Auxilio Acquires CynergisTek For Up To $34.3 Million

Quick Take

Healthcare IT company Auxilio (OTCQB:AUXOD) has announced the acquisition of security technology company CynergisTek in a transaction valued at up to $34.3 million.

The purchase price appears reasonable, given market comparables and the potential for numerous synergies and cross-selling opportunities.

I view the deal as a continued positive for AUXOD in the short to medium term.

Target Company

Austin, Texas-based CynergisTek was founded in 2004 by CEO Mac McMillan as a consultancy firm that provides IT security, compliance, and privacy services to healthcare market participants.

Michael Mathews, Ph. D is president and COO of CynergisTek and appears to be a 50% owner of the company with founder & CEO McMillan.

Notable partners were Code Green Networks for content protection, Iatric Systems for integration services, Network Box for managed security services and ZixCorp for email encryption and DLP solutions.

Below is a one-hour presentation about privacy and security threats for the healthcare organization by CynergisTek CEO Mac McMillan:

(Source: CynergisTek YouTube)

CynergisTek Has almost 90 health systems contracts representing 600 hospitals nationwide via recurring, three-year managed service contracts.

The company was recently awarded a highest security consulting rating from KLASresearch, an informatics firm that provides vendor reviews and information to healthcare organizations.

Acquisition Terms

Auxilio has acquired CynergisTek with a combination of cash, stock, and seller debt:

Cash - $14.2 million net of working capital deficit, funded indebtedness and transaction expenses

Stock - 583,333 shares of AUXOD to each of the two selling stockholders (McMillan and Mathews)

Debt - $4.5 million in subordinated promissory notes to each of the two selling stockholders

Also, based on CynergisTek's EBITDA performance through December 31, 2021, McMillan and Mathews may be entitled to up to an additional $7.5 million in total earn-out consideration.

Auxilio funded the cash portion of the deal with new term loans totaling $14 million. A new revolving loan was made in the amount of $5 million, but no draws against the revolver were made on closing the transaction.

Concurrent with the close of the deal, the following management changes occurred:

McMillan became President and Chief Strategy Officer and board member of Auxilio

Mathews was appointed as Executive Vice President and board member of Auxilio

Existing President and CEO Joseph Flynn relinquished his position as President but will retain the title of CEO going forward.

As to valuation, Auxilio is paying up to approximately 2.28x CynergisTek's 2016 $15 million revenues and 6.86x CynergisTek's 2016 $5 million EBITDA.

Considering a basket of comparable Price/Sales multiples for Healthcare Information and Technology firms indicates a multiple of 3.29x, it appears Auxilio is paying a reasonable price for the deal, which will be 'substantially accretive' to 2017 EPS.

CynergisTek will continue to operate as a standalone operating unit, wholly-owned by Auxilio.

Rationale and Commentary

Auxilio wants to focus its efforts to become "a significant player in healthcare and IT security".

The company currently provides IT security and document workflow solutions to healthcare systems nationwide.

Additionally, Auxilio's security business, Redspin, will combine its penetration testing and assessment business with CynergisTek to create a more robust offering.

Redspin was acquired in 2015 and consolidated with Auxilio's Delphiis risk management and security application.

Management says that it believes there are significant cross-selling opportunities because most of the customer bases do not overlap.

CEO Joe Flynn also cited a number of cost-saving synergies in the 'back office' area of combining the two businesses, such as with Auxilio's recruiting engine helping CynergisTek and CynergisTek's 'refined sales and marketing…[and] PR in the marketplace.'

So, in sum, company management from both firms has made a compelling case for a combination that has the potential to be more than the sum of its parts, achieved at a reasonable price without diluting shareholders and with significant upside.

AUXOD is up 10% in the few days since the January 17th announcement, so it appears the market has reacted favorably, at least in the short term.

The proof will be in the execution, and investors should learn initial results of the combination by 3Q 2017's financial report.

