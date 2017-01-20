Zendesk: A 2017 M&A Pick Worth Meditating On?



The Samadhi Partners Equity Research team recently picked Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) as one of its Top 10 M&A picks for 2017. Zendesk is one of the more mature SaaS-based service and help-desk offerings on the market today, offering a great client base and technical infrastructure that has helped it drive solid growth in the enterprise market. But it's not a perfect play, with a bit of turbulence in its stock price and a knack for increasing losses to offset revenue gains.

While Zendesk has established itself solidly within the enterprise, its implementation approach (which requires more "hands-on" effort than we typically like to see from SaaS companies) has left it vulnerable to competitors at the lower-end of the market (think fast-growing rival Freshdesk).

With its present valuation and competitive challenges, we feel Zendesk's position in the market is slightly at risk and that it would benefit strongly from a larger partner. The question is who?

In this video newsletter, the Samadhi Partners Equity Research team discuss the pros and cons of Zendesk, as well as potential suitors that might find solid value in meditating a bit on this equity, including CA (NASDAQ:CA), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), HP (HPQ), Salesforce (CRM), and Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL).