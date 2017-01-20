This 7.6% Dividend Yield Company Is Under Siege And Might Not Survive

Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in. John D. Rockefeller

The retail industry in the United States is currently facing serious challenges. A number of retailers such as Macy's (NYSE: M), Kohl's (NYSE: KRR), and Sears Holdings (NASDAQ: SHLD) have experienced declining sales. Just yesterday, Target (NYSE: WMT) slashed its profit guidance. These companies have now been forced to close stores, fire employees, and borrow heavily. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the leading threat facing traditional retailers. This is especially because of the company's same-day delivery through the Amazon prime program.

The traditional retailers have now been forced to spend heavily on digital programs. Just recently, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) paid a hefty price of $3 billion for jet.com. Other retailers have created their online platforms with the aim of competing with Amazon. While the online revenues in retailers like Macy's and Walmart are improving, they make a tiny percentage of their total revenue.

This brings me to my today's target.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ: SMRT) (or the company) is a retail merchandise chain headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. It was started in 1908. The company differentiates itself from the market by providing unique and the most popular products which you can't find in the ordinary stores. After hunting the unique merchandise, the company offers them at a low price. It specializes in clothing, bed and bath products, and home improvement products.

The company is currently trading at $3.78 per share down from a high of $24 in 2005. It is currently valued at $178.2 million. The company is also known for its generous dividend policy. Over the years, it has increased and maintained a dividend yield of 7.81%. This has made it become a common target among dividend hunters. TheStreet and Yahoo Finance have recommended the stock as a hold while Zacks has rated the company a strong sell. This is despite the fact that the company's share price is near the all-time low which would seem attractive for contrarian investors. As seen below, the company is also relatively cheaper than the industry average.

Source: MorningStar

Why then should you be worried? First, have a look at the chart below comparing SMRT with the apparel industry and the S&P 500.

Source. MorningStar

First, the company operates in a shrinking industry. As mentioned before, consumers prefer convenience and choice. Today, with Amazon, you can select from thousands of products, buy the product, and have it within a day. This has improved from the traditional e-commerce where one used to wait for a few days before getting his product. While SMRT has invested in an online store, the sales count for less than 3%. This means that most of the customers prefer buying in their stores. While this is an industry-wide problem, SMRT has a major disadvantage. The company has $13 million in cash and equivalents against a debt of $179 million. It has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.307 and a current ratio of 1.449. The debt-to-equity ratio is near its all-time high while the industrial average is 0.9. This means that the company is not at the best financial position to implement major changes such as acquisitions. Walmart which has a better balance sheet can expand through acquisitions. SMRT can't.

Second, the company's model is outdated and flawed for a long-term investment. Here is what the company does. It scans around for small and unique creators such as clothes designers. It negotiates with the creators and agree on a price. The company buys the products and then places discounts and coupons on it to attract more clients. It does this by television ads.

This model has a number of problems. One, creators are not prevented from selling their products in other channels like Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY). These creators can therefore sell the same or modified products in other channels for less amount. Second, as you will see below, the company is forced to operate under very minimal margins. It has an operating margin of 1.8% and a net margin of 0.8% compared to the industrial average of 8.6% and 4.7%. In this model, the company's margin must be squeezed because of the capital expenditure it has to employ.

In the last conference call, Hunt Hawkins, the company's CEO, said the following about this.

More than half the rate decline was due to higher markdowns and most of that related to clearing spring merchandize during the quarter. We also had more coupon usage and cleared non-performing categories primarily in men's and accessories.

Despite the company's efforts, the revenues in the quarter declined to $299.5 million from $300.7 million in 2015 with the net loss for the quarter going up to $11 million.

Third, I believe there is a major problem with the top management. For a retailer to survive under these conditions, it needs top managers who are able to make quick and accurate decisions. When reading the conference call transcript, I found a number of issues with the senior management. Consider the following statement.

And lastly, we need to determine how best to market this merchandize in a way that appeals to our current customer and reach of to the younger thinking potential customers in the same demographic. We are analyzing these issues and we will be refining our merchandize assortments and how we market them.

In most industries, it is clear that young people will be the key drivers to growth. This has always been the case. For instance, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) realized earlier enough that its core product was not popular with the young people. They preferred Whatsapp, Instagram, and Snapchat (Private: Snap). So, the company paid a heavy price to acquire the first two. Snapchat's founders refused the offer.

This is forward-looking management. In short, I don't understand why SMRT's management had to wait until 2017 to figure out how to reach the young demographic. I can highlight a few more areas I found discouraging in the conference call.

Starting this spring, we implemented several important new strategies, unfortunately however, the execution of these initiatives were slog and with a substantial contributor to our third quarter sales declined in a challenging retail environment. As a result, we learnt some consequential lessons.

And

It is important that we evolve our merchandize assortments to attract a younger thinking customer. As we began this in the spring and going into the fall however, we did it too quickly, which alienated our loyal core customers. We have to be more thoughtful in how we change our assortments in the future.

You can read the entire transcript here and judge for yourself.

Conclusion

Before you buy a company because of its dividends, it is important to look at a number of things like its debt, leverage ratio, and cash flow. Stein Mart without a doubt offers an attractive dividend. However, a closer scrutiny on the company reveals serious issues ranging from the debt to the declining market to the margins. Remember that the company has a return on equity of 15.2 compared with the industrial average of 24.4 and a return on assets of 1.8 compared to 9.0. Ultimately, I believe that the company will have to slash its dividend and re-invest the funds to growth. Also, I believe the company continues to offer dividends despite making losses to save face and look stable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.