Upcoming Events: Copaxone Patent Decision And Catabasis Muscular Dystrophy Bid

Welcome to your weekly digest of approaching regulatory and clinical readouts. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) faces a key US district court decision on the patent for its extended-dosage formulation of the multiple sclerosis therapy Copaxone, and if the judge invalidates the patent Momenta and other rivals could enter with generic competitors in mid-2017.

Meanwhile, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) expects phase II data soon with its Duchenne muscular dystrophy candidate edasalonexent. This oral NF-kB inhibitor takes a different approach to exon skipping projects like Sarepta ’s Exondys 51 – so, unlike the latter, edasalonexent could treat all DMD patients.

Can Copaxone survive?

Copaxone has, of course, accounted for a substantial share of Teva ’s income – at its peak in 2013, the daily MS injection accounted for $4.3bn of the group’s $20.3bn in total revenue. Teva countered the loss of market exclusivity with a bigger dose – 40mg versus the original 20mg – that needed to be injected only three times a week.

It has had success switching patients from the original to the thrice-weekly formulation – combined sales of the two were $3.2bn through the first nine months of 2016, which put it on track to match consensus forecasts of $4bn.

Novartis and Momenta launched a generic version of the 20mg dose, called Glatopa, in 2015. The groups now want to invalidate four methods patents covering the 40mg dose that extend to 2030. A district court decision is expected in the first quarter.

Teva acknowledged the possibility that intellectual property could be knocked away in the group’s 2017 guidance presentation to analysts. In that call, the executive team forecast overall revenues of $3.8-3.9bn, which could fall by $1-1.2bn if two generic 40mg competitors emerge in February 2017.

Analysts covering Momenta are optimistic that the courts will rule against Teva. Leerink's Jason Gerberry estimates the potential for Momenta to launch a 40mg Glatopa in mid-2017 at 80%. At a J.P. Morgan session with analysts, Novartis 's chief executive, Joe Jimenez, said the companies expected FDA approval this year, allowing for a launch.

Meanwhile, an additional patent, extending the 40mg dose to 2035, today became the subject of a new district court case. Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat said this case could extend patent litigation out to 2019 or 2020, but added that Teva had not widely discussed it as a way of protecting market exclusivity beyond the 2030 patents subject to the upcoming court ruling.

Catabasis’s Move

Catabasis's edasalonexent inhibits NF-kB, a protein activated in DMD that drives inflammation, fibrosis and muscle degeneration, and suppresses muscle regeneration; the group hopes that it could be a disease-modifying therapy for all patients regardless of their underlying mutation.

The sole approved DMD drug, Sarepta’s (NASDAQ:SRPT) Exondys 51, is only suitable for patients who have the exon 51 genetic deletion, which accounts for around 13% of cases. Many other companies are also taking an exon-skipping approach, so a novel mechanism could give Catabasis an edge (Therapy focus – Duchenne assets soar in the wake of Exondys 51 approval, October 6, 2016).

First, edasalonexent has to show a benefit in the placebo-controlled portion of the phase II MoveDMD trial, top-line results of which are due early this quarter.

The primary efficacy endpoint is change in the composition and inflammation of five lower leg muscles, as measured by MRI, for the pooled edasalonexent dose groups versus placebo at 12 weeks.

Patients will also be assessed on timed function tests (10m walk/run, four-stair climb and time to stand), muscle strength measures, the North Star Ambulatory Assessment and the paediatric outcomes data collection instrument. However, the trial is not powered for statistical significance for these measures.

If the data are positive, Catabasis intends to start a phase III placebo-controlled trial in the second half in ambulatory DMD patients aged four to seven, with one of the timed function tests in phase II as the likely primary endpoint. The company also plans a trial in non-ambulatory DMD patients in the second half.

If edasalonexent does work it could end up being combined with Exondys 51 Sarepta and Catabasis signed a deal last September to study the two projects together, initially in a mouse model of DMD.

Project Study Trial ID Edasalonexent MoveDMD NCT02439216

