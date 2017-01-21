Alphabet Just Beginning To Monetize Its Ventures While Trading At A Discount

*For simplicity purposes, I reference the ticker GOOG as the Class C stock throughout the report, which is priced at about $806 as of 1/18/2017. The fundamental valuation principles and investment thesis still apply in the same way as Class A stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is a long opportunity capable of generating high shareholder returns over the next 12 to 18 months as well as for the long term. The company's stock is currently trading at a slightly lower price relative to its own historic level and compared to its peers, priced at LTM P/E of 29.3x versus 10-year median of 31.3x for GOOG and current median of 49x for its peers (see the full list in the later section). Although the valuations for these information technology (IT) firms are overpriced in comparison to 17.07x LTM P/E for S&P 500 IT sector index, the market is not realizing its potential growth opportunities in the coming years, as reflected in GOOG's current price level. GOOG's competitive moat and fundamental value proposition remain intact, and the stock is very susceptible to significant increase in price via catalysts such as the next earnings call.

Company Overview

Ever since Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded the company, GOOG was able to grow at an exponential rate due to two primary factors: the management capability and open-source platform of the business. At the center of all innovations that took place within GOOG lies the key leaders who took an unconventional approach to developing the business. For instance, GOOG's search engine became the world's best by pursuing one of its ten commandments "focus on the user and all else will follow." Page and Brin followed this principle by rejecting offers from its competitors from displaying ads on its main search page because doing so would distract users from searching what they were looking for. They also decided to make its main page a blank white background with only the search box in the middle in order to increase the efficiency in which users would be immediately be directed out of the search page and be led to the page they were looking for. The strong focus on improving the user experience by the management is what resulted in value creation.

In conjunction with the management's extraordinary ability to innovate, GOOG was able to expand its user base at an astonishing rate due to the open-source platform (free-of-cost services/products), which created network effect (as the number of users increases, the value of individual interaction with the search engine increases). The effect is due to the search algorithm where user's input is used to generate results. Since the outcome is a function of user input, the relevancy and accuracy of the results page will only improve as more users are involved in the process. The open-source platform allows the network effect to be prevalent in every aspect of the business, including Gmail, Google Maps and Google Chrome. The firm is able to gather tremendous amounts of data about its users while increasing its user base at the same time, creating numerous monetization opportunities such as advertising.

GOOG's business segments are broken down to two parts: Google and Other Bets. Under Google lies profitable divisions such as YouTube while Other Bets has long-term so-called moonshot ventures that include driverless cars and artificial intelligence. This portfolio structure makes GOOG a very attractive investment in both short- and long-term horizons because not only the ad sales at its primary business is growing at an impressive pace of 21% YoY despite its Q3 revenue size of $21.5B but also its Other Bets segment is setting up the stage for future disruption as well. Thus, GOOG poses opportunity for profits in both near and future years.

What Happened

GOOG has underperformed the S&P 500 during 2016 (6.3% return vs. 11.1%, respectively). Although its stock appreciated, the momentum was subdued. The story over the past two years since its restructuring has been weaker than expected results for Q1 earnings 2016. It posted $7.5/share on $20.26B in revenue versus analyst estimates of $7.97/share and $20.37B in revenue, polled by Thomson Reuters. This was partially due to lower cost per click. The transition into mobile screens from PCs resulted in decreasing cost per click.

More than expected capital expenditures on the firm's Other Bets segment also caused a recent selloff in the stock as investors became cautious about the moonshot projects that are generating large losses. The capex for the "Other Bets" division amounted to $280M in Q3, about a 50% increase from the previous quarter, most of which came from the Google Fiber project. However, GOOG is going through initiatives to scale back some of these projects, which will be discussed in the later section.

The estimates for Traffic-Acquisition-Costs (TAC) has been growing as well. Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat explained the narrowing margins were the result of higher TAC. For Q3, the street estimate for TAC was $4B before the Q3 release and the actual amount was $4.2B.

