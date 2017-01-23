Market Challenge: GE After Earnings

| About: General Electric (GE)

Summary

GE delivered lackluster Q4 numbers.

Q4 revenues of $33 billion missed expectations while EPS of 46 cents a share were inline.

Is GE still worthy of investor consideration?

Offer your ideas below!

Update: Poll results are in.

  • Hold GE - things will get better in 2017 - 39.9%
  • GE is a buy on any dips - 34.4%
  • Don't forget the dividend - 11.8%
  • Avoid GE - let's see if things turn around - 5.2%
  • Sell GE - too much disappointment - 8.7%

Thanks to everyone who participated in today's poll. We're back tomorrow with more Market Challenge!

*****

Late last week, General Electric (NYSE:GE) delivered fourth quarter results that were a disappointment for most (if not all) investors.

Q4 revenues of $33 billion missed expectations while EPS of 46 cents share were inline.

Given the numbers, is GE still worthy of investor consideration?

Is GE a buy or sell? Offer your observations below!