY fell in two stages from the $70-75 range first to the $60s and then to th $50 range.

BMY announced that it was placing much of its Opdivo strategy in the hope that using Opdivo with an earlier BMY I/O antibody, Yervoy, would provide superior results. This is what I went on to say in that same article:

... BMY is... going to focus on combinations, such as with Yervoy or chemo. I'm no oncologist, but from my perch as a retired clinical cardiologist, I'm not loving this strategy. So, even though I was looking to buy BMY at $50, or roughly 20X GAAP estimated 2016 EPS, I passed.

So as usual, in my cautious mode to stocks, I quickly found myself wondering what I was missing when BMY surged soon enough to $55 and then to $60.

Apparently, I was missing nothing much, because Thursday afternoon, the company announced some degree of an issue with the Opdivo-Yervoy combo approach, in a very brief press release that read:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company announced today that it has decided not to pursue an accelerated regulatory pathway for the combination of Opdivo plus Yervoy in first-line lung cancer in the U.S. based on a review of data available at this time. In order to protect the integrity of ongoing registrational studies, the company will not be providing additional details.

From a MarketWatch article found on one of my brokerage news feeds, insight can be gained by analyst commentary:

Leerink analyst Seamus Fernandez said the development was a "clear setback for BMY," especially given a fall approval by rival drugmaker Merck in first-line lung cancer. The combination of Opdivo and Yervoy is seen by many as Bristol's best approach to lung cancer, and the company has four clinical trials underway. "Regardless of the data used to inform this update, it is obvious that it did not meet the threshold for a filing and BMY confirmed to us that MRK's surprise filing did not influence this decision," Fernandez said.

A different MarketWatch news feed added this opinion:

The decision must have been based in some way on the company's CheckMate 256 study, expected to finish up this month, said Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan.

Now, to be fair, BMS also announced Thursday strongly statistically significant results in stomach cancer, reporting:

...the results of ONO-4538-12 demonstrating Opdivo (nivolumab) significantly reduced the risk of death by 37% in patients with previously treated advanced gastric cancer refractory to or intolerant of standard therapy, a condition without current standard-of-care treatments.

I'm not sure whether this was much of a surprise; in any case, I assume that all the other I/O antibodies in Opdivo's class will be addressing, or looking at addressing, this indication, which is much smaller commercially than non-small cell lung cancer.

Opdivo is an important med and as a co-innovator with Keytruda, is going to stay a leader for some time. So, BMY is not about to head toward a single digit stock price. The question is more what sort of growth rate BMY now should be expected to have, so the first topic for this article is BMY stock.

Where will, and should, BMY trade?

Since the news is now worse than it was in October, combining fundamentals and technicals makes me think that there's at least enough downside to make a 2.8% secure dividend yield (with a dividend that will surely rise this year) relatively unattractive as an entry point.

As far as P/E's go, in Q3 last year BMS showed $0.72 EPS; 0.77 non-GAAP. Since I use GAAP, I'll go with that.

For 2016, BMY guided for about $2.70 EPS. For 2017, it guided for about $2.60.

That's not backwards. And non-GAAP "EPS" are only guided to be up roughly 4%.

Street projections are, however, for accelerating non-GAAP "earnings" in 2018 and 2019. And the company has other growing drugs (see product revenue list on p. 10 of the linked earnings release for a breakdown with growth rates). However, some material products are declining. And its large-selling small molecule Eliquis, co-marketed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), may fall to generics in the US in early 2023. If that's correct, and investors are looking out to 2019 EPS to really justify BMY's P/E as being undervalued, they then will have to look to the Eliquis patent cliff.

The other issue is that as I've pointed out before, BMY has a robust pipeline, but it's basically early-to-mid-stage. So it's chancy, and has tons of competition.

Thus my sense is that with Opdivo-Yervoy combinations under a cloud, possibly from efficacy issues, possibly from safety issues (or both), and with the company looking to such combos as a key part of its growth plan, I'm having trouble looking beyond $3 EPS X 15X P/E, or $45, as an attractive entry point.

Preferably, $42 would be better, but BMY is an institutional favorite, so those prices just may not happen unless the entire market takes a major drop.

The second point involves biotech and drug stocks

What the repeated BMS issues exemplify for the biotech industry

There's a reason why Warren Buffett buys companies that just keep on doing the same thing not just year after year, but decade after decade. How much does See's change its product line from year to year, or even decade to decade? Railroads just keep on rolling, utilities keep on producing and distributing power, and of course companies and individuals keep on demanding insurance year after year, era after era.

