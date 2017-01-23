Crude Oil - The Energy President

Last Friday, the final curtain closed on the Presidential election of 2016 when Donald John Trump was officially sworn in as the forty-fifth President of the United States of America, the most powerful and richest nation in the world.

President Trump achieved the highest office in the land when most gave him no chance to win any states in the primaries, capture the nomination of his political party or win the White House in the general election. He ran using a simple slogan to "Make America Great Again" and he pledged, among other initiatives, energy independence from foreign sources of oil during the campaign. His cabinet appointments reflect his desire and intention to fulfill his energy campaign promise. His cabinet is laden with vast experience from the energy industry in the U.S. and around the world. One of his many goals is to be the Energy President.

Inauguration of energy's best friend

In the weeks after the election and leading up to his inauguration, President Trump filled his cabinet with energy friendly nominees. Perhaps the most important appointment was of Rex Tillerson, the Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil, as Secretary of State. Crude oil is one the most political and strategic commodities in the world and the selection of a chief executive from the oil industry is a signal to the United States and the world that the President understands the vital importance of energy when it comes to powering the U.S. and world economies.

Additionally, appointments of Rick Perry, the former Governor of the State of Texas to head the Department of Energy (DOE) and Attorney General of the State of Oklahoma, Scott Pruitt as leader of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) further cement the President's desire to support and enhance U.S. energy production. Fewer regulations that will lower the cost of production for all energy products in the United States and a focus on becoming not only self-sufficient but an exporter of these commodities will make President Trump the energy industry's best friend. The fact is that oil is not only an imperative when it comes to domestic policy initiatives in the U.S. but it is a critical tenant of the new administration's foreign policy.

Forget OPEC- The big three are in control and two pull all the strings

Even before the election of the new President, important changes were underway in the world's oil market. Following over two years of a failed strategy to flood the world with oil and chase North American shale producers from the market by making the price uneconomic, OPEC capitulated and abandoned that strategic path at their November meeting.

The change in the cartel's oil policy was, in many ways, an orchestration of another major world producer, Russia. Given the Putin government's relationship with Iran, Russia was able to position itself between Saudi Arabia and Iran. An initial meeting in Doha set the stage for a Russian mediated production cut but it was not until a subsequent meeting in Algeria and the November 30 OPEC meeting that the Russians were able to twist arms and get the cartel to agree to a deal that went into effect on January 1, 2017.

The three biggest oil producing nations in the world are Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United States. Over 30 million barrels of oil flow into the world market each day from the three. Russia's ability to arrange for an OPEC deal put them in a dominant position, particularly since the price of the energy commodity has remained above the $50 level since early December. The cartel members who had seen the price drop below $30 last February and were suffering from economic woes in the face of lower revenues from their production can breathe a sigh of relief with oil back at current prices. Meanwhile, the Russians, in many ways, took the power from the hands of the Saudis by forging a deal between a very difficult crowd of producers. Therefore, the Putin government is now held in high esteem by many of the members of the cartel and with that esteem comes influence and power.

The election of Donald Trump and the appointment of Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State are likely to open a new chapter of cooperation or at the very least a thaw in the relations between the U.S. and Russia. There is no place better to start that thaw than with cooperation when it comes to the worldwide price of oil. A budding Bromance between the leaders of the U.S. and Russia with Secretary Tillerson pulling many of the strings is likely to stabilize the price of the energy commodity at a price where both consumers and producers around the world are happy. President Trump has already called for a meeting between the two leaders in Iceland and it is likely that oil will be a topic at the get together. While the new Secretary of State will have to deal with many issues in his new position, the one issue he is most familiar with is the energy market.

When it comes to the other major world producer, Saudi Arabia, between the U.S. and Russia there is enough power and influence to force the Saudis to follow their dictates. Therefore, the power base in oil is likely to shift from the Saudis and OPEC to the Trump-Putin oil alliance and two is company while three is a crowd.

Signs from market structure signal stability

Since the November 30 meeting there have been signs of stability in the international price for crude oil. The vast majority of OPEC production uses the Brent benchmark price while U.S. production uses the NYMEX WTI benchmark. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of WTI minus Brent crude oil prices highlights, the premium for Brent has increased from under $1 per barrel in the middle of November to $2.25 at the end of last week. The increase in Brent's value compared to WTI reflects the lower production from OPEC producers.

Another sign of strength in oil as a result of the production cut is the move over recent weeks in term structure. Source: CQG

As the chart of the June 2018 minus June 2017 crude oil spread on NYMEX highlights, the spread moved from a $2.60 per barrel contango in mid-November to a backwardation of 54 cents in the aftermath of the OPEC agreement. While the spread has moved back to the 89-cent contango level it remains below the pre-meeting level. The narrowing contango tells is that tightness has developed in the oil market. A large part of the decline in contango has been forward hedging of production by U.S. shale producers as the price of the energy commodity rose above the $50 per barrel level. However, the tightness also has developed in the Brent spread between June 2018 and June 2017 which was trading at below a 50-cent contango even tighter than the NYMEX spread last Friday. The tightness in Brent is a sign that OPEC members are complying with the production cuts.

