Kamada: Still Upside Ahead For This ~$6 Biopharma Stock

I have had a couple of questions around a thinly traded Israeli based concern named Kamada over the past week. The stock is up some 25% since I did a Spotlight feature on it in September (below) and it was added to the "Holding Pen" at the Biotech Forum at that time.

Not much has changed around my view on the company. But lets go over some recent events. In early November, the FDA accepted Kamada's Biologics License Application {BLA} seeking approval of its anti-rabies immunoglobulin (IgG) therapy for post-exposure prophylaxis. Rabies impacts some 40,000 Americans a year. The compound not has a PDUFA date in late August which obviously is a potential catalyst for the stock this summer.

A month earlier the company extended its GLASSIA [Alpha-1 Proteinase Inhibitor (Human)] agreement with Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) once again. Kamada will now produce the product for Shire through 2020, after which, Shire may produce it and pay Kamada a royalty. During the new contract term, Kamada should recognize ~$237 million in revenue with a potential upside of $288 million.

Even though Kamada has over a $200 million market capitalization, it gets little coverage. This is probably because it is an Israeli based company which also makes finding any insider activity hard as well. Jefferies did reiterate a Buy rating soon after the FDA accepted the company's BLA. It's analyst noted at the time "KMDA is closing in on a 2017 packed with milestones: inhaled AAT in Europe will be settled; the path forward in the U.S. will be set; and the rabies drug will be approved in the US. In the meantime, the company delivered an expected quarter and reiterated its targets for this year and next. The stock remains too cheap at just 1.5x 2017 revenues."

In conclusion, and to answer the recent questions on Kamada, my view remains the same. The company seems to be progressing nicely on all fronts since my original overview. The stock is still thinly traded so it is one you want to accumulate, not buy all at once. Even with a 25% bump since September, the stock seems to have an attractive risk/reward profile at current levels.

Original Spotlight Feature Article:

Company Overview:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) went public in 2013 at just over $9 a share and currently sells just over half its IPO price with a market capitalization of just $175 million. Kamada develops and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. The company has one approved product for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) on the market, which is marketed through partner Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG), as the result of its buyout of Baxalta and several other compounds in various stages of development. AATD affects about 1 in 1,500 to 3,500 individuals in the United States and Europe. With a new version of its product pending (see below), the company believes this eventually will be a $400 million annual opportunity.

Pipeline:

The company has several interesting drugs in development with a few different partners. The company has already completed a pivotal Phase II/III clinical trial in Europe and Canada for an inhaled version of its AATD product. The company has already submitted a Marketing Authorization Application with the European Medicines Agency for approval of this version of its compound.

Earlier this month, Kamada submitted a Biological License Application ("BLA") with the FDA for a post-exposure treatment for rabies, a life-threatening condition. Kamada has been selling the product since 2003 in numerous territories outside the U.S. under the brand name KamRAB™. This effort is a collaboration between it and Kedrion, which will exclusively market the therapy in the U.S., subject to receiving marketing approval from the FDA.

Recent Results:

The company is still unprofitable, but is seeing substantial revenue growth. In the first six months of 2016, the company produced almost $34 million in net sales, a 20% increase from the same period a year earlier. Kamada's management also guided to range of $75 million to $80 million in revenue for FY2016 and has a goal of $100 million in FY2017. The company also expects to reach profitability next year. The company ended the first half of the year with nearly $30 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet.

Analyst Commentary:

The company is just starting to pick up some positive analyst commentary of late, as its pipeline continues to progress. H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and $10 price target on Kamada on September 1, the same day the company filed its BLA. On August 30th, Jefferies reissued its Buy rating and $7 price target on the stock.

Outlook:

I am going to take a small stake in Kamada in trading today. The company has many of the things I look for before making a small investment in a small biopharma concern. These include multiple "shots on goal", a solid balance sheet, upcoming catalysts, and strengthening analyst support. The fact the company should turn profitable in 2017 is another positive potential factor.

