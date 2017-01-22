High-Dividend Stock Yields 8%, Below Book Value, Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking for high dividend stocks in a leading sector? Take a gander at Basic Materials - this dividend paying sector is one of the market leaders so far in 2017, having gained 2.8%, just behind Tech and Consumer Discretionary:

We've been covering quite a few midstream energy stocks in our recent articles, and this week we've added a new one to our list - Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL).

ENBL is up 128% over the past year and has outperformed the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) year-to-date:

Profile: Enable Midstream Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership. The partnership owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. ENBL's assets include approximately 12,500 miles of gathering pipelines, 14 major processing plants with approximately 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity, approximately 7,900 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which the Partnership owns 50%), approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines and eight storage facilities comprising 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. ENBL works on long-term, fee-based contracts with its customers.

ENBL was formed as a joint venture by affiliates of CenterPoint Energy, Inc., OGE Energy Corp and ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC in May 2013. Its general partner is equally controlled by CenterPoint Energy and OGE:

ENBL has leading market share for processing capacity and active rig count in the Oklahoma-based SCOOP and STACK plays:

(Source: ENBL site)

Distributions: So far, ENBL hasn't been a dividend growth stock - it has kept its quarterly distributions steady at $.318 over the past five quarters. However, we might see some distribution growth in 2017, due to some industry tailwinds.

Management should announce the next quarterly distribution this week - they announced on 1/25/16, and went ex-dividend on 1/29/16 last year.

You can track ENBL's current price and dividend yield in the Basic Materials section of our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables.

After dipping way below 1.00 in Q4 '15, ENBL's distribution coverage has improved over the past three quarters, albeit in a lumpy fashion.

Options: ENBL also has attractive options-selling trades. We just added this May trade to our Covered Calls Table. It has a bid/ask spread of $.50/$.85, and expires after ENBL's next two ex-dividend dates.

Since it's a $17.50 strike, you also have the potential for $1.54 in price gains - plenty of cushion to cover the two distributions, if your shares get called before either of the two ex-dividend dates.

We've also added a May $15.00 cash secured put-selling trade to our Cash Secured Puts Table, which like our Covered Calls Table, gives you details on over 25 other income-producing trades.

This put trade has bid/ask spread of $.80/$1.85, with a breakeven of $5.38.

Earnings: Like many midstream companies, ENBL's revenues have been pressured during the energy downturn, but it has still managed to grow its DCF. EBITDA improved in Q3 '16 also, returning to positive growth.

Net income took a huge hit in Q3 '15 due to a non-cash impairment charge: "The net loss attributable to the partnership for third quarter 2015 reflects a non-cash impairment of $1,105 million resulting from a $1,087 million non-cash impairment of goodwill and an $18 million non-cash impairment of long-lived assets. Excluding these items, adjusted net income attributable to the partnership was $120 million for third quarter 2015, a decrease of $20 million compared to $140 million in adjusted net income attributable to the partnership for third quarter 2014." (Source: ENBL Q3 '15 release)

Management kept the share count steady over these four quarters, but on 11/29/16 they did an offering of 10M common units representing limited partner interests at a public offering price of $14.00/common unit for net proceeds of approximately $136M. However, that only represents around a 2.4% dilution.

Industry Tailwinds: ENBL's well-placed infrastructure assets should benefit from falling Barnett Shale production and also from increasing natural gas exports to Mexico.

They're also in a good position to benefit from growing South Florida gas demand and the ramping up of US LNG exports:

ENBL's leading position in the SCOOP and STACK basins should also benefit the firm - energy analysts forecast that these two areas will provide most of the growth in Oklahoma:

2017 Outlook: Management's DCF guidance for 2017 looks conservative, DCF has averaged $169M over the past three quarters, which would be a $676M annualized total. At $885M, the high end of their EBITDA guidance looks more in line with the past four quarters, which totaled $827M. (FYI - the preferred distributions listed below were a private placement.)

It looks like they've got their 2017 margins locked in, with around 92% being fee-based or hedged.

(Source: ENBL site)

Analysts: ENBL is around 2% below analysts' $16.33 consensus price target.

Valuations: We've added ENBL to this updated valuations table for midstream companies, which includes some midstream firms we've covered in recent articles, such as PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), Arc Logistics Partners (NYSE:ARCX), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) and Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP), in addition to Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP), DCP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DPM) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).

Many of ENBL's figures are right around the average for this group of midstream companies - the thing that stands out the most is that it's selling at an .87 Price/book valuation. After the run-up that many midstream stocks have enjoyed over the past year, there aren't a lot of them selling below book value right now.

(We didn't include KMI's distribution yield and coverage in the averages below, due to them being outliers.)

Financials: ENBL's ROA and ROE lag most of the group, but its debt load looks conservative.

Debt and Liquidity: ENBL's maturities don't kick in until 2018.

Management has also been paying down debt over the past four quarters:

(Source: ENBL site)