The one area of market structure that has turned a bit bearish lately has been processing spreads in NYMEX crude oil. A couple of weeks of massive gasoline injections into inventory has depressed gasoline processing spreads after the API reported a build of 9.8 million barrels of gasoline last week and EIA told markets the number increased by 6 million, bringing the total amount of gasoline stocks to an all-time high. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the NYMEX gasoline crack spread highlights, the processing margin has declined from $17.55 per barrel in late December to $13.14 at the end of last week. The middle of winter is the off-season for gasoline demand and it remains around the level it was trading at last year at this time. When it comes to heating oil processing spreads, the picture is more positive for the price of crude oil. Source: CQG

The heating oil processing spread has been making higher lows and higher highs since early 2016 which is supportive for the price of crude oil. The nearby heating oil crack closed last Friday at the $16.57 per barrel level.

Crack spreads often offer important clues about the demand for oil products that translate into demand for raw crude oil. The price action over recent sessions in the processing spreads has been bearish but the overall picture remains friendly as the trend in heating oil spreads is positive and the gasoline crack is suffering from inventory builds and low off-season demand.

However, the prospects for oil products could change on a dime, particularly if the new President can fulfill another of his campaign pledges, rebuilding infrastructure in the United States. The biggest infrastructure building program in the U.S. since the Eisenhower Administration in the 1950s would rebuild roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, railroads and construct a security wall along the southern border of the nation. A massive construction and building project will require many commodities and energy demand in the U.S. will increase. Aside from being the energy- President, Donald Trump made billions as a real estate developer. His experience in construction will also give him the opportunity to be the builder-in-chief for the nation over the coming four to eight years.

The prospects for the price of crude oil are the best they have been in years given the prospects for more demand and the OPEC deal to rein in production. Since the end of November, crude oil has been trading at levels which put it in the sweet spot when it comes to both production and consumption.

The sweet spot price

In June 2014, the price of the energy commodity was at over $107 per barrel. At that level, consumers were dealing with energy prices that amounted to tax increases. When the price of oil fell to $26.05 on February 11, the consumers cheered but the producers of the world faced a disaster. In the U.S., production slowed and the number of rigs operating fell like a stone as U.S. shale producers could not produce at a profit. When it comes to OPEC, member nations like Venezuela, Nigeria, Angola, Ecuador, and many others faced an economic disaster as oil revenue flows dried up and they were forced to sell without abandon and receive four times less receipts than they had less than two years before.

In many ways, the Russians saved the members of the cartel from themselves. With the Russian influence, OPEC was able to come to an agreement that caused the price to rise to double the level it was trading at less than one year ago. Since the OPEC deal the price of the energy commodity has traded in a range that seems to make all parties happy. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, after the initial rally to above $50 after the November 30 OPEC meeting, crude oil has settled into a trading range between $50 and $55 per barrel on the active month NYMEX futures contract. When it comes to the future for the price of the energy commodity, a price range that suits producers and consumers is truly a sweet spot after the consumer objections to prices in June 2014 and producer objections to prices last year at this time.

The incoming administration has stated that regulatory reform will be a huge part of their plan to achieve energy independence for the United States and in many ways it could help the price of oil remain in its current trading range.

How regulatory reform helps the price

In the energy market and for crude oil, there are two parts to regulatory reform. First, a relaxation of regulations from the EPA will decrease production costs. Second, a more business friendly approach to financial regulations will encourage hedging of future production through the futures market. Fewer regulations will decrease the total cost of output as compliance costs decline and the oil flows from U.S. wells. At face value, this may appear bearish as increasing U.S. production will cause more global supplies. However, there are three reasons why I believe production growth in the United States will support prices and contain them inside the current price range of $50 to $55 per barrel.

Reason One: Saudi Arabia is going to sell at least 5% of its state oil company Aramco in an IPO sometime in 2018 to raise money for their sovereign wealth fund. Saudi capitulation at the November 30 OPEC meeting was a sign that the Saudis realize how important it is for oil to not fall again because of the pending IPO. A stable oil price at the $50 level will increase the value of their oil company and remember; the Saudis are selling a percentage of their reserves to shareholders and want the highest price possible. Therefore, the production cut in late 2016 may have been the first step and the success of the agreement could lead to more cuts in the months ahead if the price of oil begins to look like it will fall once again. If U.S. production increases, the Russians and U.S. could put pressure on OPEC to cut production once again.

Reason Two: A thawing of the relationship between Russia and the United States facilitated by Secretary of State Tillerson is likely to result in management of the price of oil. Economic U.S. production depends on the price remaining around current levels and the Russians depend on the current price to support their economy. It is in the best interest of both parties to maintain a stable oil price. Therefore, increasing U.S. production could lead to some Russian accommodation when it comes to their production.

Reason Three: Finally, the prospects for infrastructure rebuilding in the United States will increase demand for oil products and all forms of energy. Increasing U.S. demand will prove supportive for the price of crude oil. Moreover, when GDP in the U.S. begins to grow, additional demand for oil and other energies will add to the demand side of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity. Regulatory reform in the financial markets will allow U.S. oil producers to sell further into the future. An environment that encourages energy production and hedging will replace current fears about position limits in futures markets that regulators and politicians previously have dictated under Dodd-Frank.

Last Friday, the United States inaugurated a President who is likely to be energy's best friend and the worst enemy to overzealous regulators. All signs are that crude oil will remain in its current trading range. Any shocks to the system will come from the turbulent and volatile Middle East which could cause the price to rise if violence flares and affects production or logistical routes in the region. The prices seen in February 2016 are likely to continue to fade in the rearview mirror of the oil market which is now at a price that is a sweet spot.

