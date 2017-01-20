Do Yourself A Favor: Learn The Lessons Of The Taper Tantrum

You'll be more sure if you look at history and familiarize yourself with where correlations are headed.

How sure are you that stocks will rise if bonds tumble on higher inflation and a hawkish Fed?

One of the peculiarities of writing about markets (or any other subject about which there's considerable debate), is that eventually it becomes impossible to determine whether you're inspiring like-minded people to investigate what you think is important, or whether you are in fact the one who was inspired by someone else.

More simply, the whole thing becomes an echo chamber in which phrases like "just as I said earlier this month" and "as I noted previously" reverberate ceaselessly and everyone frames everyone else's research as an extension of their own musings.

With that in mind, I wanted to briefly revisit one of my favorite topics: cross-asset correlations. I've spent a considerable amount of time on the subject. And so have a whole lot of other people, many of which are undoubtedly smarter than I am. So I'm by no means certain that I'm a trailblazer here, but what I am certain of is that I'm on the right path.

What strikes me as odd about the cross-asset correlation discussion is that so many people (and I've mentioned this oddity before) seem inclined to dismiss it as unimportant.

The reason for ((some)) readers' blanket dismissals escapes me to this day. It's not exactly like the correlation between asset classes is some kind of contentious subject like say, immigration policy or healthcare reform. We're just talking about the extent to which one asset moves with other assets and what those movements tell us about markets. In fact, it shouldn't be a contentious topic at all because frankly, the correlations themselves aren't amenable to debate. Assets are either correlated or they're not or they're somewhere in between, but the numbers are just the numbers. We can debate the interpretation of those numbers but in my experience that's almost never the point of contention. It's always the correlations themselves - as though Excel has conspired to lie to us.

Anyway, I last broached the subject on Tuesday, noting that when it comes to stock (NYSEARCA:SPY)/bond (NYSEARCA:TLT) return correlations, the threshold for pain (in terms of 10Y yields) is lower now that it used to be. Here's the chart that backs that up:

(Chart: BofAML)

What you see there is that whereas yields used to have to hit 5% or more for stocks to join the panic, during the taper tantrum the threshold was just 3%. That suggests that, in the post-crisis world, the stock/bond return correlation flips positive at a lower yield threshold (or, in other words, the stock return/ bond yield correlation flips negative at a lower threshold).

It should be obvious why that's important. One of the main risks for markets going forward is the possibility that rates will see a disorderly selloff. Whereas stocks used to be able to buffer such a drawdown in Treasuries up to ~5% or so, now yields only need to spike to ~3% for stocks to lose their ability to mitigate bond losses.

A few readers seem to have gotten too caught up in the numbers to understand how all of that is relevant. All we're talking about here is the extent to which stocks rise when bonds fall and vice versa. Far from being unimportant, this is the centerpiece of a traditional 60/40 stock bond portfolio. The reason the 60/40 strategy works is precisely because stock/bond return correlations are presumed negative (i.e. stock return/ bond yield correlations are presumed positive). If that relationship flips in the opposite direction, stocks no longer serve as buffer for losses on bonds and bonds no longer serve as a buffer for losses on stocks.

Ok, so at the risk of getting caught in the circular, echo chamber dynamic described at the outset, I wanted to point out that Morgan Stanley has a new note on cross-asset correlations and the bank is pretty keen on emphasizing how important trends in these relationships are.

Now as you've probably surmised from the above and from any other pieces of mine you might have read that discuss the same topic, this can get pretty confusing because you have to keep switching between yields and returns on the bond side and that effectively means that the definition of "up and down" and "good and bad" changes depending on how you're looking at it.

Given that, and given the fact that Morgan Stanley's note focuses on global cross-asset correlations as well as correlations between multiple assets (i.e. not just stocks and bonds), I'm not going to try and explain the entire note there because we'll all get confused.

Instead, I want to point out a single chart that, thanks to the bank's annotations (highlighted in red) is pretty clear:

(Chart: Morgan Stanley)

Now what you want to pay attention to there - and I'm going to say this in the simplest possible terms - is that the blue line is headed down - and fast.

Note what "down" means here. It means that return correlations are positive (the left scale is inverted). See the annotation? "Yields lower, stocks up; yields higher stocks down." Well you don't want that if you're in equities and you think there's the possibility that yields could suddenly move sharply higher as many people think they might this year.

See that other sharp move towards positive correlation territory? The one that looks like it happened in 2013? Yeah, that's the taper tantrum. Here's Morgan Stanley again:

Rates-equity correlation has been this poor only during the taper tantrum and then before that in 2006/07.

Recall the chart I highlighted last summer:

(Chart: Goldman)

See that dark blue line? See how it dips precipitously during the taper tantrum? Yeah, that's not a coincidence. The 60/40 portfolio suffered a big drawdown as stock/bond return correlations turned positive.

So think about that as you position your equity portfolio for the months ahead and remember that if inflation continues to rise and the Fed hikes, you could well get a sharp move higher in yields.

If that move higher exceeds 3%, then the taper tantrum experience shows that stock/bond return correlations flip positive and as the Morgan Stanley chart shows, that means "yields up, stocks down."