In contrast, pharma and biotech firms that focus on drug discovery and development face patent expirations every time they get a drug approved. Not that any business is easy, but I've always respected distribution, such as PFE has as a core competency, as an important and long-lasting asset.

As a brief "war story," I still remember sitting in a meeting perhaps 20 years ago with an entrepreneur who considered "the suits" (drug reps) obsolete. He was going to use the Internet and other modalities to promote branded pharmaceuticals. That sort of thinking had a brief burst of quasi-enthusiasm, but it just didn't work in the real world in the United States.

Think of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). While it has its issues with its core fizzy products, its many strengths in distribution keep it in the growth game by allowing it to add value to up-and-coming brands. That's what PFE did for BMY, which in the early '90s was, I believe, larger than PFE.

The point I'm trying to make is that developing drugs is not the best business in the world. Once commercially successful, a new drug is a one-off that will head toward zero revenues on of these years. If a company has a leading development engine, such as Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) when it was growing its antiviral expertise, Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) with its antibody and "trap" expertise, and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) with its IMiDs and, it is hoped, CELMoDs, then it can receive a premium for that technology expertise, but otherwise, drug companies share things in common with movie production companies. The new stuff fades, and old drugs tend not to even get the residuals that old movies or TV shows can get.

Thus we see all sorts of unpleasant surprises from the industry, and yet we see P/E's all over the map.

The one time I took a chance on an established pharma company with a P/E of 25X or greater, Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), it was quickly cut to mid-single digits. So except for special situations where there are real technologies to point to, such as with CELG or REGN, I'm taking a cautious attitude toward above-average P/E's in this industry, and also giving less value than before to pipeline assets.

Of BMY and the stock market

Just to show how little anyone knows about the future, the venerable Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN), which trades above a P/E of 25X, came out early Thursday with an update titled and reading as follows:

In December, the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index swapped out 11 stock positions. To be included in the Wide Moat Focus strategy, a company must have an economic moat rating of wide (we think they have advantages that will fend off competitors for at least 20 years), and their shares must be among those trading at the steepest discount to their fair value estimates in our coverage area...

Among the 11 stocks added to the index was BMY, with an estimated price:fair value ratio of 0.79. This tied it for the best value with one other stock, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS). This does not give the date of acquisition, but the trading range was $55-60.

But now, "cheap" in Morningstar's view got a good deal cheaper. And, I don't see why they give BMY a 20-year moat.

The same possibility goes for every stock and every market. That's a truism, but the continual use of low interest rates to justify historically high stock prices has a logical error. If interest rates normalize, then why shouldn't stock valuations? And if they do, say from 23X expected fully year GAAP EPS on the S&P 500 as is currently priced in as we move through earnings season, then a 35% cut in P/E's is not unreasonable; and with dividends on the SPY only at 2%, it will take many years of dividends with normal growth to simply make back the asset loss. Whereas a portfolio with a shorter duration is not exposed to as much potential loss.

And how fast can EPS really grow if operating margins are already above average? If taxes are cut on companies, either these tax cuts will be competed away or, at best, they are unlikely to be cut further, so earnings will be that much closer to optimal.

So the message I take from the travails of BMY is that a company, sector or market that trades above its historic norms is always at risk. You cannot predict why or when, just as investors in depressed markets in 1932, 1933, 1947, 1974, 1978-82, etc. could not predict when, or if, markets and the economy would ever function "normally" again.

Summary and concluding comments

A terse press release from BMY is a little worrisome, and the market's reaction was reasonable in my view. The company has been on a string of disappointing news about Opdivo since the summer, interspersed with good news that was expected. Because the good news was expected but the bad news was not, the stock has imposed large and possibly permanent losses on investors who entered it at or below MORN's fair value, which MORN assumed was above $60 just a month ago.

Risks in the biotech sector remain, but valuations are for the most part reasonable, with several leading stocks such as Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) trading at P/E's of 16X TTM GAAP EPS or so. Even CELG is trading below 20X likely 2017 GAAP EPS unless it makes a large deal that impinges on this year's GAAP earnings. Given its outstanding growth rates and pipeline potential that could provide growth into the 2030s, it may be unduly cheap to the market.

My view remains that the market as a whole remains risky based on valuation, even though just as BMY is, it's comprised mostly of high quality assets with many strengths.

I prefer to focus on individual stocks or sectors that, as in other times when the averages were even less reasonably valued, such as 1999-2000, may be neglected by investors for any reason or no reason at all. In future articles, I'll be revisiting my investment themes for 2017-8 from a growth and value investor's standpoint.

