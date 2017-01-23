Natural Gas - A Different Market In 2017

As a largely domestic energy commodity in the United States, the natural gas market is about to undergo some important changes with the inauguration of a new President last week. On the campaign trail, President Trump pledged energy independence for the United States. He promised that many of the regulations that stood in the way of exploration and production would become rules of the past. When naming his cabinet, the President followed through on his rhetoric on the campaign trail nominating many in the energy industry or from oil and gas producing states with experience in energy to key positions. The most high profile nomination of Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State demonstrates President Trump's commitment to energy. Mr. Tillerson has spent his entire career at ExxonMobil and is currently the CEO and Chairman of one of the world's biggest oil companies. Former Texas Governor Rick Perry will run the Department of Energy and Scott Pruitt is the President's choice for the Environmental Protection Agency. Mr. Pruitt is the Attorney General of the State of Oklahoma and if approved by the legislature will come to Washington to run an agency that he has been at odds with for his term in the energy rich state.

The future for natural gas production in the United States appears to be bright under the new leadership in Washington DC. The administration is likely to encourage production with fewer regulations which will lower the production costs for the energy commodity. Meanwhile, last year the price of natural gas fell to the lowest level since 1998 but this year, the price is over double the March 2016 lows. Natural gas enters a new era at a price where producers can once again make at least some money on their output.

What a difference a year makes

At the end of January 2016 active month natural gas futures were on their way into the abyss. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, last year in late January the price of nearby natural gas futures were trading at the $2.30 per MMBtu level on their way to lows of $1.6110 by the first week of March. This year, the price is $1 higher after trading at almost $4 per MMBtu at the end of December. Natural gas had not traded above the $3 level since May 2015 before September 2016.

The price plunge in the natural gas futures market came a few weeks after the price of crude oil traded to its lowest price since 2003 when NYMEX futures hit their lows at $26.05 per barrel. Last Friday, the price of oil on NYMEX closed above the $52 per barrel level. What a difference a year makes in the energy market. The price improvement has caused many shale oil producers to restart output and for the natural gas industry, prices north of $3 per MMBtu mean profits have returned for some producers.

Producers are in the black

As President Trump was sworn in as the forty fifth President last Friday, the new energy-friendly President shows up at a time when the fortunes of many natural gas producers is a lot better than it was last year at this time. Source: Barchart

Shares of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) traded to lows of $32.20 on January 20, 2016 and was trading at the $61.82 level on the same date in 2017. Source: Barchart

Shares in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) traded to lows of $3.00 last year and were at $13.22 last Friday. Source: Barchart

Last January 20, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) traded to a low of $2.69 per share and has rallied to $6.69 as of last Friday. Source: Barchart

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation has appreciated from $19.69 to $46.26 over the period.

Many of the natural gas producing companies have rallied by more than the price of the energy commodity on a year-on-year basis. What a difference a year makes.

Inventories are falling but not enough to see $5

Last Thursday, the Energy Information Administration reported that inventories declined by 243 billion cubic feet during the week ending on January 13. The total amount of natural gas in storage stood at 2.917 trillion cubic feet, 12.9% less than last year and 2.6% below the five year average for this time of year.

In 2016, total stockpiles of natural gas in storage reached the lowest level during the week of March 25 at 2.468 bcf, only 449 bcf below where they now stand. It is clear that stockpiles will decline past last year's low as there are 8-10 weeks of withdrawal left this season. A drop below the two tcf level would require an average decline of 114-92 bcf per week which is likely. A drop below the one tcf level would require an average decline of 192-240 bcf per week for the rest of the season, which at this point seems unlikely. When natural gas traded to highs of almost $6.50 per MMBtu in 2014, the inventory number reached a low of 824 bcf which would require an average withdrawal of around 210 bcf for the next ten weeks. While it is not impossible, it is improbable.

The ability for inventories to decline over coming weeks will determine if $5 per MMBtu is in the cards for the energy commodity this winter season. Right now, the temperatures in the Northeastern and Midwestern U.S. are just not that cold with lows above freezing in New York, Boston, and Chicago through early next week.

$4 is likely to come

There is a gap on the daily chart from $3.568 and $3.69 on the active month February NYMEX futures contract. Source: CQG

On the weekly chart the void is from $3.5680 to $3.6640. Gaps on charts are often like price magnets but they can take a long time to fill. It took almost two years to fill a gap on the weekly chart dating back to December 2014.

It is likely that we will see another rally in natural gas over the coming weeks but that depends on Mother Nature and EIA storage reports which are one and the same. Heating demand over the coming weeks will determine if the $4 price level remains elusive. In late December active month futures reached highs of $3.9940 which now stands as technical resistance.

The winter season will come to an end in 8-10 weeks. However, the future for nature gas will go on and right now there are bullish and bearish factors pulling the energy commodity in opposite directions for the long term.

The new demand vertical and fewer regulations

From a longer-term technical perspective, the price recovery in NYMEX natural gas has resulted in a shift in price momentum. Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of natural gas dating back to the inception of futures trading in 1990 shows that the slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, has crossed in oversold territory in April 2016 and the trend is now pointing higher on a long term basis.

One factor that supports higher natural gas prices in the future is technology that has allowed the production of liquefied natural gas or LNG for export outside the United States. The new demand vertical will grow in the years ahead and the widening of the Panama Canal in 2016 will allow supertankers to transport the energy commodity around the world as logistics have improved.

On the other hand, massive discoveries of natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States stand ready to accommodate increasing demand for the energy commodity. Moreover, fewer regulations under the new regime in Washington DC will likely loosen rules on fracking which will lower production costs as the need for compliance will decline. Therefore, there are bullish and bearish factors at play when it comes to the future of the path of least resistance for the price of natural gas.

There are many factors that will play a role in the future for this energy commodity and the producers that depend on its price for survival and the investors who hold their shares. Over recent years an increase in seismic activity in areas where fracking is prevalent could become more of an issue as production will surely grow. Additionally, Mother Nature always plays a critical role in the price direction of the energy commodity. Unseasonal hot summers or cold winters will increase demand and natural disasters like the Hurricanes that hit the Louisiana Coast in 2005 and 2008 could cause temporary price spikes.

For the coming weeks, it will be weather and inventory numbers that determine where this energy commodity is going. If the price action since October is any guide, we can expect more volatility before the warmth of spring reveals itself across the United States.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.