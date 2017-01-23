Market Challenge: GE After Earnings

Offer your ideas below!

Is GE still worthy of investor consideration?

Q4 revenues of $33 billion missed expectations while EPS of 46 cents a share were inline.

Update: Poll results are in.

Hold GE - things will get better in 2017 - 39.9%

GE is a buy on any dips - 34.4%

Don't forget the dividend - 11.8%

Avoid GE - let's see if things turn around - 5.2%

Sell GE - too much disappointment - 8.7%

Late last week, General Electric (NYSE:GE) delivered fourth quarter results that were a disappointment for most (if not all) investors.

