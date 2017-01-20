ConocoPhillips In 2017: The Eagle Ford Shale Makes A Big Comeback

Higher oil and gas prices, combined with a bullish demand for natural gas and NGLs on the Gulf Coast, indicate Eagle Ford production is likely to turn up.

Conoco has a leading acreage position and independent data indicates it has the best average wells of any of the large operators, including EOG Resources.

Conoco has increased its Eagle Ford rig-count to five rigs, as compared to running two rigs in the play during 2016.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) plans on making a big comeback in the Eagle Ford shale in 2017. The company plans on operating five rigs in the play this year - up from two rigs in 2016. COP's recently unveiled flexible cash allocation strategy can easily scale activity up or down depending on any oil price scenario. But at the current price strip, it is clear the company plans to reinvigorate exploitation of its 213,000 acre leasehold in the core of the Eagle Ford:

Source: COP's Goldman Sachs Presentation

At its height in early 2015, Eagle Ford shale production peaked out around 1.75 million bpd. During the oil & gas price down-cycle, Eagle Ford production has dropped by ~40% to just over 1 million bpd:

Source: EIA Eagle Ford Productivity Report

ConocoPhillips and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) were the two leading producers contributing to phenomenal growth in production out of the Eagle Ford. EOG Resources is the largest acreage holder and producer in the Eagle Ford with over 600,000 acres. EOG ran 5 rigs in the Eagle Ford throughout 2016 and was expected to complete 220 wells.

By year-end 2015, COP was pumping 174,000 boe/d out of the Eagle Ford. As of Q3 2016, production had dropped to 163,000 boe/d - down 8,000 boe/d from Q2. But what's impressive is that COP was able to hold Eagle Ford production relatively flat while only running 2 rigs in the play during 2016. That was down from six rigs in 2015. This is because well productivity has more than doubled in the Eagle Ford even as the number of rigs in the play have declined by 80% since the start of 2015:

Source: EIA

Indeed, as the first graphic in this article showed, COP has reduced completed well costs by 40% over the past two years, while EUR have increased by 20%. End result? COP now has 3,500 net un-drilled locations with a cost-of-supply of less than $40/bbl, with 25% of those locations having a COS of less than $25/bbl.

Much of the improvement of COP's outlook for the Eagle Ford is because the engineers took the time to study the play in detail prior to rushing headlong into development mode. Of course part of the delay was due to stress on COP's balance sheet due to cap-ex commitments to finish two mega-projects (Surmont in the oil sands, and APLNG in Australia), but there was also a conscious decision by management not to exploit a crown-jewel during a depressed low-price environment. With WTI currently trading around $52/bbl and NYMEX gas at $3.30, the Eagle Ford will be a cash cow for ConocoPhillips in 2017. A big reason why is the evolution of COP's spacing and completion techniques in the play - this includes longer laterals, matching the stacking to the geology and more than doubling the propant per well:

As a result, COP was able to add an additional 500 million boe of resource during 2016 while only running two rigs. Very impressive. In addition, independent data from Wood Mackenzie, the Texas Railroad Commission, and Rystad indicate that of the Eagle Ford producers with over 100,000 acres, ConocoPhillips has the best performing wells:

And for the first time in years the macro outlook for natural gas and NGLs is improving. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), the largest domestic NGLs exporter, expects NGL production to potentially grow by 1 million bpd (25%) by 2021 driven by the LPG export market:

Source: EPD UBS presentation (available here).

NGL production growth will also be spurred by demand from new Gulf Coast petrochemical plant startups - many of which will come online during 2017:

The bottom line here is that for the first time in a couple of years, increased demand for NGLs on the Gulf Coast will likely be satisfied in part by the geographically closest field that can produce large quantities of it - and that is the Eagle Ford.

NGL prices are already firming. As I predicted in an earlier Seeking Alpha piece (see Mont Belvieu Propane Hits A 2-Year High), propane prices continue to firm and are up almost 150% since the low set early last year:

Source: Ycharts

Indeed, at the beginning of the year RBN Energy's Top-10 Energy Predictions For 2017 was full of bullish prediction for natural gas, and specifically for NGLs. Here are RBN's top three predictions:

#1 Natural gas, particularly wet natural gas, will be a more attractive market than crude oil.

#2 Ethane production will be ramping up as rejection flips to recovery.

#3 The frac spread is coming back along with margins for gas processing.

Summary and Conclusion

ConocoPhillips' core holding in the Eagle Ford, combined with a bullish macro outlook, are a significant positive catalyst for 2017. COP is going to take its crown jewel out of hiding, polish up, and it is going to shine. If COP was able to hold production relatively flat running only tw rigs in the play during 2016, imagine what it can accomplish with five rigs this year. Yet as the company has said, the allocation of capital and how hard it will push the Eagle Ford will be influenced by oil and gas prices. But at current prices and the current strip, COP will likely run the 5 rigs in the Eagle hard. And that will be good for shareholders this year. Expect COP to end 2017 with significantly more than 200,000 boe/d of production in the Eagle Ford - up over 20% yoy. Combined with COP's huge discovery in Alaska (see COP's New Alaska Discovery Could Produce 100,000 bpd), COP will continue its strong comeback in 2017 by unleashing and enhancing shareholder value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make. Thanks for reading and good luck!