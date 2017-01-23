Market Challenge: GE After Earnings

Update: Poll results are in.
- Hold GE - things will get better in 2017 - 39.9%
- GE is a buy on any dips - 34.4%
- Don't forget the dividend - 11.8%
- Avoid GE - let's see if things turn around - 5.2%
- Sell GE - too much disappointment - 8.7%
Thanks to everyone who participated in today's poll. We're back tomorrow with more Market Challenge!
*****
Late last week, General Electric (NYSE:GE) delivered fourth quarter results that were a disappointment for most (if not all) investors.
Q4 revenues of $33 billion missed expectations while EPS of 46 cents share were inline.
Given the numbers, is GE still worthy of investor consideration?
Is GE a buy or sell? Offer your observations below!