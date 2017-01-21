Recent Stock Purchase II January 2017

Sometimes you cannot help making buys when certain stocks you are watching are just screaming, "Buy me, buy me!" Such was the case with my recent pick-up. I was happy to start 2017 with a couple buys last week adding to my Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) and General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). It's no secret that I have been watching many of the consumer staples as they are presenting us relatively good buying opportunities when compared to just a few months ago, and any time you can pick up a solid dividend stalwart yielding over 3% with a sustainable payout ratio, you should go for it or at the very least nibble a bit. While this latest buy is not a consumer staple it is still a consumer oriented stock. With that being said, let's take a look at my recent stock purchase.

I have added to my ROTH account 15.7884 shares at $50.66 for a total investment of $799.84 in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). With this recent purchase my ROTH account holdings in VFC now totals 40.1134 shares for a value of $2,065.44. I also hold 55.2184 shares in my taxable account with a market value of $2,843.20.

I have been nibbling on VFC for the last few months as the price decline brought its yield to well over 3%. Earlier this week when the stock tumbled to the $50s my buying finger was triggered and I nibbled on the stock. If prices continue to stay depressed I would happily consider adding to this position in my ROTH account again.

Going forward it is possible that VFC could benefit greatly in the coming months and years as talk of a U.S. dollar that's too strong is starting to circulate along with inflationary mentions popping up as well. Should the dollar weaken considerably, it would only help many U.S. corporations, VFC included. In fact, the strong dollar is one of the main headwinds currently facing this company.

Disclosure: Long KMB, GIS, VFC