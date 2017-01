Offer your ideas below!

Is GE still worthy of investor consideration?

Q4 revenues of $33 billion missed expectations while EPS of 46 cents a share were inline.

Late last week, General Electric (NYSE:GE) delivered fourth quarter results that were a disappointment for most (if not all) investors.

Given the numbers, is GE still worthy of investor consideration?

