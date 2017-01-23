The Dollar - Volatile, But The Path Of Least Resistance Remains Higher

The dollar broke out to the upside after the Nov. 8 election in the United States. The dollar index futures contract rose above technical resistance at 100.60 in the wake of the election. In December, the index fell to lows of 99.25 before powering forward to the highest level since 2002 at 103.815 on the first trading day of 2017.

Last week, two things hit the greenback and caused the dollar index to fall once again below what has become a pivot point at 100.60 which has been vacillating between technical support and resistance. First, statements by the President-elect expressing concerns about a strong dollar caused selling in the market as traders and investors became concerned about the prospects of a "strong dollar policy" by the incoming administration. Additionally, during the hearings for the nominee for Secretary of Treasury, Steven Mnuchin was not necessarily aggressive when discussing a strong dollar policy. Second, and perhaps more importantly, a speech by the British Prime Minister, Teresa May, caused the pound to rebound and the euro went along for the rise. Prime Minister May told markets that the U.K. expects a hard exit from the European Union but desires to keep close ties with the rest of Europe. Additionally, a pledge to present the divorce decree to the Parliament for final approval provided markets with comfort and the pound and euro appreciated against the dollar.

The dollar has been on a tear over recent months after a twenty month period of consolidation.

Rally and rest

The great rally in the U.S. dollar began in May 2014 when the dollar reached a low of 78.93 on the nearby dollar index futures contract. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the dollar index highlights, it took only ten months for the dollar to rally by over 27% and in March 2015 the greenback index reached a high of 100.38 which was the highest level since April 2003. The dollar rallied as quantitative easing ended in the U.S. and the central bank announced it would be tapering the program. Additionally, the prospects for "lift-off" from a zero Fed Funds rate environment caused the currency to appreciate.

After the initial move in the dollar, the currency went to sleep trading in a range from just under 92 to 100.60 on the index for twenty months. During the period of consolidation, many dollar sensitive assets adjusted to the strong U.S. currency. The U.S. is the richest and most stable nation in the world making the dollar the reserve currency of choice for central banks and monetary authorities around the globe. The stronger dollar took a toll on the prices of many commodities, in late 2015 and early 2016 metals, minerals and energy prices fell to the lowest levels in years.

The prospects for higher interest rates and the potential for a continuation of the rally against other currencies, particularly the euro and yen, added additional support to the dollar as it traded in its range from March 2015 through November 2016. The shock of the Brexit referendum in June lifted the dollar from the lower end of the range. However, the most contentious Presidential contest in modern history kept a lid on the value of the greenback. On November 8, when Donald Trump won the Presidency, the dollar took off once again. It rallied above the 100.60 technical resistance and moved to highs of 103.815 on the first trading day of 2017, the highest level since December 2002.

The new President and his score card

Despite President Trump's comments on the strong dollar last week, Making America Great Again from an economic perspective and reasserting the nation's leadership role on the global economic landscape is inherently bullish for the U.S. currency. It is likely that the new President will adopt the same orientation to the dollar that past administrations have. A strong dollar is in the best interest of the United States, just as long as it does not get too strong too fast.

The direction of the dollar will be a commentary and in some ways a report card on performance of those with their hands on the reins of the U.S. economy over the months and years to come. Right now, the prospects for the dollar look bright despite the recent downside correction. Fiscal stimulus via a change in tax policy in the U.S. and infrastructure rebuilding will provide the impetus for GDP to grow leading to higher interest rates in the nation over the coming weeks and months. Higher interest rates will further support the ascent of the dollar. The currency's value is a relative issue. Understanding and analyzing the prospects for the path of least resistance for the value of the U.S. currency depends on the value propositions for other currencies around the world.

The bull will reassert thanks to Europe

European economic growth remains far behind growth in the U.S. At the last meeting of the European Central Bank, President Mario Draghi announced that the quantitative easing program will run longer than initially contemplated by the ECB. Additionally, short-term rates in Europe and Japan remain at negative forty basis points. Each increase in the Fed Funds rate over coming months only serves to widen the interest rate gap between the dollar and other major reserve currencies around the world adding to upward pressure on the U.S. currency. The devaluation of the Chinese yuan continues to put upward pressure on the dollar.

When it comes to Europe, the economic landscape remains murky, at best. The European economy continues to find itself between a rock and a hard place with high levels of unemployment and issues relating to waves of immigrants that have been flooding the continent over recent years. The gulf between economic health between northern and southern nations within the EU continues to present challenges to the political and economic power centers in Brussels and Frankfurt. The threat of more terrorist attacks like the ones seen in France, Belgium and Germany continues to weigh on the minds of the citizenry and financial resources of the European Union.

Germany, France and the Netherlands will go to the polls to elect leaders in 2017. These nations are the economic powerhouses of the Union. The trend of populist victories in the U.K., Italy and the U.S. has established a trend of rejecting the status quo. The future of the Union could weigh on the outcomes of these elections and it is likely that the euro currency could weaken as the fabric of the EU is brought into question throughout the election processes in these northern nations.

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world, and for good reason. In today's world the U.S. remains the most stable nation from both a political and an economic perspective. The bottom line is that the trend of the dollar since May 2014 has been higher and there is no reason to believe this will not continue over the months and perhaps years to come.

A slow ascent

When it comes to the ascent of the U.S. currency, the central bank, Treasury and administration will do their best to manage the rise in the value of the currency. A spike higher in the dollar would create many problems for the U.S. and the world at large. Currency volatility tends to be low compared to other assets because central bankers and government leaders understand that high volatility in the foreign exchange markets can lead to unintended consequences that will impact economic growth.

I expect that the ascent of the dollar will be slow and steady. From a technical perspective, the next level of resistance is the 2002 highs at 109.75 on the dollar index. With the dollar index closing last Friday at the 100.69 level, that is 9% higher than were the index stands today. Another 9% move higher in the dollar would be dramatic, particularly considering where it stood in May 2014. When the dollar works its way to that level, it is likely that the euro currency will be under parity against the dollar. Therefore, I expect that central banks and Treasury officials around the world will work together to manage the ascent of the dollar so that it has the least amount of deleterious effects on both the U.S, and global economies. A slow and steady rise would do the trick.

Do not get bearish on the dollar it has too much going for it

Over recent sessions, the dollar has declined from the highs established on the first trading day of 2017. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the dollar index shows, since the beginning of this year we have seen a correction from the 103.815 highs to lows of 100.235 on January 17. On Friday, January 20 the index was once again trading at under 101, above the resistance level that transformed to support at 100.60. That level in the dollar index has become a pivot point which could act as a magnet over coming weeks and months.

While I do not expect the dollar to explode higher and trade to the next level of resistance at 109.75 anytime soon, I also believe that the path of least resistance remains higher. It may be easy to look at the recent price action in the dollar index as a failure at the highest level in a decade and a half but the currency has too much going for it these days to believe that it is not heading higher, over time. I am a buyer of dips in the dollar index but I will take my profits on rallies and new highs even if they are marginal. I believe that it is in the best interest of the global economy that the ascent of the dollar is slow and steady. Central banks and monetary authorities around the world are likely to make sure that volatility remains where it belongs, in other asset classes. While there is always the chance of an exogenous event that could cause wild variance in the currency markets around the world, I believe that the bull market in the dollar is nowhere near over and that the rise will be gentle.

I have introduced a new weekly service through Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Each Wednesday I will provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.