The recent macroeconomic events have also played their part in suppressing the valuation such as Trump's remarks on increased oversight on the tech firms' activities in terms of job creation and EU antitrust lawsuits.

These factors together have limited the company's market price in recent years as well as EPS growth outlook for short-term and long-term forecasts. GOOG is currently trading at 29.3x LTM PE vs a 20-year median of 31.3x, and 1.54x multiple of S&P 500's LTM P/E vs. a 20-year median of 1.83. Based on both historical standards and the S&P 500 valuation, GOOG is seen as a growth stock that is trading at a fair price with more than 54% upside potential.

Catalysts

The following catalysts will boost the company's price to its intrinsic value, well above the current valuation. In a worst case scenario, the company at its current price level is fairly valued, resulting in a wide margin of safety and minimal downside risk. Based on the company's diversified portfolio of investments in different areas of technology, its current valuation reflects the overblown fears by investors in response to recent events that do not have meaningful impact on the firm's fundamental business model.

1) Q4 Earnings Exceeding Expectations Through Hardware Business

The current market price does not reflect better-than-expected hardware sales during Q4. Google released its first ever smartphone designed by the firm during Q4 and the product was well received by the consumers. During Q4, Alphabet sold 552k Pixel phones at $700 a unit for revenue of $386M, which could add about $1.8B sales for 2017E, according to research by Goldman Sachs. Furthermore, Google Home sales are another contributing factor to the optimistic outlook for Q4 earnings results, selling more than 500k devices at around $129 each for a predicted revenue of $65M. Although the estimated margins on these devices are tighter due to the capital expenditure required to initially drive the manufacturing and distribution processes, the profits from hardware sales will flow to the bottom line as Google realizes economies of scale with larger production volume.

The introduction of new products will not only drive the price upwards for Q4 but also create a stronger ecosystem as well as network effect as mentioned earlier in the report. Thus far, Google has been focusing on providing an open platform for its users in hopes to enhance the user experience. The free-of-charge applications such as Gmail, Google Maps and YouTube allowed the company to exponentially increase its user base and collect as much user information as possible. Now with more than 1 billion monthly users across its open platform services, Google has enough data about its users such as their search patterns, popular destinations and contact lists within their Gmail or Google accounts. The company can deliver ever more efficient services as it integrates these collected data into Pixel and Google Home. For instance, as the smartphone keeps track of the user's location, it can send the information to Google Home beforehand so that it will know when to start boiling a cup of hot tea. Similarly, as more consumers utilize these products, the accuracy of applications such as Google Maps and Google Search will only get better, strengthening the network effect.

Aside from hardware business, Google Play and Google Cloud Platform offerings will also contribute to earnings as they gain material cloud share from AMZN's AWS.

2) Monetization Efforts along With Continued User Base Growth

The key investment thesis in Alphabet is that the company has numerous monetization opportunities under its umbrella of businesses. First, it could be making more money off of YouTube by charging for service through a subscription-based model or loading it up with ads. Rather than trying to monetize its viewership to its fullest extent right now, Alphabet is allowing it to grow (currently monthly viwers exceed 1B users). Some say if its viewership was to be monetized, YouTube could be worth as much as $300/share and right now investors are paying almost nothing for it. Recently, Google rolled out a paid subscription service called YouTube Red, which allows consumers to pay for ad-free peace when watching YouTube videos. This is a step for Google towards monetizing YouTube, potentially having significant accretive impact on its earnings.

Google's second monetization opportunity is its Google Maps. The company began to place relevant ads on Google Maps both within its search results list and on the map with a purple icon. It is aimed at increasing visibility of businesses at "micro-moment" with passive in-map suggestions of relevant stores, local inventory search, or in-store promotions. Just like YouTube, Google Maps also has a tremendous user base with high-precision accuracy of location search. The quality of service will not be compromised by advertisements because the application has already created a lasting network effect. Likewise, the relevancy of the ad will only improve as the user base grows. The app presents a solid foundation for a cash-generating machine in the near-term future.

