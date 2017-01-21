Pilgrim's Pride Has A Small Margin Of Safety

Investment Thesis

Pilgrim's Pride (NYSE:PPC) can be a tentative investment for investors seeking to diversify their portfolio into a solid poultry business. With corn and soybean at historical highs, there is hope that this company's input costs should in time come down. In spite of these headwinds, the stock's current share price offers investors upside potential of 15%.

Business Overview

PPC is one of the largest chicken producers in the world, with operations in the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

As consumers get more educated about their dietary habits, there is a slow switch from red meat to lean poultry. PPC's whole business model is focused on being a beneficiary of this lifestyle change. Its business strategy is built around favorable live production costs due to its proximity to feed sources, as well as a highly automated production line.

PPC has developed its revenue stream so that it can sell lower-margin small birds as well as better margin medium and large birds. Having a broad portfolio of different sized birds gives PPC the advantages of having different supply and demand dynamics that each bird size offers, with the end result of having a smoother financial bottom line. Something investors notoriously seek and reward with a higher P/E multiple.

Financials

I define a good quality business when a company is able to generate free cash flow ("FCF") margin above 5% [defined as FCF/Revenue (%)]. And PPC has a normalized FCF% of 5%, which is OK, especially when we consider its tough cyclical industry. This is echoed in PPC having a ROE of 17%. Furthermore, PPC has grown its top line at roughly 3.5% CAGR over the last ten years.

However, a huge risk associated with PPC is that it is highly leveraged at roughly $1B in debt (and some unfunded pension liabilities of ~$71M). Furthermore, it has recently refinanced $500M at ~5.75% interest (due 2025), which is significantly higher than its 2020 of ~1.77%, which leads me to believe that its creditors were somewhat risk averse when it came to refinancing PPC.

Number of shares outstanding

It is worth briefly mentioning that PPC has been a frequent diluter of shareholders' ownership in the past, with the number of outstanding shares still creeping higher.

Operating Margin

But it is not all bad, there are some interesting aspects to the PPC business that might allude some investors on a cursory glance of its financials. For example, the company is doing a great job at improving its operating margins.

This graph reinforces once again the cyclical nature of PPC's business. When the economy declines, its operating margins decline and vice-versa, but the current margins until the trailing twelve months appear to be holding up much better. Which demonstrates the great job management is doing in this commoditized business with minimal pricing power.

Short Sellers

You may find it interesting that I think a large number of short sellers (~42%) as a positive. But as a deep value investor, the more shorted the stock, the better. In the event that my thesis plays out even half as well as I describe here, the short sellers will be forced to cover their positions, offering a boost to the share price.

Valuation

Relative Valuation

In order to confirm that investors are not overpaying by investing in PPC, I looked to a relative valuation and a DCF valuation.

First, from the relative valuation perspective. My favorite metric is the P/S. I like it because it is quite a clean metric. I like to compare what investors have been willing to pay for a stock over the past five years and what they are willing to pay for it now. In the past five years, investors were happy to pay 0.6x P/S. Currently, investors are still asked to pay only 0.6x P/S, so there does not appear to be much upside, apart from a possible P/E extension back to 13x or about 15% upside.

DCF Valuation

I confirmed the margin of safety when I performed a back-of-the-envelope DCF analysis with a normalized $460M of FCF, with 3% growth over the next five years (which is slightly below its 10-year average), before leveling off at 2% (which is less than the S&P 500 average and in line with inflation). I then discounted this FCF back at 10%. I used 10% because PPC is still very cyclical and there are many factors that are outside of management's control. This brings the DCF to roughly $6B market cap or at 15% upside to the current share price.

Conclusion

There is a lot to dislike in an investment like PPC. But patient and diversified investors that keep price at the forefront of their investments will be rewarded with 15% upside to the current share price over the next 18 months.

Investors seeking a less risky stock should look at this stock selling below intrinsic value or a totally different type of idea.

