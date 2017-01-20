Did Martin Shkreli Kill Mallinckrodt's Business Model?

Former pharma executive Martin Shkreli. Source: CNN

On Tuesday, Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) was halted after the New York Post reported the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") launched an investigation of anticompetitive practices pursuant to its drug to treat infant spasms:

Martin Shkreli . . . whistleblower? The Federal Trade Commission, following an exclusive report by The Post, has settled charges against UK-based drug maker Mallinckrodt for allegedly creating a monopoly to jack up the price of a drug used to treat infant spasms by 85,000 percent since 2001, to $34,000 a vial. The twist: the FTC had launched its investigation into Mallinckrodt shortly after "pharma bro" Shkreli, then the chief executive of drugmaker Retrophin, filed suit in 2014 alleging anticompetitive tactics by Questcor, a drug company that Mallinckrodt now owns. Specifically, Shkreli had accused Questcor of acquiring the competing drug Synacthen from Novartis - and then shutting it down so it could continue to charge sky-high prices for its own drug.

Mallinckrodt later settled charges by paying a $100 million fine and agreeing to license Synacthen - a synthetic version of Acthar - to a rival. It will license the drug to Marathon Pharmaceuticals to develop, and possibly pursue FDA approval for Infantile Spasms ("IF) and Nephrotic Syndrome ("NS"). The financial markets went wild, visualizing scenarios of the company's demise. Acthar represents about 37% of total revenue, and probably an even higher percentage of EBITDA. If synthetic Acthar were to drive down prices for original Acthar, then it could hamper the company's ability service its $6.0 billion debt load at a 4.2x run-rate EBITDA.

Mallinckrodt Thinks Synthetic Acthar Is A Non-Event

Mallinckrodt put out a press release, which suggested the settlement's impact on earnings would be de-minimis for the following reasons:

Mallinckrodt Retains Rights To Market Synacthen Depot Outside U.S.

The settlement will allow Mallinckrodt to manufacture and market Synacthen Depot to patients outside the U.S. where the company already has rights. It can also "develop the product for all other indications in the U.S. except IS and NS," including the potential treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The company derives no sales from Synacthen Depot in the U.S. and, therefore, does not believe the FTC action will have any impact on net sales.

High Barriers To Entry For Synthetic Acthar

Mallinckrodt believes there are high barriers to entry for synthetic Acthar. To get FDA approval, the market entrant would need a sponsor to conduct clinical trials for IS or NS. Secondly, the costs to develop synthetic Acthar would likely take a considerable amount of time and resources. A market entrant could potentially seek a deep-pocketed partner to help fund costs, but that could add another level of complexity to getting the necessary regulatory approvals. Overall, the high barriers to entry could keep synthetic Acthar from threatening Acthar any time soon.

Did Martin Shkreli Kill Mallinckrodt's Business Model?

An FTC fine for anti-competitive practices is never good, neither is having to license a synthetic version of your top selling drug. In the past Mallinckrodt has been accused of price-gouging for Synacthen Depot. That said, according to the New York Times Mallinckrodt's Acthar was the most expensive drug, per patient, the government paid for in 2015. If the company previously had an image of price-gouging, then the FTC fine all but confirms it. President-elect Donald Trump recently warned that drug companies get away with murder and the government needs to do a better job of negotiating drug prices. To prove President Trump's sincerity the government could start by negotiating lower prices for Acthar.

Secondly, Mallinckrodt's business model has been to grow its top line by acquiring rare drugs. The Senate Special Committee on Aging recently cited four companies for price-gouging; the list included Valeant (NYSE:VRX) and Retrophin, which Mr. Shkreli formerly headed. To combat price-gouging, the committee's recommendations included, but were not limited to [i] having the FTC provide more scrutiny over drug companies' acquisitions of off-patent drugs, and [ii] encouraging generic competition. After its fine for anti-competitive practices, does anyone still believe Congress or the FTC will allow Mallinckrodt to acquire rare drugs, where it could potentially be the sole source of that drug?

Takeaway

The FTC action might not impact Mallinckrodt's revenue in the short-term. However, it could kill or hamper the company's business model that relies on acquisitions to grow its top line. We could have Martin Shkreli to thank for that. MNK remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MNK, VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.