Lastly, the firm's core search business is expanding its breadth of advertising platform. It is now applying Expanded Text Ads and Individual Bid Adjustments in its search advertising business in order to maximize profits from the service. Due to tremendous amount of paid-clicks on these advertisements, Google will be able to take a sizeable proceeds from these expanded ad efforts.

The monetization gap will get narrower as the gap between the total time spent on media and U.S. mobile's share of overall ad budgets continue to tighten. In 2015, U.S. consumers spent 24.0% of media time on mobile, according to eMarketer, compared to mobile's 12.6% share of total U.S. media ad budget spent, according to Magna Global. In 2016, consumers spent 25.7% of their total media time on mobile devices while mobile's share of allocated ad budgets was 18.2%. The trends in increasing time spent on mobile devices as well as higher allocation of media budget on mobile illustrate the market for media ad on mobile platform is getting bigger. For CY16, the online advertising market is on track to increase by $26bn. This creates even greater monetization prospects for Alphabet.

Undervalued Market Price and Solid Financial Position

Alphabet is trading at a bargain at current market price. It has a net cash balance of about $120 per share which is not reflected in its P/E multiple. It also has the venture-capital arm that has yielded losses in the past 12 months, driving down the reported net income by about $4/share. With a P/E multiple of 28x, you are paying a negative $100 for venture-capital division, which includes the moonshot ventures such as driverless cars and artificial intelligence.

So take $800 per share market price, deduct the value for YouTube and the cash balance, and then add the venture-cap losses back to the reported earnings. Adjusting for these three factors, you are paying a very cheap price for just the Google division.

The earnings estimates reflected in the market price are also relatively conservative. The current consensus EPS for the fourth quarter is $9.64/share and sales estimate of $20.5B (Net of TAC). The estimates are based on conservative assumptions, 11.5% QoQ growth rate for Google Websites ad revenue versus 14.1% growth last year in the same quarter. The consensus also assumes higher TAC to Google Network Members, 70.4% compared to 70.1% last quarter. Assuming higher SG&A expenses related to Pixel and Google Home marketing efforts as mentioned by management during Q3 earnings call, the gross margin is assumed to be 61.7% and operating margin of 25.6% for Q4. The estimated margins are lower than the previous quarters which have averaged about 63% and 26.5%, respectively.

Along with the underappreciated stock value, Alphabet has an extremely healthy balance sheet that is able to not only support growth in hardware sales through infrastructure spending but also drive shareholder-friendly capital allocation policies. With a cash balance of $83B and total debt of $4B, the company is able to put its cash to work through a series of acquisitions, a share repurchase or a special dividend, all of which would benefit shareholders in the long term.

In addition to the strong cash balance, GOOG is most likely to sell part of its moonshot ventures and receive proceeds in additional cash. GOOG announced on 1/13/17 that it is shutting down the drone project known as Project Titan as well as the Google Fiber project, which attempts to deliver high-speed internet via fiber-optic cables. It is also selling its satellite business to a startup called Planet Labs Inc. These sell-offs will limit the losses created by the divisions and free up some capital to pursue other more optimistic moonshot initiatives like Project Loon, Project Wing, AI, and self-driving technology. I believe such a move is an efficient allocation of capital into investments that have better prospects of coming through, just as GE did with its numerous subsidiaries. The disciplinary actions relating to capital allocation seem very appropriate for GOOG's balance sheet and will add value to the firm in the long term.

Valuation

As mentioned previously, GOOG has been trading at a relatively cheap valuation compared to its peers like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

The below table uses NTM valuations since the market is pricing GOOG based on its future earnings and what the investors are expecting in the coming months. Both NTM P/sales and NTM P/E for GOOG are on the lower end of the valuation spectrum relative to the universe of tech firms.

However, GOOG is an unconventional company that is constantly introducing disruptive technologies. Thus, some would argue that it is inappropriate to compare its valuation to competitors but rather look at the company on its own.

