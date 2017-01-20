Comparing RAIT Financial's Preferreds And Notes - Which Is The Superior Investment?

Recently I submitted an article designed to determine whether or not RAIT (NYSE:RAS) preferreds were a safe and worthwhile investment at this time. In the attendant comments section, several of my followers asked about RAS bonds and whether or not they were a better buy than their preferred counterparts. Consequently, I have designed this article to answer that question.

For those interested, I invite you to review the above-mentioned article that should enable you to better understand the company and the history of its preferred pricing.

RAS Preferreds 1-18-17

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best RAS-A 1.9375 20.70 1.9375/20.70 9.36% RAS-B 2.09375 22.21 2.09375/22.21 9.43% Best RAS-C 2.21875 23.55 2.21875/23.55 9.42%

Because they are all presently callable, I'm sticking with my choice that B is still the best buy simply because it offers the best yield and will not be called at least until after the C is called.

Now let's see how the above preferreds stack up against the two available RAS bonds.

RAS Bonds 1-19-17 Symbol Callable Matures Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield YTM RFT 4/15/17 4/15/24 1.90625 23.99 1.90625/23.99 7.95% 8.412% RFTA 8/30/17 8/30/19 1.78125 24.85 1.78125/24.85 7.17% 7.355%

The Bond YTM for RFT:

The Bond YTM for RFTA:

It appears that RFT is the best buy of the bonds with a current yield of 7.95% and a YTM of 8.41%. However, RAS-B offers the highest yield of 9.43% plus a capital gain upside, if and when called, of $2.79. As beauty is in the eye of the beholder, it's up to each investor to determine which of the two is the most attractive investment.

To help you select the most attractive, allow me to explore this further. To begin, it will be up to each investor to determine how each feels about the long-term viability of RAIT Financial. If, as I do, you decide you are comfortable with this company's long-term vitality and profitability, I suggest the preferred as the best buy. However, if you are not so certain, I suggest the bond for two reasons.