Below is a breakdown on GOOG valuation based on three different scenarios over the next few years:

Bear Case

2017E Net Income: $22.7B

P/E: 23.3x

Market Cap: $528.9B

Shares Outstanding: 690M

Stock Price (Upside/Downside): $766.54 (-4.2%)

This scenario assumes GOOG's earnings will fall short relative to the consensus estimate ($23.0B). I assumed higher SG&A expenses than expected related to the Pixel and Google Home marketing costs and growing competition from Facebook over digital ads that may lead to slower growth in Google ad revenue. I also assumed P/E multiple much below the current LTM 29.3x.

Base Case

2017E Net Income: $23.9B

P/E: 28.3x

Market Cap: $676.37B

Shares Outstanding: 690M

Stock Price (Upside/Downside): $980.25 (8.5%)

This assumes a conservative case where GOOG net income will exceed expectations while its P/E increasing to a higher multiple toward the median trading P/E of its peers at the current market level. As investors realize the growth potential through YouTube, monetization opportunities in Google Maps and hardware sales, the P/E will increase significantly.

Bull Case

2017E Net income: $24.6B

P/E: 33.7x

Market Cap: $829.0B

Shares Outstanding: 690M

Stock Price/Upside: $1,201.48 (50.2%)

This case assumes GOOG to continue building on its core search business while getting more efficient in TAC and SG&A expenses. Other growth prospects come from YouTube subscription based business and increasing investments into Cloud. Numerous investments allow ample room for opportunities to capture market share in different industries. P/E of 33.4x is appropriate considering the growth potential, huge piles of cash and the negative valuation put on its Other Bets division.

Based on its 2017E net income, the return on invested capital (ROIC), the returns from the capital put into future working capital, PP&E, goodwill, and other intangible assets, would improve in comparison to its three-year historical average of 28.9%.

Risks

What could go wrong:

1) As media time is spent more on mobile rather than desktops, revenue from ads may decelerate due to the nature of smaller displays.

2) The monetization on next major revenue drivers - cloud, hardware, and Maps - may not materialize

3) EU antitrust lawsuits posing greater regulatory risk around Android, Adsense and Shopping. This increases potential for more scrutiny over GOOG's operations in Europe.

Conclusion

I believe that the market is offering investors a very attractive opportunity to allocate their capital in GOOG at a cheap multiple. As Warren Buffett once quoted, "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." GOOG not only is a wonderful company but trades at an attractive price point. The company will be able to expand its loyal base of users and generate total shareholder returns of 11.5% over the short term. At 25-27x 2017E P/E multiple, GOOG's intrinsic price would be trading at around $833.16-897.47, about 10% above the current levels. Most of the risks surrounding the company have disappeared post shut downs on capex-heavy projects like Project Titan and the firm continues to increase its earnings despite growing competition.

A few remarks on GOOG. Google is now at a turning point where it could turn into even larger cash generating machine as it starts to monetize on its array of businesses. I believe these initiatives are most likely driven by earnings-conscious CFO, Ruth Porat, who joined the firm in 2015. I see her role within the company as the next cash flow booster in the firm's growth stages. She is making efforts to cut costs and generate cash flows in wherever possible, thus transitioning the company from a somewhat experimental, premature organization into a cost-efficient, free cash flow generating holdings company. That is not to say that the firm is compromising any of its business qualities or innovations taking place within its umbrella. Sergey Brin, Larry Page and Eric Schmidt continue to have the majority of the voting rights and they will constantly push towards establishing disruptive technologies in order to put Alphabet at the forefront of innovation. Thus, addition of Ruth Porat as CEO and other impactful leaders to the management are positive factors of growth in the long term.

I view investing in GOOG as a long-term commitment and it is also a bet on its management. There will inevitably be a few bumps along the way but a major part of my investment thesis is the management's capability to handle those tough situations. Historically, the leaders at GOOG have proved their core values through the "Ten commandments." They decided not to expand their business in China, for instance, in order to stick to those principles. I view this characteristic of the management as a key factor in pushing the firm towards retaining its fundamental value proposition.